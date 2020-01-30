Today
Eliza's Music
What: Chance & Circumstance 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday; Eric Vaughn 6 p.m. Friday; Shakin’ Martinis 6-9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
The Hungry Monks
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Piano Concert
What: College of Charleston’s School of the Arts will present a concert of Dave Brubeck’s jazz and classical music, with special guest pianists John Salmon and Annie Jeng.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/3aM0O5f
Hustle Souls
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Frank Duvall Trio
When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays in January
Where: Hall’s Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Speak Easy Open Mic
What: Presented by The Unspoken Word and hosted by Niko The Poet, bring a poem, song or story to share in the backyard behind the bookshop. BYO: beer, wine, food and picnic blankets.
When: 6:45 p.m. sign-up, 7 p.m. performances Jan. 31 (fourth Fridays)
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2RyJSrd
Jamie Slater Trio
When: 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: The Dewberry, 334 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/36X1wug
Gritty Flyright
When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com
Holy City Magic
What: Magician Doc Docherty will present two evening “adult shows” on Friday and Saturday and an all ages matinee on Saturday.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1; 1 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
‘Over the Limit’
What: Over the Limit comedy show with Shawna Jarrett, Joseph Coker, Jon Antoine, Tanner Riley and Lennon Ratliff; $5
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Todd Snider
What: Folk-rock singer-songwriter Todd Snider with Chicago Farmer.
When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Bloodkin
What: Bloodkin with Dyrty Byrds; $13-$15
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Jan. 31; $5
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com
DJ Natty Heavy
When: 10 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: decocharleston.com
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com
Saturday
Desmond Jones
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Solo
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: The Vendue Hotel, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Duke Pitchforks
What: The Duke Pitchforks return to Charleston for the 10th year for another performance to benefit HALOS. This year, the all-male a capella group will be joined by local a capella and percussion gospel group, Ann Caldwell & The Magnolia Singers.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-990-9570, bit.ly/37kAf56
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Burns Alley, 354 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Sunday
Louie D. Solo
When: Noon Feb. 2
Where: Saltwater Cowboys, 130 Mill St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
‘Ordinary Creatures’
What: Big Teeth Performance Collective will present, “Ordinary Creatures,” a show about monsters told through physical narrative, aerial acrobatics, ensemble exploration and dance.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater (School of the Arts), 5109-B W. Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: $15-$22
More Info: bit.ly/30V8UnF
Victor's Viewing Party
What: Victor’s inaugural Super Bowl party (with brand new televisions) food and beverage specials at happy hour prices until the end of the game.
When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Victor Social Club, 39-F John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2uEltYs
Monday
Fusion Jonez
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Holy City Confessional
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: hometeambbq.com
Vanwho
What: Vanwho with Moon Hollow; sliding scale donations at the door
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Lost Dog Street Band
What: Lost Dog Street Band with Casper Allen; $15
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Hartswick & Cassarino
What: Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Anastasio Band) and Nick Cassarino (Nth Power, Big Daddy Kane) with The Reckoning (A Tribute to the Grateful Dead); $13-$15
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com