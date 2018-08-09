Today

Jay Miley

What: Live music at the North Charleston Farmers Market 5-7 p.m.

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center Grounds, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2AQMiLH

STIG

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Red’s Music

What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; The Midnight City 9:30 p.m. Friday; The Officials 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Tidal Jive 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Jamisun 6-9 p.m. Monday

Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

SOL Music

What: Lauren Hall Duo (Mount Pleasant); Ellen Drive Duo (Summerville); Brady Smith (Downtown)

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville; 385 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Carroll Brown

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Coconut Joes, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Red Cedar Review

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Pinkerton Raid

What: Pinkerton Raid with Lindsay Holler, Isaac Smith and Bernadette; $7

When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Todd Nance & Friends

What: With members of Widespread Panic, Bloodkin, Drive By Truckers, Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons and Dyrty Byrds; $15-$20

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday; Jeff Houts 5 p.m. Sunday; Bingo 7:30 p.m. Monday; Sweet T 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Andrew Stafford 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Sufferin’ Moses 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Biergarten Music

What: BuzzRun 5-8 p.m. Friday; DJ Natty Heavy 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; The Midnight City 6-9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Wasabi Music

What: Derek Cribb 5-9 p.m. Friday; Mark Jackson 5-9 p.m. Saturday; Chris Sullivan 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive

More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music

Morgan Creek Music

What: Masker Band 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Saltwater Renegades 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Bradford Loomis Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

Music on the Green

What: Port Authority Band 6-9 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: bit.ly/2vnPEAI

One Kool Blow

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/425437611304601

Smoke Music Mount P

What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; Zack Badell 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Drew Marler noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Grass in the Hall

What: Yeehaw Junction, Southern Flavor Bluegrass and Dallas Baker & Friends; $15-$17

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Jeff Wilson Jazz

When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Ocean Drive Party Band

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com

The Brick Music

What: Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Friday; Midnight City Band 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Shakin’ Martinis 

When: 10 p.m. Aug, 10

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Saturday

Mike Freund Band

What: Record release show with Danielle Howle 5 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Classic oldies and beach music from Vinyl Daze; $8-$10

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper

Scotty Oliver Band

What: Scotty Oliver Band with Bluesphere 7-9 p.m.

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2KC058B

Redstone 

When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Southern Roots Smokehouse, 2544 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Tribute

What: Allman Brothers tribute band; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Robotrio

What: Ross Bogan, Jonathan Pearce and Wallace Mullinax 5:30 p.m. Sundays on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

John Cusatis 

What: Audience-interactive family-friendly acoustic show for final Family Fun Day 5:30 p.m.

Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: cusatis.com

Shrimp City Slim

What: Shrimp City Slim 7-10 p.m.

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

James Leprettre

What: James Leprettre with Hannah O; $7

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

Honky Cat

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Carroll Brown Band 

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

tomatoband

What: tomatoband with Lagoons; $5

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com