Folk-rock singer-songwriter Todd Snider will perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Friday.

Today

Eliza's Music

What: Chance & Circumstance 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday; Eric Vaughn 6 p.m. Friday; Shakin’ Martinis 6-9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

The Hungry Monks

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Piano Concert

What: College of Charleston’s School of the Arts will present a concert of Dave Brubeck’s jazz and classical music, with special guest pianists John Salmon and Annie Jeng.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/3aM0O5f

Hustle Souls

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Frank Duvall Trio

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays in January

Where: Hall’s Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Speak Easy Open Mic

What: Presented by The Unspoken Word and hosted by Niko The Poet, bring a poem, song or story to share in the backyard behind the bookshop. BYO: beer, wine, food and picnic blankets.

When: 6:45 p.m. sign-up, 7 p.m. performances Jan. 31 (fourth Fridays)

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2RyJSrd

Jamie Slater Trio

When: 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: The Dewberry, 334 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/36X1wug

Gritty Flyright

When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 31

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com

Holy City Magic

What: Magician Doc Docherty will present two evening “adult shows” on Friday and Saturday and an all ages matinee on Saturday.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1; 1 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: Holy City Magic, 49 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com

‘Over the Limit’

What: Over the Limit comedy show with Shawna Jarrett, Joseph Coker, Jon Antoine, Tanner Riley and Lennon Ratliff; $5

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Improv Comedy

What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.

When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Todd Snider

What: Folk-rock singer-songwriter Todd Snider with Chicago Farmer.

When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Bloodkin

What: Bloodkin with Dyrty Byrds; $13-$15

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 31

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Jan. 31; $5

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com

DJ Natty Heavy

When: 10 p.m. Jan. 31

Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: decocharleston.com

Ocean Drive Party Band

When: 10 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com

Saturday

Desmond Jones

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Solo

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: The Vendue Hotel, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Duke Pitchforks

What: The Duke Pitchforks return to Charleston for the 10th year for another performance to benefit HALOS. This year, the all-male a capella group will be joined by local a capella and percussion gospel group, Ann Caldwell & The Magnolia Singers.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-990-9570, bit.ly/37kAf56

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: Burns Alley, 354 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Sunday

Louie D. Solo

When: Noon Feb. 2

Where: Saltwater Cowboys, 130 Mill St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

‘Ordinary Creatures’

What: Big Teeth Performance Collective will present, “Ordinary Creatures,” a show about monsters told through physical narrative, aerial acrobatics, ensemble exploration and dance.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 2

Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater (School of the Arts), 5109-B W. Enterprise St., North Charleston

Price: $15-$22

More Info: bit.ly/30V8UnF

Victor's Viewing Party

What: Victor’s inaugural Super Bowl party (with brand new televisions) food and beverage specials at happy hour prices until the end of the game.

When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Where: Victor Social Club, 39-F John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2uEltYs

Monday

Fusion Jonez

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Holy City Confessional

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: hometeambbq.com

Vanwho

What: Vanwho with Moon Hollow; sliding scale donations at the door

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 4

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Lost Dog Street Band

What: Lost Dog Street Band with Casper Allen; $15

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 4

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Hartswick & Cassarino

What: Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Anastasio Band) and Nick Cassarino (Nth Power, Big Daddy Kane) with The Reckoning (A Tribute to the Grateful Dead); $13-$15

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com