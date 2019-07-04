Danielle Howle

Danielle Howle will perform at the Pour House on James Island on Friday.

Today

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Jeff & Larry Show

What: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com

Richard White Trio

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Blues BBQ Cruise

What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen; $46.95 per person

When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7

Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 8:30-11 p.m. Friday; Louie D. Project 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday; Donnie Polk 7-10 p.m. Monday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Brady & Dale 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Kings of Jazz

What: Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz 7-10 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Barsa Tapas Lounge & Bar, 630 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Smoke Music

What: Revival 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & The Speakers 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Tropical Fridays

What: Seitu Solomon on steelpan 5 p.m. Fridays

Where: The Mill Street Tavern, 504 Mill St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/326P2hE

Haley Mae Campbell

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms

More Info: haleymaecampbell.com

Seth G

When: 6-9 p.m. July 5

Where: The Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2ZYefbS

Danielle Howle

What: Danielle Howle with Honna and James Leprettre & The Sound 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Jamie Slater Trio

When: 7-11 p.m. Fridays; 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Ron Wiltrout & Friends

When: 7-11 p.m. Fridays

Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Jerimiah King

When: 7-9 p.m. July 5

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2XiXifG

Rusty Bull Music

What: Tom Crowley & The Speakers 7-10 p.m. Friday; Matt Hogan’s Sonic Assault 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Buffett & Boat Drinks

What: Wear Hawaiian shirts and parrot hats for Jimmy Buffett covers from Holy City Steel Collective 8-11 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Jmjrjr

‘Red, White & the Blues’ 

What: Something 2 Say Poetry Group presents “Red, White & the Blues,” with featured poet Black Velvet and the First Friday Open Mic and Poetry Showcase; $5-$10

When: 8 p.m. July 5

Where: 787 Bar & Grill, 5131 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2JjXdhE

RoboBash

What: RoboCuatro with Kanika Moore, Runaway Gin, SexBruise? and DJ Lazercut; $13-$15

When: 9 p.m. July 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Hollow Point

When: 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: hollowpointrock.com

Brick Music

What: DJ Mikey Lee 10 p.m. Friday; Calhoun’s Calling 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

Grand Opening   

What: Black Sparrow Tattoo Studio will celebrate the opening of its new Goose Creek studio with food, blade- and axe-throwing, paintball, live music and free tattoos to veterans, active military and first responders.

When: Noon-8 p.m. July 6

Where: Black Sparrow Tattoo Studio Goose Creek, 1316 Red Bank Road, Suite 3

More Info: 843-501-7464, bit.ly/2XCY8Dg

Two Jobs Jim & Family

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Cat Strickland

When: 7-9 p.m. July 6

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2NqEA1b

Tin Roof Music

What: Dylan Swinson & The Secondhand Band with Bizness Suit and Glass Mansions 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Sister Mantos with Mechanical River 7-10 p.m. Sunday ($7); Bay Faction with Orange Doors and Current Blue 8 p.m. Monday ($5-$8)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Tribute

What: Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. July 6

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Haley Mae Campbell

When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. July 6

Where: Wild Wing Café, 7618 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: haleymaecampbell.com

Monday

John Cusatis

When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: cusatis.com

Whitney Hanna

What: Whitney Hanna hosts Live Music Mondays with local musicians 6-9 p.m.

Where: Container Bar, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston

More Info: containerbarchs.com/events

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7-10 p.m. July 8

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Tuesday

Folly Family Fun Night

What: This week's Folly Family Fun Night will feature Storytree Theatre and live music from Teresa "Sweet T" Parrish.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 9

Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St., Folly Beach

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-513-1836, cityoffollybeach.com

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5-8 p.m. July 9

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Reggae Tuesdays

What: Well Charged 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Ron Holloway Band

When: 9 p.m. July 9; $10-$12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Kristin Rebecca and Leanne Atherton, Casey Clark, The Deltaz; 48 Fables and Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. July 10

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Gin House Boys 

When: 7-10 p.m. July 10

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

tomatoband

What: tomatoband with Masseuse; $5-$7

When: 9:30 p.m. July 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. July 10

Where: Surf Bar, 103 W. Cooper Ave., Folly Beach

More Info: louisdixson.com

