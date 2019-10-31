Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Original jazz and swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Wednesday.

Today

Dirty Grass Players

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Chance & Circumstance

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

Louie D.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2orlcoP

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Dave Grunstra

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Improv Comedy

What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln,” “Power Hour,” “Improv Smackdown” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.

When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Hallowe(EMO)

What: The Midnight City Band and a costume contest.

When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2MTqinu

Monster Mash

What: Jared Petteys & The Headliners and a costume contest.

When: 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 31

Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2BMXMx9

Scaryoke Party

What: Live band karaoke with High Society and a costume contest.

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2WoPSDY

‘Freakshow’

What: “Freakshow: A Night of Pure Terror” Halloween party; $10

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Ink N Ivy, 565 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2MVFyzU

Tin Roof Music

What: Halloween Party with Lanatron 9 p.m. Thursday; Salti Ray, Clayton James, Joseph Dubay 8 p.m. Friday ($7-$10); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Comedy Open Mic 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Follywood Music

What: Halloween Karaoke 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Shane Clark Duo 9 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Crispy Fox 6 p.m. Sundays; Metal Mondays 10 p.m.; Open Mic w/ Mac & David 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Thomas Champagne & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Robotrio

What: Robotrio and Will Blackburn with a set of The Doors and an original set; $13-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Field & Flow

What: The Field and Flow Festival will feature a Day of the Dead Party with Grateful Dead tunes from Rusty Cole, Ross Bogan and Wallace Mullinax and performances from Dangermuffin and DJ Body Clock. See website for additional festival events.

When: Nov. 1-3

Where: Natural Gathering Grounds, 7338 Pierce Road, Ridgeville

Price: $65-$150; free for ages 11 and younger

More Info: fieldandflowfest.com

Blue Dogs

What: Kickoff celebration for LOWVELO with music from the Blue Dogs and entertainment for other local acts, with food and beverages; $40 general, free for riders and ages 12 and younger

When: 3-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Riverfront Park, 1045 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/34ieJMt

The Rightly So

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: therightlyso.com

Elise Testone

What: Elise Testone’s Harvest Funk on the deck.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tom Crowley

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

Songwriter Series

What: Ben Whitney with Haley Mae Campbell; $20

When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: bit.ly/2PvcnFE

Afterglow

When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2BUf6R6

‘Simon & Garfunkel Story’

What: Projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band in an immersive concert-style theater show that chronicles the folk-rock duo.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $40-$75+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Purely Mental’

What: Local illusionist Howard Blackwell’s “spooky all-mentalism show” for Halloween.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2

Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com

Forte Music

What: Starr Acheson Friday; Joe Clark Big Band Saturday (Joe’s birthday party); $17-$27

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

‘Dark Side of The Dead’

What: Cosmic Charlie presents “Dark Side of The Dead,” a hybrid show featuring the music of both the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd during a screening of “The Wizard of Oz.”

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$22

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Louie D. Project

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

High Five

When: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: bit.ly/349IqPB

Perpetual Groove

What: Perpetual Groove with Kendall Street Company on Friday and solo on Saturday; $18-$35

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 1-2

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Laugh Lab

What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Time & Pressure

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/2PppnN8

Saturday

Dia de los Muertos

What: Day of the Dead celebration with music, drink specials, kids’ activities and more.

When: 4-8 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Maui Tacos, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/MauiTacosCharleston

Orange Constant

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tom Crowley & the Speakers

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com

‘Late Night Snacks’   

What: Sketch comedy variety show, featuring Vernon Moses and Vince Fabra and hosted by Mystery Meat (rapper BLKPAPA and DJ White Smoke).

When: 10 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Sunday

Fall Festival

What: Second Chance Bikes’ Fall Festival with live music, local food, kids’ activities and more.

When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Tradesman Brewing, 1647 King St. Extension, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Ngm5sE

Comedy: Patton Oswalt

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 3; $44 to $64-plus

Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive 

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Tunnel Vision

What: Tunnel Vision with Riley Randal; $12-$20

When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Bahamas Benefit 

What: Bahamas Benefit Concert with Gino Castillo, Holy City Steel Collective, Duda Lucena and other local musicians; $15

When: 7-11 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: bit.ly/2BPkBk5

Tuesday

Tomato Tuesday

What: tomatoband on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Jazz Ensemble

What: The Horton School of Music Jazz Ensemble will present a fall concert of jazz band favorites.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/349eJ15

Ovation Concert

What: Chamber Music Charleston with guest pianist Andrew Armstrong and violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Dock Street Theater, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$50

More Info: 843-345-9820, chambermusiccharleston.org

Hammerfall

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 5; $30-$75

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Kelsey Waldon   

What: Kelsey Waldon with Sally & George; $12-$15

When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Tabibito, Scuttlebuggs, Mechanical River, Deadwin, The Rightly So and The Currys; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

‘Baroque to Jazz’

What: Part of the Midweek at Midtown Chamber Music series, this performance will feature members of the Charleston Symphony, with selections covering centuries of music. Drinks and desserts will be available for purchase.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: Midtown Theater, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 6; $29.50-$49.50

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com