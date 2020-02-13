Music & Nightlife calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Galentine’s Day
What: Ladies celebrating ladies and drink specials. “It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst.”
When: 4-9 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Fatty’s Beer Works, 1436 Meeting St., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2vlctb5
Galentine’s Day
What: Live band karaoke with High Society and half off wine and champagne.
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/3bxA74q
Friday
Night Market
What: This Valentine’s Night Market will feature more than a dozen vendors, with live music from Rene Russell and followed by master hypnotist Gary Conrad; free for market; $8 for hypnotist show
When: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/3bjy43R
‘Epic Relationship’
What: The Epic Game Relationship Games Valentine’s Day Special is designed for couples and includes trivia, Truth or Dare and other games; $70 per couple
When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 14-16
Where: The Epic Game Show Experience, 120-A Queensborough Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: charlestongameshow.com
Jazzy Fridays
What: Local jazz, blues and funk groups in the courtyard 6-9 p.m. Fridays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Sm94ln
Sound of Charleston
What: The music of Charleston’s history, from gospel to Gershwin, music of the Civil War and light classics. This special Valentine’s Day edition will include candy kisses and juice served after the show; $16-$28 (free for ages 12 and younger)
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston
More Info: soundofcharleston.com
‘Illusions’
What: Burlesque-style and comedy drag show with celebrity impersonator drag queens (e.g., Madonna, Cher, Tina Turner, Liza Minelli, etc.); $25
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Deco Nightclub, 28 Ann St., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2OMsEVB
Valentine’s Night
What: Special dinner with entertainment from Bobbi Storm and the Tim DeMars Trio; $10-$15
When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: The Captain's Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2UJ03nL
Holy City Magic
What: Boston magician Dave Chandler solo for the early shows and will team up with resident magician Howard Blackwell for the late shows, the “bawdy, hilariously inappropriate” show, “Classy and Classless”; $25-$35
When: 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 14-15
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 John St., Charleston
More Info: holycitymagic.com
‘Who's Bad’
What: Who's Bad 20/20: The Evolution of Pop is a multisensory experience on a pop music pilgrimage that spans five decades ; $15
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Community Pool
What: Community Pool with Persona La Ave and John Bias; $5
When: 9 p.m. Feb.14
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
High Plains Drifters
What: Beastie Boys tribute performing “License to Ill” and “Paul’s Boutique” in their entirety; $17-$20
When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
DrakeUp Party
What: Anti-Valentine’s Day party with a themed menu, a Drake-infused set from DJ YNot and $10 bottomless champagne until midnight
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., Charleston
More Info: decocharleston.com
Saturday
BrotherMan
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: twoblokesbrewing.com
‘Celtic Crossover’
What: An evening of new and old Celtic music by Zephyr with Tea & Whiskey opening; $5-$15 suggested donation
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/39oIEVw
Five Way Friday
What: Five Way Friday with The Travelin’ Kine; $10
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com
Creekside Comedy
What: Headliner Jenn Snyder, with Marcus D and Ryan Pichoff, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: creeksidecomedy.com
Ralph Stanley II
What: Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys with Red Cedar Review; $15-$20
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
The Shakin’ Martinis
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Sunday
‘Speakeasy!’
What: Q Concerts presents a live musical celebration of the Roaring ‘20s, followed by a meet-and-greet with signature cocktails and small bites.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Principle Gallery, 125 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: qconcerts.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Jim Lord and Campbell Warwick Bridgeman, Mountains Like Wax, Blue Footed Boobies and MYFEVER; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
‘Mardi Gras Dead Jam’
What: Reckoning with Mike Quinn & Friends for a Meters/Grateful Dead mashup; $10-$12
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com