Sufferin' Moses

Today

Eliza's Music

What: Ronnie Johnson 5 p.m. Thursday; Robert Alvarez 6 p.m. Saturday; Shakin’ Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

Joey Harkum

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Deco DJ Lineup

What: DJ YNot Thursday; The Club Bullies Friday; DJ Cnile Saturday

When: 10 p.m. Jan. 9-11

Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: decocharleston.com

Friday

Frank Duvall Trio

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays in January

Where: Hall’s Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Ben Whitney

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com

Release Party

What: Release party for 9 to 5 Magazine’s Issue No. 8 with performances by Semkari, Bad Vessel and Maya Gold; $7

When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

More Info: 9to5magazine.com

Follywood Music

What: Waltzing Matilda 9 p.m. Friday; Palmetto Soul 10 p.m. Saturday; Mac Calhoun 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Sufferin' Moses

What: Sufferin' Moses album release party with Josh Roberts and The Hinges Friday; $10

When: 9:15 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

HeadRush

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612

Saturday

Louie D. Project

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: louisdixson.com

Zach Deputy

What: Zach Deputy with Of Good Nature; $15-$18

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Nick Brewer

What: Nick Brewer with Corey Stephens, Dave Grimm and Stuart White on the deck

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Emerald Empire Showcase

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com

Tuesday

Fusion Jonez

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Holy City Confessional

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: hometeambbq.com

Wednesday

Hawthorne Heights

What: Hawthorne Heights with Emery, Bad Luck and Vagrants; $20

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 15

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Reckoning

What: Tribute to the Grateful Dead for Winter Main Stage Residency

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in January

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com