Charlton Singleton standing with trumpet (copy)

“Charlton Singleton’s Holiday Spectacular: Your Favorite Holiday Concert” at the Charleston  Music Hall on Thursday will feature seasonal musical versions from Michael Bublé to Eartha Kitt and Nat King Cole to Mariah Carey.

 File/Provided

Today

‘Holiday Spectacular’

What: The Arts Center’s company ensemble will be joined by guest artists from New York and Los Angeles for this music revue of classic and contemporary Christmas songs. Suitable for all ages.

When: Various showtimes Dec. 5-22

Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Price: $10-$45

More Info: cartscc.com

Dockery’s Music

What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

Holiday Hoedown

What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to celebrate the holiday, country-style, and attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite western gear. There will be music from a DJ, pizza and light refreshments with Mrs. Clause.

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Cypress Hall at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $4-$5; free for chaperones

More Info: ccprc.com/3337/Holiday-Hoedown

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Todd Beals Jazz Trio

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays

Where: The Refuge, 517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP

Gillian Kohn & Friends

When: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Eli’s Table, 129 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP

Live Jazz

When: 7:30-10 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Gennaro’s Italian Ristorante, 8500 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP

‘Holiday Spectacular’

What: “Charlton Singleton’s Holiday Spectacular: Your Favorite Holiday Concert” will feature seasonal musical versions from Michael Bublé to Eartha Kitt and Nat King Cole to Mariah Carey.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tucker Beathard

What: Tucker Beathard with Warrick McZeke; $15

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Patterson Hood

What: Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers; $25

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Shane Clark Duo 9 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Davis Coen

What: Davis Coen & The Mo’ Betta Boys

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston

More Info: hometeambbq.com

Friday

Eggy

What: Pre-Phish party on the deck

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: thelouiedproject.com

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 6; $17-$27

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Jamie Slater Trio

When: 7-11 p.m. Fridays; 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP

‘The Sound of Charleston’

What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: soundofcharleston.com

Dan Riley

When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2LhVD1V

CSO Holiday Strings

What: The Charleston Symphony will perform its annual chamber music concert of holiday works by Tchaikovsky, Bach, Vivaldi, Corelli and others.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$40

More Info: charlestonsymphony.org

CSO Holiday Brass

What: The CSO Brass Quintet will perform joyous holiday favorites.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $5-$15

More Info: charlestonsymphony.org

The Connells

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 6; $25

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Improv Comedy

What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.

When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot

More Info: theatre99.com

Follywood Music

What: Shane Clark Duo 9 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Laugh Lab

What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: theatre99.com

Safety 3rd

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/Safety3rdtheband

Saturday

Jingle Jam

What: Country artist Tracy Lawrence; $20-$25; $99 VIP

When: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road

More Info: bit.ly/2rjVtzQ

Christmas Concert

What: Paul Peart, a former Cane Bay High School football player and violinist will serve as concertmaster and perform at the 21st annual “Christmas at PC” concert, “The Gift for All Mankind,” featuring several student ensembles, choirs and orchestras.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7; 3 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Belk Auditorium, Presbyterian College, 503 S. Broad St., Clinton

Price: $12

More Info: bit.ly/2rVhs07

Susie Summers Duo

When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2sJOpNP

Celtic & Classical Christmas

What: The Taylor Festival Choir and Na Fidleiri, the Celtic fiddling ensemble, will perform “A Charleston Christmas: Celtic & Classical,” a blend of traditional holiday carols, instrumental jigs with a Celtic flavor and spiritual choral segments, with guest artist Joey Abarta.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: tmgcharleston.com

‘Gospel Christmas’

What: The Charleston Gospel Choir and Gospel Christmas Orchestra will present the 20th annual “Gospel Christmas,” featuring traditional spirituals, gospel renditions and festival holiday arrangements.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$35

More Info: charlestongospelchoir.org

‘Sea Life in Wonderland’

What: The ninth annual Sea Life by Starlight in Wonderland will feature hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, silent auction, live music and dancing, and will benefit the Sea Turtle Care Center. Don your best red, white or black cocktail attire, and accessorize with timepieces, top hats and white gloves.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$100

More Info: scaquarium.org

Collie Buddz

What: Collie Buddz with Keznamdi; $20

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: thelouiedproject.com

Sunday

Gracie & Lacy

What: Song-and-dance sisters Gracie & Lacy present their holiday program, “It’s a Wonderful Life Spectacular.”

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: gracieandlacy.com

Christmas with the Charlestones

What: Charleston's beloved men's quartet will present a program of a cappella renditions of Christmas carols from bygone eras, lush and jazzy Christmas arrangements from the ‘40s and ‘50s, modern pop stylings borrowed from other a cappella artists and some holiday parodies.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: bit.ly/2QPy9V9

‘A Southern Christmas’

What: The program will include “Carol of the Bells,” “Around the World at Christmas Time,” “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Leroy Anderson's “Sleigh Ride,” Corelli's Christmas Concerto and Christmas carols, performed by the Southcoast Symphony Community Orchestra.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Christ Church, 2304 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: Donations accepted

More Info: southcoastsymphony.com

Dr. Bacon

When: 4 p.m. on the deck after the Motown Throwdown

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Jockey Full of Bourbon

What: A celebration of Tom Waits music with Bill Carson, Joel Hamilton, Lindsay Holler and more; $12-$15

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Tomato Tuesday

What: tomatoband on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Live Jazz

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2DF83MP

‘Festival of Music’

What: The Charleston Concert Band will present its annual family-friendly holiday concert.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: Summerall Chapel at The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Xs64Vt

Holy City Confessionals

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: hometeambbq.com

Nghtmre

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 10; $25-$30

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Michael Glabicki

What: Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller; $20-$25

When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Shakin’ Martinis

What: 6 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Live Wire Wednesday

What: Reid Stone of Guilt Ridden Troubadour

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: hometeambbq.com

Christmas Movies Trivia

What: The Biergarten's Christmas Movies Trivia Night will feature questions from “Elf,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,” “The Grinch,” “Home Alone” and more, with holiday-themed food and drink specials.

When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2OoGjm6

KoZelSki

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com