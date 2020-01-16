Today
Eliza's Music
What: Chance & Circumstance 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday; Mike Huhn 4 p.m. Friday; Suga T and Krissy Lee 6 p.m. Saturday; Fowl Play 4 p.m. Sunday; Shakin’ Martinis 6-9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
The Hungry Monks
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 16 on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Deepfield
When: 8-10:30 p.m. Jan. 16; $8
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com
Sunflowers & SallaD
What: Sunflowers & Sin with Dallas Baker & Friends; $8
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Frank Duvall Trio
When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays in January
Where: Hall’s Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Louie D. Project
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: True Q BBQ, 7842 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: louisdixson.com
Jamie Slater Trio
When: 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: The Dewberry, 334 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/36X1wug
Badfish
What: Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime with Tropidelic and Little Strangers; $18
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Crane Style
When: 8-11 Jan. 17
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com
Curly Blue
What: Curly Blue with Super Runaway and Anergy; $7
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com
Never Better
What: Never Better with Rex Darling and Celine Dijon
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Big Gun Burger Shop, 137 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/387dcL5
Mr. Holland's Oats
What: A Tribute to Hall & Oates with members of Dead 27s, Runaway Gin, The Outervention and more; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Stones Throw Tavern, 3417-E Shelby Ray Court, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Straight Jacket
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2ChkrCa
Saturday
Louie D. Project
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com
Frank & Allie Lee
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 18; $18-$20
Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/30jV3GU
Richard White Jazz
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2RlvnWm
Carbon Leaf
What: Carbon Leaf with Red Wanting Blue and Alternative Routes; $12-$16
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Graham Whorley
When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com
Rare Creatures
What: Rare Creatures with Mo Lowda & The Humble and 87 Nights; $15-$25
When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
On the Cinder
What: On the Cinder with Billy Riot, Circles and Blue Ricky; $5
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: The Sparrow, 1078-D E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/35WTSOR
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Sunday
Staggers & Jags
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Uncle Mingo
What: Mex 1 Sessions with Uncle Mingo, presented by Ear for Music and a fundraiser for Carolina Studios; $28
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: bit.ly/35PZXfZ
SoDown
What: SoDown with Artifakts; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Chas. Music Club
What: The Charleston Music Club will present Holly Avesian and Tacy Edwards in a concert of classical harp and flute duets, as well as medleys of North American and Scottish folk tunes.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free, but donations for the scholarship fund will be accepted
More Info: 843-886-0245, charlestonmusicclub.org
The Dead South
What: The Dead South with The Hooten Hallers and Danny Olliver; $22
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
The March Divide
What: The March Divide with Brian Wheat; $7
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com
Wednesday
Trivia Night
What: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Trivia Night
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2FLXyIV
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Listening Party
What: An evening of stories, specialty cocktails and music, with an advanced listen to “The Mourner’s Manual,” a new album from local artist Matt Megrue.
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Doar Bros., 225 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2tgprpC
Reckoning
What: Tribute to the Grateful Dead for Winter Main Stage Residency
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in January
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Three Dog Night
What: Legendary music group, Three Dog Night, celebrating nearly 50 years in popular music, with Boston rock legend Charlie Farren of The Joe Perry Project.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $55-$79.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com