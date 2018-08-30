Today
SOL Music
What: Sidechick (Mount Pleasant); Thomas Champagne (Summerville); Dave Landeo (Downtown)
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville; 385 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com
Red’s Music
What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-10 p.m. Thursday; Dave Landeo Band 9:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
What: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors with The Brook & The Bluff, Finnegan Bell, Hannah Miller and Prettier Than Matt; $25
When: 7:20 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Red Cedar Review
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
The Runout
What: The Runout with E.Z. Shakes and Jeremy Shiloh; $7
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday; Cisco Kidz 10 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Morgan Creek Music
What: Rene Russell & The Bottom End 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Acoustic Vacation Duo 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Charles Cannon 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
One Kool Blow
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/VictorSocialClut
Nouveaux Honkies
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: montreuxbarandgrill.net
Music on the Green
What: The Encore Band 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/events
DJ Jerry
What: DJ Jerry Feels Good for Babes for Breath event 7-11 p.m.
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Smoke Music Mount P
What: Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Jordan Miller 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Ronnie Johnson noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Name the Music
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Fridays
Where: King Street Grille, 1136 Hungry Neck Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: namethemusic.com
Chase Bryant
What: Chase Bryant with Austin Burkey, Lauren Hall, BEAM and The Blue Pickups; $20-$70
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Summerfest
What: Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene, Pieces of a Dream, violinist Daniel D. and pianist Darrell Ravenell
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $48-$58; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Jamison Alley
What: Jamison Alley premiere show with Rene Russell and The Bottom End; $7
When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Jeff Wilson Jazz
When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Funky Friday
What: Funky Friday 80s Dance Party with The Spazmatics
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Charleston Depot, 23 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/CharlestonDepot
Dan’s Tramp Stamp
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
Labor Day Weekend Bash
What: Featuring Matt Monday, hosted by Quentin Ravenell, with Dj Boogi and DJ Duckoff ; $10
When: 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 1
Where: Blues Cajun Kitchen, 815 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2MVRwdP
Susie Summers Duo
When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/events/149222352410235
Sunday
Name the Music
When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: namethemusic.com
Monday
Summer’s Last Session
What: JamiSun, The Midnight City Band, DJ United vs. G$$$, City on Down, The Fisters Surf Band, The Lowhills, shag music and Charleston Groove Factory
When: Noon-10 p.m. Sept. 3
Where: Tides Folly Beach, 1 Center St.
More Info: facebook.com/events/261151994525196
Martha Kelly
What: Martha Kelly with Avery Moore and Pat Dean; $10
When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 3
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 4
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com
Name the Music
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: namethemusic.com
Wednesday
Name the Music
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, #166, North Charleston
More Info: namethemusic.com
Trivia Night
What: Fundraiser for Communities In Schools Charleston
When: 8-10 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheBrickCHS
Oblivion:
What: Oblivion presents Panic Lift, Fires and Street Fever; $8
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule