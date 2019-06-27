Today

Downtown Abby

What: Downtown Abby & The Echoes 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Kings of Jazz

What: Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz 7-10 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Barsa Tapas Lounge & Bar, 630 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Rusty Bull Music

What: Kelly Sanchez 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Tom Buechi 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Wynonna

What: Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise; $49.50-$75

When: 8 p.m. June 27

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Futurist and Prince Crimson 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Modern Fires, The Hooplas, Go Jenny Go and Vortex of Old Men 7 p.m. Friday; The White Walls, Michael Freund, Adam & Elsewhere and Sill Crow 7 p.m. Saturday; Mudtown, Whiskey Warfare and Glass Lashes 8 p.m. Monday ($7); Honna, Scattered Hamlet 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Casey & The Comrades

What: Casey Cranford and Ben Vinograd of Big Little Something and friends with Swim in the Wild; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. June 27

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Music

What: Dylan Swinson 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & The Speakers 10:30 p.m. Friday; Elaborate Shadows 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Party at the Point

What: Departure: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band; $8

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 28

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com

POHO Family Funk Revue

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. June 28

Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grill, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Adam & Elsewhere

When: 7-10 p.m. June 28

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2FykZWf

Louie D. Project

When: 7 p.m. June 28

Where: Krazy Owl's, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: LouisDixson.com

Luther Vandross Experience

What: Featuring Danny Clay with the BlackNoyze Band with portion of the proceeds to benefit Thrive SC; $39

When: 8 p.m. June 28

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Unknown Hinson

What: Unknown Hinson with Whiskey Diablo; $20

When: 9 p.m. June 28

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Friday; Eric Penrod 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Styles&Complete

When: 10 p.m. June 28; $5-$10

Where: Mynt, 135 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2X9DhYT

Straight Jacket

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/straightjacketmusic

Brick Music

What: Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; Ben Lewis 5-8 p.m. and Greg Keys & Company 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 6 p.m. June 29

Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Rotie Salley

When: 6-9 p.m. June 29

Where: Tavern & Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: earformusic.com/events

Hip Hop & Bass Showcase

When: 7 p.m. June 29; $5

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2ZPV1Fv

Frankie Valli

What: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons; $78+

When: 7:30 p.m. June 29

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: gaillardcenter.org

Interstellar Echoes

What: A Tribute to Pink Floyd; $13-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. June 29

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Haley Mae Campbell

When: 10 p.m. June 29

Where: Home Team BBQ, 2209 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: hometeambbq.com

Tuesday

Reggae Tuesdays

What: Well Charged 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Kevin Hamilton & Friends

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Edwin McCain

What: Sunset Concert Series; $25

When: 9 p.m.

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com/event

