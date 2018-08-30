Today

SOL Music

What: Sidechick (Mount Pleasant); Thomas Champagne (Summerville); Dave Landeo (Downtown)

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville; 385 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com

Red’s Music

What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-10 p.m. Thursday; Dave Landeo Band 9:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

What: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors with The Brook & The Bluff, Finnegan Bell, Hannah Miller and Prettier Than Matt; $25

When: 7:20 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Red Cedar Review

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

The Runout

What: The Runout with E.Z. Shakes and Jeremy Shiloh; $7

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday; Cisco Kidz 10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Morgan Creek Music

What: Rene Russell & The Bottom End 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Acoustic Vacation Duo 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Charles Cannon 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

One Kool Blow

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/VictorSocialClut

Nouveaux Honkies

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: montreuxbarandgrill.net

Music on the Green

What: The Encore Band 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/events

DJ Jerry

What: DJ Jerry Feels Good for Babes for Breath event 7-11 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Smoke Music Mount P

What: Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Jordan Miller 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Ronnie Johnson noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Name the Music

When: 7:30-10 p.m. Fridays

Where: King Street Grille, 1136 Hungry Neck Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: namethemusic.com

Chase Bryant

What: Chase Bryant with Austin Burkey, Lauren Hall, BEAM and The Blue Pickups; $20-$70

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Summerfest

What: Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene, Pieces of a Dream, violinist Daniel D. and pianist Darrell Ravenell

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $48-$58; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Jamison Alley

What: Jamison Alley premiere show with Rene Russell and The Bottom End; $7

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Jeff Wilson Jazz

When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Funky Friday

What: Funky Friday 80s Dance Party with The Spazmatics

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Charleston Depot, 23 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/CharlestonDepot

Dan’s Tramp Stamp

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

Labor Day Weekend Bash

What: Featuring Matt Monday, hosted by Quentin Ravenell, with Dj Boogi and DJ Duckoff ; $10

When: 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 1

Where: Blues Cajun Kitchen, 815 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2MVRwdP

Susie Summers Duo

When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/events/149222352410235

Sunday

Name the Music

When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: namethemusic.com

Monday

Summer’s Last Session

What: JamiSun, The Midnight City Band, DJ United vs. G$$$, City on Down, The Fisters Surf Band, The Lowhills, shag music and Charleston Groove Factory

When: Noon-10 p.m. Sept. 3

Where: Tides Folly Beach, 1 Center St.

More Info: facebook.com/events/261151994525196

Martha Kelly

What: Martha Kelly with Avery Moore and Pat Dean; $10

When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 3

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 4

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com

Name the Music

When: 7:30-10 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: namethemusic.com

Wednesday

Name the Music

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, #166, North Charleston

More Info: namethemusic.com

Trivia Night

What: Fundraiser for Communities In Schools Charleston

When: 8-10 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheBrickCHS

Oblivion:

What: Oblivion presents Panic Lift, Fires and Street Fever; $8

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule