Today
Paws & Claws
What: Howl-iday Paws & Claws/Puppies & Pints with White Claw specials and local vendors.
When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2EpXdL4
Dockery’s Music
What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley 4 p.m. Friday
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
Eliza's Music
What: Chance & Circumstance 5 p.m. Thursday; Randall Riley 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Eric Vaughn 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; The Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
Joy Project Jazz
What: Joy Holiday Special from the Joy Project Jazz Quartet
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
King Street Green
What: In partnership with Workshop and Ohm Radio, music from Disco Demolition Knights.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2RDq72d
Follywood Music
What: 6 p.m. Adult Santa’s Party and 9:30 p.m. Karaoke Night Thursday; Dos Matones 9 p.m. Friday; Palmetto Soul 9 p.m. Saturday; Paroled Politicians 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac & David 9 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
‘Cougar Night Lights’
What: Holiday light show set to classic holiday tunes as well as popular contemporary songs.
When: Every half-hour 6-9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1
Where: College of Charleston’s Cistern Yard, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/36npXQA
Todd Beals Jazz Trio
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays
Where: The Refuge, 517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP
Forte Jazz Music
What: Joe Clarke Trio 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Jon Thornton Quartet 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday; Mark Sterbank 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; all $17-$27
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Gillian Kohn & Friends
When: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Eli’s Table, 129 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP
Rusty Bull Music
What: Chris Boone 7 p.m. Thursday; BL Simmons 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Live Jazz
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Gennaro’s Italian Ristorante, 8500 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP
Tin Roof Music
What: Youth Model, Chris Compton and Single Sparrow 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); Lost Cosmonauts, Mason Jar Muzik and Burn the Fields 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Hump for the Holidays Comedy Showcase 7 p.m. Sunday ($10) followed by Karaoke
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com
Deco DJ Lineup
What: DJ YNot Thursday; The Club Bullies Friday; Claya Jade Saturday
When: 10 p.m. Dec. 19-21
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: decocharleston.com
Friday
Ugly Sweater Party
What: Wear your ugliest sweater and celebrate the holidays with a night at the state park, with live music and a food truck; $3 to skate, $1 to spectate
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: SK8 Charleston, 1549 Oceanic St., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/37Fg3LF
‘Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season; $16-$28
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 23, 26 and 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: soundofcharleston.com
Peter Kfoury
When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2thwUV4
Jamie Slater Trio
When: 7-11 p.m. Fridays; 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays
Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay Street, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP
Ugly Sweater Party
What: Ugly Sweater contest, DJ, Christmas movies, giveaways and more.
When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: Bohemian Bull, 1531 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: bohemianbull.com/events
Reckoning
What: Total request Grateful Dead; $10-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com
Saturday
Holiday Party
What: Music from BrotherMan, giveaways and more.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2En1MWz
Dallas Baker & Friends
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Holidays on Harbor
What: Dinner buffet on the Charleston Princess with live jazz holiday classics from the Ten Cap Jazz Band; $26.95-$52.95
When: 6 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Dec. 21 and 28
Where: City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2LWmtgr
Louie D. Project
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Rivertowne Public House, 2015 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com
‘Jingle Ball’
What: Gaslight Street's Funky Christmas Jingle Ball 2 with Sunflowers & Sin; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
‘Carol of the Belles’
What: What If? Productions’ third annual Holiday Piano Bar series returns with the “Carol of the Belles” Christmas cabaret, featuring a lineup of three of Charleston’s top female vocal talents and special guest Brian Porter in an adults-only show; $18-$30
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: whatifproductions.org
Monday
Festivus Party
What: Meatloaf sandwiches, airing of grievances, feats of strength and more.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PVcNUk
Tuesday
Live Jazz
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP
Holy City Confessional
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: hometeambbq.com