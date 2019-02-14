Today
Valentine’s Dance
What: Dinner and dancing with DJ Jim Bowers, presented by Summerville Shag Club; $25-$30
When: 6 p.m. dinner, 7-11 p.m. music Feb. 14
Where: Summerville Country Club’s Candelite Pavilion, 400 Country Club Blvd.
More Info: 843-873-2210, ext. 1, summervillecountryclub.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Mike Freund
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Homegrown Brewhouse, 117 S. Main St., Summerville
More Info: wmichaelfreund.com
Taj Mahal Trio
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$59.50
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Treehouse!
What: Treehouse! with LITZ; $10
When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Benderfunk 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday; Bobby Sutton 8 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Red Cedar Review 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Will Hauptle Band 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Mike Freund
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: wmichaelfreund.com
John Cusatis
What: John Cusatis with guest violinist Jonathan DePriest 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Edwin McCain
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$49.50
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Yarn
What: Yarn with The Trongone Band; $15
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 9 p.m.-midnight Feb. 15
Where: Southern Roots Smokehouse, 2544 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com
Saturday
Parking Lot Jam
What: The Pluff Mud String Band with Darby Wilcox and Area 51 food truck, presented by Awendaw Green
When: 3-7 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: ghostmonkeybrewery.com
Mike Freund
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Amici's, 7648 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: wmichaelfreund.com
The Charlestones
What: Fifth annual “Love Is in the Air” concert; $15-$20
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2C9ERg4
‘That's Amore’
What: Presented by the small opera charleston (SMOP)
When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2SFJMzw
Battleaxe Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: bit.ly/2X4NSRc
Blackstone
What: Blackstone with Becca Darling and Michael Baum; $5-$15 suggested donation
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonuu.org/events/coffeehouse-concert
Drake White
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18
More Info: musicfarm.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Junkyard, Charlie Bonnet III & The Folkin’ Gasholes and Isabelle’s Gift 8 p.m. Saturday ($15); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday (free); Iamdynamite, Bizness Suit and Adam & Elsewhere 8 p.m. Wednesday ($7)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Five Way Friday
What: Five Way Friday with Cravin’ Melon; $20-$25
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com/events
Mountain Heart
What: One set originals, one set Allman Brothers classics; $15
When: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Phullplate Takeover
What: Concert featuring Jesse Jamse, Jackson Brooks, Lo Vee, Loko Leek, Keyshawn Jenkins and more; $15-$25
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Crowfield Clubhouse, 201 Planters Blvd., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2E3odRt
Sunday
Ghost-Note
What: Ghost-Note, featuring musicians who have played with Herbie Hancock, Kendrick Lamar, Snarky Puppy, Prince, Snoop Dogg and more, with Electric Kif; $15
When: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Jake Shimabukuro
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29.50-$49.50
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com
Steady Flow
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Liz Cooper
What: Liz Cooper & The Stampede with Babe Club; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singers in the Round with Matt MacKelcan and Emily Curtis, Transonic Cazrs, Chucktown Funk and Trae Pierce & The T-Stones; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Reckoning
What: Winter Main Stage Residency; no cover
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Dawes
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $41-$45
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com