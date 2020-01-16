pose outside uncle mingo.jpg
Uncle Mingo will play Sunday's Mex 1 Sessions fundraiser for Carolina Studios.

 File/Wade Spees

Today

Eliza's Music

What: Chance & Circumstance 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday; Mike Huhn 4 p.m. Friday; Suga T and Krissy Lee 6 p.m. Saturday; Fowl Play 4 p.m. Sunday; Shakin’ Martinis 6-9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

The Hungry Monks

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 16 on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Deepfield

When: 8-10:30 p.m. Jan. 16; $8

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com

Sunflowers & SallaD

What: Sunflowers & Sin with Dallas Baker & Friends; $8

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Frank Duvall Trio

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays in January

Where: Hall’s Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Louie D. Project

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: True Q BBQ, 7842 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: louisdixson.com

Jamie Slater Trio

When: 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: The Dewberry, 334 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/36X1wug

Badfish

What: Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime with Tropidelic and Little Strangers; $18

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Crane Style

When: 8-11 Jan. 17

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com

Curly Blue

What: Curly Blue with Super Runaway and Anergy; $7

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com

Never Better

What: Never Better with Rex Darling and Celine Dijon

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Big Gun Burger Shop, 137 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/387dcL5

Mr. Holland's Oats

What: A Tribute to Hall & Oates with members of Dead 27s, Runaway Gin, The Outervention and more; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Stones Throw Tavern, 3417-E Shelby Ray Court, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Straight Jacket

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/2ChkrCa

Saturday

Louie D. Project

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com

Frank & Allie Lee

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 18; $18-$20

Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/30jV3GU

Richard White Jazz

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2RlvnWm

Carbon Leaf

What: Carbon Leaf with Red Wanting Blue and Alternative Routes; $12-$16

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Graham Whorley

When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com

Rare Creatures

What: Rare Creatures with Mo Lowda & The Humble and 87 Nights; $15-$25

When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

On the Cinder

What: On the Cinder with Billy Riot, Circles and Blue Ricky; $5

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: The Sparrow, 1078-D E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/35WTSOR

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Sunday

Staggers & Jags

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Uncle Mingo

What: Mex 1 Sessions with Uncle Mingo, presented by Ear for Music and a fundraiser for Carolina Studios; $28

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: bit.ly/35PZXfZ

SoDown

What: SoDown with Artifakts; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Chas. Music Club   

What: The Charleston Music Club will present Holly Avesian and Tacy Edwards in a concert of classical harp and flute duets, as well as medleys of North American and Scottish folk tunes.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free, but donations for the scholarship fund will be accepted

More Info: 843-886-0245, charlestonmusicclub.org

The Dead South

What: The Dead South with The Hooten Hallers and Danny Olliver; $22

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

The March Divide

What: The March Divide with Brian Wheat; $7

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com

Wednesday

Trivia Night

What: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Trivia Night

When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2FLXyIV

Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 22

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Listening Party

What: An evening of stories, specialty cocktails and music, with an advanced listen to “The Mourner’s Manual,” a new album from local artist Matt Megrue.

When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 22

Where: Doar Bros., 225 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2tgprpC

Reckoning

What: Tribute to the Grateful Dead for Winter Main Stage Residency

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in January

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Three Dog Night

What: Legendary music group, Three Dog Night, celebrating nearly 50 years in popular music, with Boston rock legend Charlie Farren of The Joe Perry Project.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 22

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $55-$79.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com