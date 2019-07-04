Today
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Jeff & Larry Show
What: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com
Richard White Trio
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Blues BBQ Cruise
What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen; $46.95 per person
When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 8:30-11 p.m. Friday; Louie D. Project 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday; Donnie Polk 7-10 p.m. Monday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Brady & Dale 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Kings of Jazz
What: Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz 7-10 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Barsa Tapas Lounge & Bar, 630 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Smoke Music
What: Revival 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & The Speakers 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Tropical Fridays
What: Seitu Solomon on steelpan 5 p.m. Fridays
Where: The Mill Street Tavern, 504 Mill St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/326P2hE
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
More Info: haleymaecampbell.com
Seth G
When: 6-9 p.m. July 5
Where: The Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2ZYefbS
Danielle Howle
What: Danielle Howle with Honna and James Leprettre & The Sound 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Jamie Slater Trio
When: 7-11 p.m. Fridays; 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays
Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Ron Wiltrout & Friends
When: 7-11 p.m. Fridays
Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Jerimiah King
When: 7-9 p.m. July 5
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2XiXifG
Rusty Bull Music
What: Tom Crowley & The Speakers 7-10 p.m. Friday; Matt Hogan’s Sonic Assault 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Buffett & Boat Drinks
What: Wear Hawaiian shirts and parrot hats for Jimmy Buffett covers from Holy City Steel Collective 8-11 p.m.
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Jmjrjr
‘Red, White & the Blues’
What: Something 2 Say Poetry Group presents “Red, White & the Blues,” with featured poet Black Velvet and the First Friday Open Mic and Poetry Showcase; $5-$10
When: 8 p.m. July 5
Where: 787 Bar & Grill, 5131 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2JjXdhE
RoboBash
What: RoboCuatro with Kanika Moore, Runaway Gin, SexBruise? and DJ Lazercut; $13-$15
When: 9 p.m. July 5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Hollow Point
When: 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: hollowpointrock.com
Brick Music
What: DJ Mikey Lee 10 p.m. Friday; Calhoun’s Calling 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
Grand Opening
What: Black Sparrow Tattoo Studio will celebrate the opening of its new Goose Creek studio with food, blade- and axe-throwing, paintball, live music and free tattoos to veterans, active military and first responders.
When: Noon-8 p.m. July 6
Where: Black Sparrow Tattoo Studio Goose Creek, 1316 Red Bank Road, Suite 3
More Info: 843-501-7464, bit.ly/2XCY8Dg
Two Jobs Jim & Family
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Cat Strickland
When: 7-9 p.m. July 6
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2NqEA1b
Tin Roof Music
What: Dylan Swinson & The Secondhand Band with Bizness Suit and Glass Mansions 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Sister Mantos with Mechanical River 7-10 p.m. Sunday ($7); Bay Faction with Orange Doors and Current Blue 8 p.m. Monday ($5-$8)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Tribute
What: Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. July 6
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. July 6
Where: Wild Wing Café, 7618 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: haleymaecampbell.com
Monday
John Cusatis
When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: cusatis.com
Whitney Hanna
What: Whitney Hanna hosts Live Music Mondays with local musicians 6-9 p.m.
Where: Container Bar, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: containerbarchs.com/events
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7-10 p.m. July 8
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Tuesday
Folly Family Fun Night
What: This week's Folly Family Fun Night will feature Storytree Theatre and live music from Teresa "Sweet T" Parrish.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 9
Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-513-1836, cityoffollybeach.com
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5-8 p.m. July 9
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Reggae Tuesdays
What: Well Charged 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Ron Holloway Band
When: 9 p.m. July 9; $10-$12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Kristin Rebecca and Leanne Atherton, Casey Clark, The Deltaz; 48 Fables and Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. July 10
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Gin House Boys
When: 7-10 p.m. July 10
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
tomatoband
What: tomatoband with Masseuse; $5-$7
When: 9:30 p.m. July 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. July 10
Where: Surf Bar, 103 W. Cooper Ave., Folly Beach
More Info: louisdixson.com