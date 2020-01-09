Today
Eliza's Music
What: Ronnie Johnson 5 p.m. Thursday; Robert Alvarez 6 p.m. Saturday; Shakin’ Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
Joey Harkum
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Deco DJ Lineup
What: DJ YNot Thursday; The Club Bullies Friday; DJ Cnile Saturday
When: 10 p.m. Jan. 9-11
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: decocharleston.com
Friday
Frank Duvall Trio
When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays in January
Where: Hall’s Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Ben Whitney
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com
Release Party
What: Release party for 9 to 5 Magazine’s Issue No. 8 with performances by Semkari, Bad Vessel and Maya Gold; $7
When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
More Info: 9to5magazine.com
Follywood Music
What: Waltzing Matilda 9 p.m. Friday; Palmetto Soul 10 p.m. Saturday; Mac Calhoun 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Sufferin' Moses
What: Sufferin' Moses album release party with Josh Roberts and The Hinges Friday; $10
When: 9:15 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
HeadRush
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612
Saturday
Louie D. Project
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: louisdixson.com
Zach Deputy
What: Zach Deputy with Of Good Nature; $15-$18
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Nick Brewer
What: Nick Brewer with Corey Stephens, Dave Grimm and Stuart White on the deck
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Emerald Empire Showcase
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com
Tuesday
Fusion Jonez
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Holy City Confessional
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: hometeambbq.com
Wednesday
Hawthorne Heights
What: Hawthorne Heights with Emery, Bad Luck and Vagrants; $20
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Reckoning
What: Tribute to the Grateful Dead for Winter Main Stage Residency
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in January
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com