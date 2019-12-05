Today
‘Holiday Spectacular’
What: The Arts Center’s company ensemble will be joined by guest artists from New York and Los Angeles for this music revue of classic and contemporary Christmas songs. Suitable for all ages.
When: Various showtimes Dec. 5-22
Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Price: $10-$45
More Info: cartscc.com
Dockery’s Music
What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley 4 p.m. Friday
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
Holiday Hoedown
What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to celebrate the holiday, country-style, and attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite western gear. There will be music from a DJ, pizza and light refreshments with Mrs. Clause.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Cypress Hall at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $4-$5; free for chaperones
More Info: ccprc.com/3337/Holiday-Hoedown
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Todd Beals Jazz Trio
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays
Where: The Refuge, 517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP
Gillian Kohn & Friends
When: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Eli’s Table, 129 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP
Live Jazz
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Gennaro’s Italian Ristorante, 8500 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP
‘Holiday Spectacular’
What: “Charlton Singleton’s Holiday Spectacular: Your Favorite Holiday Concert” will feature seasonal musical versions from Michael Bublé to Eartha Kitt and Nat King Cole to Mariah Carey.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tucker Beathard
What: Tucker Beathard with Warrick McZeke; $15
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Patterson Hood
What: Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers; $25
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Shane Clark Duo 9 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Davis Coen
What: Davis Coen & The Mo’ Betta Boys
When: 10 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston
More Info: hometeambbq.com
Friday
Eggy
What: Pre-Phish party on the deck
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: thelouiedproject.com
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 6; $17-$27
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Jamie Slater Trio
When: 7-11 p.m. Fridays; 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays
Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP
‘The Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: soundofcharleston.com
Dan Riley
When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2LhVD1V
CSO Holiday Strings
What: The Charleston Symphony will perform its annual chamber music concert of holiday works by Tchaikovsky, Bach, Vivaldi, Corelli and others.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$40
More Info: charlestonsymphony.org
CSO Holiday Brass
What: The CSO Brass Quintet will perform joyous holiday favorites.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $5-$15
More Info: charlestonsymphony.org
The Connells
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 6; $25
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot
More Info: theatre99.com
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: theatre99.com
Safety 3rd
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/Safety3rdtheband
Saturday
Jingle Jam
What: Country artist Tracy Lawrence; $20-$25; $99 VIP
When: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
More Info: bit.ly/2rjVtzQ
Christmas Concert
What: Paul Peart, a former Cane Bay High School football player and violinist will serve as concertmaster and perform at the 21st annual “Christmas at PC” concert, “The Gift for All Mankind,” featuring several student ensembles, choirs and orchestras.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7; 3 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Belk Auditorium, Presbyterian College, 503 S. Broad St., Clinton
Price: $12
More Info: bit.ly/2rVhs07
Susie Summers Duo
When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2sJOpNP
Celtic & Classical Christmas
What: The Taylor Festival Choir and Na Fidleiri, the Celtic fiddling ensemble, will perform “A Charleston Christmas: Celtic & Classical,” a blend of traditional holiday carols, instrumental jigs with a Celtic flavor and spiritual choral segments, with guest artist Joey Abarta.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: tmgcharleston.com
‘Gospel Christmas’
What: The Charleston Gospel Choir and Gospel Christmas Orchestra will present the 20th annual “Gospel Christmas,” featuring traditional spirituals, gospel renditions and festival holiday arrangements.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: charlestongospelchoir.org
‘Sea Life in Wonderland’
What: The ninth annual Sea Life by Starlight in Wonderland will feature hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, silent auction, live music and dancing, and will benefit the Sea Turtle Care Center. Don your best red, white or black cocktail attire, and accessorize with timepieces, top hats and white gloves.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$100
More Info: scaquarium.org
Collie Buddz
What: Collie Buddz with Keznamdi; $20
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: thelouiedproject.com
Sunday
Gracie & Lacy
What: Song-and-dance sisters Gracie & Lacy present their holiday program, “It’s a Wonderful Life Spectacular.”
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: gracieandlacy.com
Christmas with the Charlestones
What: Charleston's beloved men's quartet will present a program of a cappella renditions of Christmas carols from bygone eras, lush and jazzy Christmas arrangements from the ‘40s and ‘50s, modern pop stylings borrowed from other a cappella artists and some holiday parodies.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: bit.ly/2QPy9V9
‘A Southern Christmas’
What: The program will include “Carol of the Bells,” “Around the World at Christmas Time,” “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Leroy Anderson's “Sleigh Ride,” Corelli's Christmas Concerto and Christmas carols, performed by the Southcoast Symphony Community Orchestra.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Christ Church, 2304 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: Donations accepted
More Info: southcoastsymphony.com
Dr. Bacon
When: 4 p.m. on the deck after the Motown Throwdown
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Jockey Full of Bourbon
What: A celebration of Tom Waits music with Bill Carson, Joel Hamilton, Lindsay Holler and more; $12-$15
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Tomato Tuesday
What: tomatoband on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Live Jazz
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP
‘Festival of Music’
What: The Charleston Concert Band will present its annual family-friendly holiday concert.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Summerall Chapel at The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Xs64Vt
Holy City Confessionals
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: hometeambbq.com
Nghtmre
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 10; $25-$30
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Michael Glabicki
What: Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller; $20-$25
When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Shakin’ Martinis
What: 6 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Live Wire Wednesday
What: Reid Stone of Guilt Ridden Troubadour
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: hometeambbq.com
Christmas Movies Trivia
What: The Biergarten's Christmas Movies Trivia Night will feature questions from “Elf,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,” “The Grinch,” “Home Alone” and more, with holiday-themed food and drink specials.
When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2OoGjm6
KoZelSki
When: 10 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com