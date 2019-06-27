Today
Downtown Abby
What: Downtown Abby & The Echoes 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Kings of Jazz
What: Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz 7-10 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Barsa Tapas Lounge & Bar, 630 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Rusty Bull Music
What: Kelly Sanchez 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Tom Buechi 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Wynonna
What: Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise; $49.50-$75
When: 8 p.m. June 27
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Futurist and Prince Crimson 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Modern Fires, The Hooplas, Go Jenny Go and Vortex of Old Men 7 p.m. Friday; The White Walls, Michael Freund, Adam & Elsewhere and Sill Crow 7 p.m. Saturday; Mudtown, Whiskey Warfare and Glass Lashes 8 p.m. Monday ($7); Honna, Scattered Hamlet 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Casey & The Comrades
What: Casey Cranford and Ben Vinograd of Big Little Something and friends with Swim in the Wild; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. June 27
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Music
What: Dylan Swinson 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & The Speakers 10:30 p.m. Friday; Elaborate Shadows 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Party at the Point
What: Departure: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band; $8
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 28
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com
POHO Family Funk Revue
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. June 28
Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grill, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Adam & Elsewhere
When: 7-10 p.m. June 28
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2FykZWf
Louie D. Project
When: 7 p.m. June 28
Where: Krazy Owl's, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: LouisDixson.com
Luther Vandross Experience
What: Featuring Danny Clay with the BlackNoyze Band with portion of the proceeds to benefit Thrive SC; $39
When: 8 p.m. June 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Unknown Hinson
What: Unknown Hinson with Whiskey Diablo; $20
When: 9 p.m. June 28
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Friday; Eric Penrod 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Styles&Complete
When: 10 p.m. June 28; $5-$10
Where: Mynt, 135 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2X9DhYT
Straight Jacket
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/straightjacketmusic
Brick Music
What: Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; Ben Lewis 5-8 p.m. and Greg Keys & Company 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 6 p.m. June 29
Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Rotie Salley
When: 6-9 p.m. June 29
Where: Tavern & Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: earformusic.com/events
Hip Hop & Bass Showcase
When: 7 p.m. June 29; $5
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2ZPV1Fv
Frankie Valli
What: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons; $78+
When: 7:30 p.m. June 29
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: gaillardcenter.org
Interstellar Echoes
What: A Tribute to Pink Floyd; $13-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. June 29
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 10 p.m. June 29
Where: Home Team BBQ, 2209 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: hometeambbq.com
Tuesday
Reggae Tuesdays
What: Well Charged 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Kevin Hamilton & Friends
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Edwin McCain
What: Sunset Concert Series; $25
When: 9 p.m.
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com/event