Music & Nightlife calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Dockery’s Music
What: Dave Grunstra 4 p.m. Thursday; Ben Whitney 4 p.m. and The Ol’ 55s 6 p.m. Friday; 40 Mile Detour 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
The Hungry Monks
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Navy Band
What: The United States Navy Band’s performing ensembles will be the Concert Band, Sea Chanters chorus and Cruisers popular music group, with styles ranging from traditional wind band repertoire to Broadway showstoppers, rhythm and blues, pop and patriotic favorites.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/3c1MHt7
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” where suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes. Also this week is “The Funny Bucket Improv,” in which improve games are pulled randomly from a bucket and performed; $5-$12
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280-B Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Howlin’ Rain
What: Howlin’ Rain with Sunwatchers; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 27; $20-$30
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush’s Acoustic Insanity 8:30-11 p.m. Friday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Will Ferrell Trivia
When: 8-11 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/32kBfV9
Amy Grant
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 27; $59.50-$75
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Louie D. Experience
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 28 (solo)
Where: The Vendue Inn, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: louisdixson.com
Eric Sommer
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston
More Info: holycitybrewing.com/events
Joint Operation
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Jazzy Fridays
What: Local jazz, blues and funk groups in the courtyard.
When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/3a5D1My
Speak Easy Open Mic
What: Presented by The Unspoken Word and hosted by Niko The Poet, bring a poem, song or story to share in the backyard behind the bookshop. BYO: beer, wine, food and picnic blankets.
When: 6:45 p.m. sign-up, 7 p.m. performances Feb. 28 (fourth Fridays)
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2RyJSrd
Joe Clarke Trio
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28; $20-$30
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
‘Ladies Night’
What: The Cane Bay High School Ladies Honors Choir will perform pop and Broadway hits.
When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Providence Wesleyan Church, 2102 State Road, Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-899-8786, bit.ly/32ljQvz
‘Scheherazade’
What: East meets West as the Charleston Symphony performs Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's “Scheherazade,” which is based on the collection of middle-eastern folk tales, “One Thousand and One Nights,” as well as selections from Igor Stravinsky and Leonard Bernstein.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
Silver Tongue Devils
What: Silver Tongue Devils with Circus Fire and Pink Eye Sunday; $7
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Tommy Emmanuel
What: International solo acoustic guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel in promotion of his collaborations album, “Accomplice One,”with special guest Ida Mae; $44.50-$54.50
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Passafire
What: Passafire with Bumpin Uglies and Joey Harkum; $15-$18
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Beach Tiger
What: Beach Tiger with MYFEVER and Mountains Like Wax; $10
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Farewell Show
What: Final send-off for comedian Joseph Coker, who is leaving South Carolina for New York City to pursue his career. Additional stand-up performers include Jon Antoine, Shawna Jarrett, Casey Lever, Neil Bansil, Stan Shelby, and Hagan Chase Ragland, hosted by Michael Clayton; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: The Sparrow, 1117 Magnolia Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/39Zv4Iz
Louie D. Project
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Hollow Point
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 28-29
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: hollowpointrock.com
Saturday
Album Release
What: Stefanie Potter’s album release party for “Eden’s Embrace”
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Pawleys Island Brewing, 2668 Industrial Ave., North Charleston
More Info: stefaniepotter.com
George Fetner & The Strays
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
What: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
Elise Testone Trio
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 29; $30-$40
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Jupiter Coyote
What: Ear for Music presents “An Evening with Jupiter Coyote,” featuring the “pioneering cornerstone in the jam band scene,” for decades, often labeled “mountain rock - a mixture of Southern Appalachian boogie, bluegrass-infused funk-rock.”
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 29; $25-$27
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Creekside Comedy
What: This Creekside Comedy Night will feature Mike Speenberg and Crystalle Ramey, presented by Keith “Big Daddy" Dee. Speenberg’s live show has been referred to as “a perfect blend of Jeff Foxworthy and Dennis Leary.”; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: creeksidecomedy.com
Robomuffin
What: Robotrio + Dangermuffin; $15-$20
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Danny Feedback
What: Danny Feedback with Public Luxuries and The Frizz
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/32r4sxy
Sunday
Louie D. Experience
When: Noon March 1
Where: Saltwater Cowboys, 130 Mill St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Florence Jowers
What: Internationally recognized organist, Florence Jowers, will perform on the 3-manual Austin at the historic St. Matthew's Church, featuring selections from Jean Langlais, Josef Rheinberger, J. S. Bach, and Charles-Marie Widor.
When: 4 p.m. March 1
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-723-1611, smlccharleston.org/LudlumSeries
Comedy Night
What: “Laugh Out Loud Comedy Night” will feature stand-up from DC Youngfly and Karlous Miller.
When: 6-9 p.m. March 1
Where: Omar Shrine Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $40 general with VIP options available
More Info: bit.ly/32klAFl
Follywood Music
What: Thomas Champagne 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac & David 9 p.m. Tuesday; Mike Martin & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Old Crow Medicine Show
What: From busking on street corners in 1998 to being discovered by folk icon Doc Watson, the band has been inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, won two Grammys and are a staple performer in prominent music festivals like Bonnaroo and Coachella and venues like Red Rocks Amphitheater, The Ryman Auditorium, Atlanta’s Fox Theater, The Kennedy Center and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 1; $39.50-$85
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Subtronics
When: 8 p.m. March 1; $15-$99
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Comedy: Gary Gulman
What: Comedian Gary Gulman will stop on his “Piece of Mind” tour, featuring new material that has never been performed here. Gulman’s most recent stand-up special was “The Great Depresh” on HBO and currently writing a memoir with the working title of “K Through 12.”
When: 8 p.m. March 1; $24.50-$34.50
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Holy City Confessional
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: hometeambbq.com
Diana Ross
What: Diana Ross is considered one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time. From her landmark solo career to the early days as the leader of The Supremes, Ross helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paving the way for contemporary music.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 3; $60-$154
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Piano Series
What: Part of the College of Charleston’s International Piano Series, ZOFO (shorthand for 20-finger orchestra (ZO=20 and FO=finger orchestra), will present duet arrangements of famous orchestral pieces, including Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 3
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20; free for CofC students and employees
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2vapILK