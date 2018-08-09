Today
Jay Miley
What: Live music at the North Charleston Farmers Market 5-7 p.m.
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center Grounds, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2AQMiLH
STIG
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Red’s Music
What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; The Midnight City 9:30 p.m. Friday; The Officials 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Tidal Jive 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Jamisun 6-9 p.m. Monday
Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
SOL Music
What: Lauren Hall Duo (Mount Pleasant); Ellen Drive Duo (Summerville); Brady Smith (Downtown)
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville; 385 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Carroll Brown
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Coconut Joes, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Red Cedar Review
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Pinkerton Raid
What: Pinkerton Raid with Lindsay Holler, Isaac Smith and Bernadette; $7
When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Todd Nance & Friends
What: With members of Widespread Panic, Bloodkin, Drive By Truckers, Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons and Dyrty Byrds; $15-$20
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday; Jeff Houts 5 p.m. Sunday; Bingo 7:30 p.m. Monday; Sweet T 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Andrew Stafford 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Sufferin’ Moses 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Biergarten Music
What: BuzzRun 5-8 p.m. Friday; DJ Natty Heavy 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; The Midnight City 6-9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Wasabi Music
What: Derek Cribb 5-9 p.m. Friday; Mark Jackson 5-9 p.m. Saturday; Chris Sullivan 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive
More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music
Morgan Creek Music
What: Masker Band 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Saltwater Renegades 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Bradford Loomis Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
Music on the Green
What: Port Authority Band 6-9 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: bit.ly/2vnPEAI
One Kool Blow
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/425437611304601
Smoke Music Mount P
What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; Zack Badell 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Drew Marler noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Grass in the Hall
What: Yeehaw Junction, Southern Flavor Bluegrass and Dallas Baker & Friends; $15-$17
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Jeff Wilson Jazz
When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com
The Brick Music
What: Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Friday; Midnight City Band 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 10 p.m. Aug, 10
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Saturday
Mike Freund Band
What: Record release show with Danielle Howle 5 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Classic oldies and beach music from Vinyl Daze; $8-$10
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper
Scotty Oliver Band
What: Scotty Oliver Band with Bluesphere 7-9 p.m.
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2KC058B
Redstone
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Southern Roots Smokehouse, 2544 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Tribute
What: Allman Brothers tribute band; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Robotrio
What: Ross Bogan, Jonathan Pearce and Wallace Mullinax 5:30 p.m. Sundays on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
John Cusatis
What: Audience-interactive family-friendly acoustic show for final Family Fun Day 5:30 p.m.
Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: cusatis.com
Shrimp City Slim
What: Shrimp City Slim 7-10 p.m.
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
James Leprettre
What: James Leprettre with Hannah O; $7
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
Honky Cat
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
tomatoband
What: tomatoband with Lagoons; $5
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com