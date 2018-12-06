Today
The Hungry Monks
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6 on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Holiday Hoedown
What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to an evening of dancing and are encouraged to dress in Western gear to welcome the holiday, country style, with light refreshments and a visit with Mrs. Claus and the Holiday Festival of Lights mascot, Wattson; $4-$5
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: ccprc.com/3337/Holiday-Hoedown
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Ben Lewis 10 p.m. Thursday; Sufferin’ Moses Trio 10:30 p.m. Friday; Super Reggae Man 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Open Mic 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Friday
Southern Hospitality Tour
What: Smile Empty Soul with The Mendenhall Experiment, Coop, Mason Jar Musik, Deadontime and Marytree; $8-$10
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Southern Shakers, 1761 N. Main St. Suite 101, Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/southernshakers
Smoke Music Mount P
What: Spoda 7-10 p.m. Friday; Karaoke with DJ Wild Bill 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Corinne Gooden 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
‘Christmas with Kem’
What: R&B/soul singer-songwriter Kem with special guest Calvin Richardson.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $69-$130; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Caribbean Christmas
What: Holiday music performed by the Summerville High School Green Wave Steel Bands
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/events/317305825689449
Redstone
When: 9 p.m.-midnight Dec. 7
Where: Smokey's Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Tin Roof Music
What: Wayne “The Train” Hancock with Jared Pettys & The Headliners 9 p.m. Friday ($10-$12); Karaoke 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Precious Child 9 p.m. Tuesday ($5)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Runaway Gin
What: A Tribute to Phish; $13-$15; $22 limited 2-night package
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Poke the Bear
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL
Saturday
Lo-Fi Sessions
What: Rayland Baxter with Tyler Boone, Finnegan Bell, MyFever and Chris Wilcox; $20-$25
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Lo-Fi Brewing, 2038 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston
More Info: 1055thebridge.com/event/lo-fi-sessions-rayland-baxter
Swimmer
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 8 on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
SMOP
What: Small Opera Company presents “Music Under the Mistletoe”
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 E. Montague Ave #B, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/252315485444952
‘Big Band Holidays’
What: The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis presents the magic of the holiday with soulful renditions of holiday classics with “Big Band Holidays.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$110
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Phantoms DJ Set
What: The Strawberry Squad presents Phantoms, a DJ set with Kyle Kaplan and Vinnie Pergola, with local support from Palmer, Sparkbox and Diskull; $12
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Deco Nightclub, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2QuwTay
Monday
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
‘Swingin' Christmas’
What: Back by popular demand, celebrated vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare will join the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) to perform Christmas favorites in the enduring style of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Tuba Jim
What: Musical-comedy duo Tuba Jim & Roy for Parson Jack’s 12th anniversary party.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Parson Jack’s Café, 3417 Shelby Ray Court, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/tubajimandroy
Weedie Braimah
What: Weedie Braimah & The Hands of Time with Terraphonics; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Laura Thurston, The Dave Reynolds Project, Molly Ruth and Thompson Springs; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Growing Up Show
What: Beware of the Dog Productions hosts SondorBlue, Cry Baby and Gardeners; $10
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/263631947632555
Gaslight Street
What: Gaslight Street featuring Ryan Bonner with Sunflowers & Sin; $7-$10
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com