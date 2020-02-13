Music & Nightlife calendar - Charleston Scene

Today

Galentine’s Day

What: Ladies celebrating ladies and drink specials. “It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst.”

When: 4-9 p.m. Feb. 13

Where: Fatty’s Beer Works, 1436 Meeting St., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2vlctb5

Galentine’s Day

What: Live band karaoke with High Society and half off wine and champagne.

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 13

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/3bxA74q

Friday

Night Market

What: This Valentine’s Night Market will feature more than a dozen vendors, with live music from Rene Russell and followed by master hypnotist Gary Conrad; free for market; $8 for hypnotist show

When: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/3bjy43R

‘Epic Relationship’

What: The Epic Game Relationship Games Valentine’s Day Special is designed for couples and includes trivia, Truth or Dare and other games; $70 per couple

When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 14-16

Where: The Epic Game Show Experience, 120-A Queensborough Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: charlestongameshow.com

Jazzy Fridays

What: Local jazz, blues and funk groups in the courtyard 6-9 p.m. Fridays

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Sm94ln

Sound of Charleston

What: The music of Charleston’s history, from gospel to Gershwin, music of the Civil War and light classics. This special Valentine’s Day edition will include candy kisses and juice served after the show; $16-$28 (free for ages 12 and younger)

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St.,   Charleston

More Info: soundofcharleston.com

‘Illusions’

What: Burlesque-style and comedy drag show with celebrity impersonator drag queens (e.g., Madonna, Cher, Tina Turner, Liza Minelli, etc.); $25

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Deco Nightclub, 28 Ann St., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2OMsEVB

Valentine’s Night

What: Special dinner with entertainment from Bobbi Storm and the Tim DeMars Trio; $10-$15

When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: The Captain's Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2UJ03nL

Holy City Magic

What: Boston magician Dave Chandler solo for the early shows and will team up with resident magician Howard Blackwell for the late shows, the “bawdy, hilariously inappropriate” show, “Classy and Classless”; $25-$35

When: 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 14-15

Where: Holy City Magic, 49 John St., Charleston

More Info: holycitymagic.com

‘Who's Bad’

What: Who's Bad 20/20: The Evolution of Pop is a multisensory experience on a pop music pilgrimage that spans five decades ; $15

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Community Pool

What: Community Pool with Persona La Ave and John Bias; $5

When: 9 p.m. Feb.14

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

High Plains Drifters

What: Beastie Boys tribute performing “License to Ill” and “Paul’s Boutique” in their entirety; $17-$20

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

DrakeUp Party

What: Anti-Valentine’s Day party with a themed menu, a Drake-infused set from DJ YNot and $10 bottomless champagne until midnight

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., Charleston

More Info: decocharleston.com

Saturday

BrotherMan

When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: twoblokesbrewing.com

‘Celtic Crossover’

What: An evening of new and old Celtic music by Zephyr with Tea & Whiskey opening; $5-$15 suggested donation 

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/39oIEVw

Five Way Friday

What: Five Way Friday with The Travelin’ Kine; $10

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com

Creekside Comedy

What: Headliner Jenn Snyder, with Marcus D and Ryan Pichoff, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: creeksidecomedy.com

Ralph Stanley II

What: Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys with Red Cedar Review; $15-$20

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

The Shakin’ Martinis

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Sunday

‘Speakeasy!’

What: Q Concerts presents a live musical celebration of the Roaring ‘20s, followed by a meet-and-greet with signature cocktails and small bites.

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Principle Gallery, 125 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: qconcerts.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Jim Lord and Campbell Warwick Bridgeman, Mountains Like Wax, Blue Footed Boobies and MYFEVER; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

‘Mardi Gras Dead Jam’

What: Reckoning with Mike Quinn & Friends for a Meters/Grateful Dead mashup; $10-$12

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

