Today
Dirty Grass Players
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Chance & Circumstance
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
Louie D.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2orlcoP
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Dave Grunstra
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln,” “Power Hour,” “Improv Smackdown” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Hallowe(EMO)
What: The Midnight City Band and a costume contest.
When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2MTqinu
Monster Mash
What: Jared Petteys & The Headliners and a costume contest.
When: 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 31
Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2BMXMx9
Scaryoke Party
What: Live band karaoke with High Society and a costume contest.
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2WoPSDY
‘Freakshow’
What: “Freakshow: A Night of Pure Terror” Halloween party; $10
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Ink N Ivy, 565 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2MVFyzU
Tin Roof Music
What: Halloween Party with Lanatron 9 p.m. Thursday; Salti Ray, Clayton James, Joseph Dubay 8 p.m. Friday ($7-$10); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Comedy Open Mic 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Follywood Music
What: Halloween Karaoke 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Shane Clark Duo 9 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Crispy Fox 6 p.m. Sundays; Metal Mondays 10 p.m.; Open Mic w/ Mac & David 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Thomas Champagne & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Robotrio
What: Robotrio and Will Blackburn with a set of The Doors and an original set; $13-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Field & Flow
What: The Field and Flow Festival will feature a Day of the Dead Party with Grateful Dead tunes from Rusty Cole, Ross Bogan and Wallace Mullinax and performances from Dangermuffin and DJ Body Clock. See website for additional festival events.
When: Nov. 1-3
Where: Natural Gathering Grounds, 7338 Pierce Road, Ridgeville
Price: $65-$150; free for ages 11 and younger
More Info: fieldandflowfest.com
Blue Dogs
What: Kickoff celebration for LOWVELO with music from the Blue Dogs and entertainment for other local acts, with food and beverages; $40 general, free for riders and ages 12 and younger
When: 3-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Riverfront Park, 1045 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/34ieJMt
The Rightly So
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: therightlyso.com
Elise Testone
What: Elise Testone’s Harvest Funk on the deck.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tom Crowley
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
Songwriter Series
What: Ben Whitney with Haley Mae Campbell; $20
When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: bit.ly/2PvcnFE
Afterglow
When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2BUf6R6
‘Simon & Garfunkel Story’
What: Projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band in an immersive concert-style theater show that chronicles the folk-rock duo.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $40-$75+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Purely Mental’
What: Local illusionist Howard Blackwell’s “spooky all-mentalism show” for Halloween.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
Forte Music
What: Starr Acheson Friday; Joe Clark Big Band Saturday (Joe’s birthday party); $17-$27
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
‘Dark Side of The Dead’
What: Cosmic Charlie presents “Dark Side of The Dead,” a hybrid show featuring the music of both the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd during a screening of “The Wizard of Oz.”
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$22
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Louie D. Project
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
High Five
When: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: bit.ly/349IqPB
Perpetual Groove
What: Perpetual Groove with Kendall Street Company on Friday and solo on Saturday; $18-$35
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 1-2
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Time & Pressure
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2PppnN8
Saturday
Dia de los Muertos
What: Day of the Dead celebration with music, drink specials, kids’ activities and more.
When: 4-8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Maui Tacos, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/MauiTacosCharleston
Orange Constant
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tom Crowley & the Speakers
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com
‘Late Night Snacks’
What: Sketch comedy variety show, featuring Vernon Moses and Vince Fabra and hosted by Mystery Meat (rapper BLKPAPA and DJ White Smoke).
When: 10 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Sunday
Fall Festival
What: Second Chance Bikes’ Fall Festival with live music, local food, kids’ activities and more.
When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Tradesman Brewing, 1647 King St. Extension, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Ngm5sE
Comedy: Patton Oswalt
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 3; $44 to $64-plus
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Tunnel Vision
What: Tunnel Vision with Riley Randal; $12-$20
When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Bahamas Benefit
What: Bahamas Benefit Concert with Gino Castillo, Holy City Steel Collective, Duda Lucena and other local musicians; $15
When: 7-11 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: bit.ly/2BPkBk5
Tuesday
Tomato Tuesday
What: tomatoband on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Jazz Ensemble
What: The Horton School of Music Jazz Ensemble will present a fall concert of jazz band favorites.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/349eJ15
Ovation Concert
What: Chamber Music Charleston with guest pianist Andrew Armstrong and violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Dock Street Theater, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$50
More Info: 843-345-9820, chambermusiccharleston.org
Hammerfall
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 5; $30-$75
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Kelsey Waldon
What: Kelsey Waldon with Sally & George; $12-$15
When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Tabibito, Scuttlebuggs, Mechanical River, Deadwin, The Rightly So and The Currys; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
‘Baroque to Jazz’
What: Part of the Midweek at Midtown Chamber Music series, this performance will feature members of the Charleston Symphony, with selections covering centuries of music. Drinks and desserts will be available for purchase.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Midtown Theater, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 6; $29.50-$49.50
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com