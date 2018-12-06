Today

The Hungry Monks

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6 on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Holiday Hoedown

What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to an evening of dancing and are encouraged to dress in Western gear to welcome the holiday, country style, with light refreshments and a visit with Mrs. Claus and the Holiday Festival of Lights mascot, Wattson; $4-$5

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: ccprc.com/3337/Holiday-Hoedown

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Ben Lewis 10 p.m. Thursday; Sufferin’ Moses Trio 10:30 p.m. Friday; Super Reggae Man 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Open Mic 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Friday

Southern Hospitality Tour

What: Smile Empty Soul with The Mendenhall Experiment, Coop, Mason Jar Musik, Deadontime and Marytree; $8-$10

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Southern Shakers, 1761 N. Main St. Suite 101, Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/southernshakers

Smoke Music Mount P

What: Spoda 7-10 p.m. Friday; Karaoke with DJ Wild Bill 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Corinne Gooden 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

‘Christmas with Kem’

What: R&B/soul singer-songwriter Kem with special guest Calvin Richardson.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $69-$130; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Caribbean Christmas

What: Holiday music performed by the Summerville High School Green Wave Steel Bands

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/events/317305825689449

Redstone

When: 9 p.m.-midnight Dec. 7

Where: Smokey's Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Tin Roof Music

What: Wayne “The Train” Hancock with Jared Pettys & The Headliners 9 p.m. Friday ($10-$12); Karaoke 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Precious Child 9 p.m. Tuesday ($5)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Runaway Gin

What: A Tribute to Phish; $13-$15; $22 limited 2-night package

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Poke the Bear

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL

Saturday

Lo-Fi Sessions

What: Rayland Baxter with Tyler Boone, Finnegan Bell, MyFever and Chris Wilcox; $20-$25

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Lo-Fi Brewing, 2038 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston

More Info: 1055thebridge.com/event/lo-fi-sessions-rayland-baxter

Swimmer

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 8 on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

SMOP

What: Small Opera Company presents “Music Under the Mistletoe”

When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 E. Montague Ave #B, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/252315485444952

‘Big Band Holidays’

What: The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis presents the magic of the holiday with soulful renditions of holiday classics with “Big Band Holidays.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30-$110

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Phantoms DJ Set

What: The Strawberry Squad presents Phantoms, a DJ set with Kyle Kaplan and Vinnie Pergola, with local support from Palmer, Sparkbox and Diskull; $12

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Deco Nightclub, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2QuwTay

Monday

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

‘Swingin' Christmas’

What: Back by popular demand, celebrated vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare will join the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) to perform Christmas favorites in the enduring style of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$108

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Tuba Jim

What: Musical-comedy duo Tuba Jim & Roy for Parson Jack’s 12th anniversary party.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Parson Jack’s Café, 3417 Shelby Ray Court, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/tubajimandroy

Weedie Braimah

What: Weedie Braimah & The Hands of Time with Terraphonics; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Laura Thurston, The Dave Reynolds Project, Molly Ruth and Thompson Springs; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Growing Up Show

What: Beware of the Dog Productions hosts SondorBlue, Cry Baby and Gardeners; $10

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/263631947632555

Gaslight Street

What: Gaslight Street featuring Ryan Bonner with Sunflowers & Sin; $7-$10

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com