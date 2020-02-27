Music & Nightlife calendar - Charleston Scene

Jupiter Coyote poster

Jupiter Coyote will perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Saturday. 

 Ear for Music/Provided

Today

Dockery’s Music

What: Dave Grunstra 4 p.m. Thursday; Ben Whitney 4 p.m. and The Ol’ 55s 6 p.m. Friday; 40 Mile Detour 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

The Hungry Monks

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Navy Band

What: The United States Navy Band’s performing ensembles will be the Concert Band, Sea Chanters chorus and Cruisers popular music group, with styles ranging from traditional wind band repertoire to Broadway showstoppers, rhythm and blues, pop and patriotic favorites.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 27

Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/3c1MHt7

Improv Comedy

What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” where suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes. Also this week is “The Funny Bucket Improv,” in which improve games are pulled randomly from a bucket and performed; $5-$12

When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)

Where: Theatre 99, 280-B Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Howlin’ Rain

What: Howlin’ Rain with Sunwatchers; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 27

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 27; $20-$30

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush’s Acoustic Insanity 8:30-11 p.m. Friday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Will Ferrell Trivia

When: 8-11 p.m. Feb. 27

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/32kBfV9

Amy Grant

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 27; $59.50-$75

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Friday

Louie D. Experience

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 28 (solo)

Where: The Vendue Inn, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

More Info: louisdixson.com

Eric Sommer

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston

More Info: holycitybrewing.com/events

Joint Operation

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Jazzy Fridays

What: Local jazz, blues and funk groups in the courtyard.

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/3a5D1My

Speak Easy Open Mic

What: Presented by The Unspoken Word and hosted by Niko The Poet, bring a poem, song or story to share in the backyard behind the bookshop. BYO: beer, wine, food and picnic blankets.

When: 6:45 p.m. sign-up, 7 p.m. performances Feb. 28 (fourth Fridays)

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2RyJSrd

Joe Clarke Trio

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28; $20-$30

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

‘Ladies Night’

What: The Cane Bay High School Ladies Honors Choir will perform pop and Broadway hits.

When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Providence Wesleyan Church, 2102 State Road, Summerville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-899-8786, bit.ly/32ljQvz

‘Scheherazade’

What: East meets West as the Charleston Symphony performs Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's “Scheherazade,” which is based on the collection of middle-eastern folk tales, “One Thousand and One Nights,” as well as selections from Igor Stravinsky and Leonard Bernstein.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $27-$123

More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org

Silver Tongue Devils

What: Silver Tongue Devils with Circus Fire and Pink Eye Sunday; $7

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Tommy Emmanuel

What: International solo acoustic guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel in promotion of his collaborations album, “Accomplice One,”with special guest Ida Mae; $44.50-$54.50

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Passafire

What: Passafire with Bumpin Uglies and Joey Harkum; $15-$18

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Beach Tiger

What: Beach Tiger with MYFEVER and Mountains Like Wax; $10

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Farewell Show

What: Final send-off for comedian Joseph Coker, who is leaving South Carolina for New York City to pursue his career. Additional stand-up performers include Jon Antoine, Shawna Jarrett, Casey Lever, Neil Bansil, Stan Shelby, and Hagan Chase Ragland, hosted by Michael Clayton; $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: The Sparrow, 1117 Magnolia Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/39Zv4Iz

Louie D. Project

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Hollow Point

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 28-29

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: hollowpointrock.com

Saturday

Album Release

What: Stefanie Potter’s album release party for “Eden’s Embrace”

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Pawleys Island Brewing, 2668 Industrial Ave., North Charleston

More Info: stefaniepotter.com

George Fetner & The Strays

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

What: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

Elise Testone Trio

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 29; $30-$40

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Jupiter Coyote

What: Ear for Music presents “An Evening with Jupiter Coyote,” featuring the “pioneering cornerstone in the jam band scene,” for decades, often labeled “mountain rock - a mixture of Southern Appalachian boogie, bluegrass-infused funk-rock.”

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 29; $25-$27

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Creekside Comedy

What: This Creekside Comedy Night will feature Mike Speenberg and Crystalle Ramey, presented by Keith “Big Daddy" Dee. Speenberg’s live show has been referred to as “a perfect blend of Jeff Foxworthy and Dennis Leary.”; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: creeksidecomedy.com

Robomuffin

What: Robotrio + Dangermuffin; $15-$20

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Danny Feedback

What: Danny Feedback with Public Luxuries and The Frizz

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/32r4sxy

Sunday

Louie D. Experience

When: Noon March 1

Where: Saltwater Cowboys, 130 Mill St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Florence Jowers

What: Internationally recognized organist, Florence Jowers, will perform on the 3-manual Austin at the historic St. Matthew's Church, featuring selections from Jean Langlais, Josef Rheinberger, J. S. Bach, and Charles-Marie Widor.

When: 4 p.m. March 1

Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-723-1611, smlccharleston.org/LudlumSeries

Comedy Night

What: “Laugh Out Loud Comedy Night” will feature stand-up from DC Youngfly and Karlous Miller.

When: 6-9 p.m. March 1

Where: Omar Shrine Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $40 general with VIP options available

More Info: bit.ly/32klAFl

Follywood Music

What: Thomas Champagne 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac & David 9 p.m. Tuesday; Mike Martin & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Old Crow Medicine Show

What: From busking on street corners in 1998 to being discovered by folk icon Doc Watson, the band has been inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, won two Grammys and are a staple performer in prominent music festivals like Bonnaroo and Coachella and venues like Red Rocks Amphitheater, The Ryman Auditorium, Atlanta’s Fox Theater, The Kennedy Center and more.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 1; $39.50-$85

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Subtronics

When: 8 p.m. March 1; $15-$99

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Comedy: Gary Gulman

What: Comedian Gary Gulman will stop on his “Piece of Mind” tour, featuring new material that has never been performed here. Gulman’s most recent stand-up special was “The Great Depresh” on HBO and currently writing a memoir with the working title of “K Through 12.”

When: 8 p.m. March 1; $24.50-$34.50

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

Holy City Confessional

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: hometeambbq.com

Diana Ross

What: Diana Ross is considered one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time. From her landmark solo career to the early days as the leader of The Supremes, Ross helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paving the way for contemporary music.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 3; $60-$154

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Piano Series

What: Part of the College of Charleston’s International Piano Series, ZOFO (shorthand for 20-finger orchestra (ZO=20 and FO=finger orchestra), will present duet arrangements of famous orchestral pieces, including Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.”

When: 7:30 p.m. March 3

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20; free for CofC students and employees

More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2vapILK

