Carol of the Belles 2019

What If? Productions’ third annual Holiday Piano Bar series returns with the “Carol of the Belles” Christmas cabaret at Forte Jazz Lounge on Sunday.

Paws & Claws

What: Howl-iday Paws & Claws/Puppies & Pints with White Claw specials and local vendors.

When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2EpXdL4

Dockery’s Music

What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

Eliza's Music

What: Chance & Circumstance 5 p.m. Thursday; Randall Riley 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Eric Vaughn 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; The Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

Joy Project Jazz

What: Joy Holiday Special from the Joy Project Jazz Quartet

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

King Street Green

What: In partnership with Workshop and Ohm Radio, music from Disco Demolition Knights.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2RDq72d

Follywood Music

What: 6 p.m. Adult Santa’s Party and 9:30 p.m. Karaoke Night Thursday; Dos Matones 9 p.m. Friday; Palmetto Soul 9 p.m. Saturday; Paroled Politicians 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac & David 9 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

‘Cougar Night Lights’

What: Holiday light show set to classic holiday tunes as well as popular contemporary songs.

When: Every half-hour 6-9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1

Where: College of Charleston’s Cistern Yard, 66 George St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/36npXQA

Todd Beals Jazz Trio

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays

Where: The Refuge, 517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP

Forte Jazz Music

What: Joe Clarke Trio 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Jon Thornton Quartet 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday; Mark Sterbank 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; all $17-$27

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Gillian Kohn & Friends

When: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Eli’s Table, 129 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP

Rusty Bull Music

What: Chris Boone 7 p.m. Thursday; BL Simmons 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Live Jazz

When: 7:30-10 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Gennaro’s Italian Ristorante, 8500 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP

Tin Roof Music

What: Youth Model, Chris Compton and Single Sparrow 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); Lost Cosmonauts, Mason Jar Muzik and Burn the Fields 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Hump for the Holidays Comedy Showcase 7 p.m. Sunday ($10) followed by Karaoke

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com

Deco DJ Lineup 

What: DJ YNot Thursday; The Club Bullies Friday; Claya Jade Saturday

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 19-21

Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: decocharleston.com

Friday

Ugly Sweater Party

What: Wear your ugliest sweater and celebrate the holidays with a night at the state park, with live music and a food truck; $3 to skate, $1 to spectate

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: SK8 Charleston, 1549 Oceanic St., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/37Fg3LF

‘Sound of Charleston’ 

What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season; $16-$28

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 23, 26 and 30

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: soundofcharleston.com

Peter Kfoury

When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2thwUV4

Jamie Slater Trio

When: 7-11 p.m. Fridays; 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay Street, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP

Ugly Sweater Party

What: Ugly Sweater contest, DJ, Christmas movies, giveaways and more.

When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: Bohemian Bull, 1531 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: bohemianbull.com/events

Reckoning

What: Total request Grateful Dead; $10-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Ocean Drive Party Band

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com

Saturday

Holiday Party

What: Music from BrotherMan, giveaways and more.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2En1MWz

Dallas Baker & Friends

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Holidays on Harbor 

What: Dinner buffet on the Charleston Princess with live jazz holiday classics from the Ten Cap Jazz Band; $26.95-$52.95

When: 6 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Dec. 21 and 28

Where: City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2LWmtgr

Louie D. Project

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Rivertowne Public House, 2015 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com

‘Jingle Ball’

What: Gaslight Street's Funky Christmas Jingle Ball 2 with Sunflowers & Sin; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

‘Carol of the Belles’ 

What: What If? Productions’ third annual Holiday Piano Bar series returns with the “Carol of the Belles” Christmas cabaret, featuring a lineup of three of Charleston’s top female vocal talents and special guest Brian Porter in an adults-only show; $18-$30

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: whatifproductions.org

Monday

Festivus Party 

What: Meatloaf sandwiches, airing of grievances, feats of strength and more.

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2PVcNUk

Tuesday

Live Jazz

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP

Holy City Confessional

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: hometeambbq.com