Today

Valentine’s Dance

What: Dinner and dancing with DJ Jim Bowers, presented by Summerville Shag Club; $25-$30

When: 6 p.m. dinner, 7-11 p.m. music Feb. 14

Where: Summerville Country Club’s Candelite Pavilion, 400 Country Club Blvd.

More Info: 843-873-2210, ext. 1, summervillecountryclub.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Mike Freund

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Homegrown Brewhouse, 117 S. Main St., Summerville

More Info: wmichaelfreund.com

Taj Mahal Trio

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.50-$59.50

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Treehouse!

What: Treehouse! with LITZ; $10

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Benderfunk 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday; Bobby Sutton 8 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Red Cedar Review 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Will Hauptle Band 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Mike Freund

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: wmichaelfreund.com

John Cusatis

What: John Cusatis with guest violinist Jonathan DePriest 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Edwin McCain

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.50-$49.50

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Yarn

What: Yarn with The Trongone Band; $15

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 9 p.m.-midnight Feb. 15

Where: Southern Roots Smokehouse, 2544 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Ocean Drive Party Band

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com

Saturday

Parking Lot Jam

What: The Pluff Mud String Band with Darby Wilcox and Area 51 food truck, presented by Awendaw Green

When: 3-7 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: ghostmonkeybrewery.com

Mike Freund

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Amici's, 7648 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: wmichaelfreund.com

The Charlestones

What: Fifth annual “Love Is in the Air” concert; $15-$20

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2C9ERg4

‘That's Amore’

What: Presented by the small opera charleston (SMOP)

When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2SFJMzw

Battleaxe Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: bit.ly/2X4NSRc

Blackstone

What: Blackstone with Becca Darling and Michael Baum; $5-$15 suggested donation

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonuu.org/events/coffeehouse-concert

Drake White

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $18

More Info: musicfarm.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Junkyard, Charlie Bonnet III & The Folkin’ Gasholes and Isabelle’s Gift 8 p.m. Saturday ($15); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday (free); Iamdynamite, Bizness Suit and Adam & Elsewhere 8 p.m. Wednesday ($7)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Five Way Friday

What: Five Way Friday with Cravin’ Melon; $20-$25

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com/events

Mountain Heart

What: One set originals, one set Allman Brothers classics; $15

When: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Phullplate Takeover

What: Concert featuring Jesse Jamse, Jackson Brooks, Lo Vee, Loko Leek, Keyshawn Jenkins and more; $15-$25

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Crowfield Clubhouse, 201 Planters Blvd., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2E3odRt

Sunday

Ghost-Note

What: Ghost-Note, featuring musicians who have played with Herbie Hancock, Kendrick Lamar, Snarky Puppy, Prince, Snoop Dogg and more, with Electric Kif; $15

When: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 17

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Jake Shimabukuro

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29.50-$49.50

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com

Steady Flow

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Liz Cooper

What: Liz Cooper & The Stampede with Babe Club; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singers in the Round with Matt MacKelcan and Emily Curtis, Transonic Cazrs, Chucktown Funk and Trae Pierce & The T-Stones; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Reckoning

What: Winter Main Stage Residency; no cover

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Dawes

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $41-$45

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com