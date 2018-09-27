Today

Red’s Music

What: Jeff & Larry Show, 6-9 p.m. Thursday; High 5, 9:30 p.m. Friday; Quentin Ravenel & Friends, 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

Mr. Charlie

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Casket Robbery

What: Casket Robbery & H1Z1 vs. Evil Dead Tour

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: The Sparrow, 1078 E. Montague Ave., Suite D, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/thesparrowparkcircle

Chris Young 

What:  Chris Young with Kane Brown and Morgan Evans; $35-$80

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com

Queen Street Harmony Series  

What: Doug Jones Everybody Doug Jones, Forty Mile Detour and Wild Ponies; $10-$15

When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

Easy Honey

What: Easy Honey with Eighty Seven Nights and DJ Moldybrain; $5-$7

When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Downtown

What: Zach Quillen, 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps, 10:30 p.m. Friday; Sufferin’ Moses, 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Drawing Room 

What: Tesoro, 5-8 p.m. Friday; Eclectic Jazz Duo, 5-8 p.m. and McKenzie Elliott Trio, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Me & Mr. Jones, 5-8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Drawing Room at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/DrawingRoomRestaurant

Patio Party 

What: Chris Dodson 6-9 p.m.

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

Sunflowers & Sin

When: 6-9 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Paul Quattlebaum

What: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2DqS485

Shem Creek Boogie Band   

When: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. music Sept. 28; $20-$25

Where: Summerville Country Club Candelite Pavilion, 400 Country Club Blvd.

More Info: 843-214-0242, summervilleshaggers.com

Pier 101 Music

What: Dave Grunstra, 7-10 p.m. Friday; Eric Vaughn, 2-5 p.m. and Super Reggae Man, 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Jimmy Landry, 2-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Pier 101, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach

More Info: pier101folly.com

Smoke Mt. Pleasant

What: Dylan Swinson, 7-10 p.m. Friday; Joe Fisher, 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Brandon Lamar Simmons, noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Blu Music

What: Band of Brothers Duo, 8-11 p.m. Friday; Jimmy Jams Super Reggae, 2-5 p.m. and Masker Band, 8-11 p.m. Saturday; Dave Landeo Trio, 2-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Blu at Tides Folly Beach, 1 Center St.

More Info: blufollybeach.com

Family & Friends   

What: Family & Friends with Walden; $12

When: 9 p.m. doors Sept. 28

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com

20 Ride   

What: Zac Brown Tribute Band; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: The Windjammer, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com/events

Robotrio & Friends 

What: Robotrio with members of Big Something, Terraphonics and Little Stranger; $8-$10

When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

The Brick Music

What: Beam Country, 10 p.m. Friday; High 5, 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Follywood Music

What: Thomas Champagne Band, 10 p.m. Friday; Eric Penrod, 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Saturday

Moon Taxi   

What: Moon Taxi with Ripe, Magic City Hippies and DJ Natty Heavy; portion of proceeds will benefit Hurricane Florence relief efforts; $25-$30

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/events/690876781257040

Calhoun’s Calling

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: chrisdodsonmusic.com/return-of-the-mac

Cole Collins

What: Cole Collins EP release with Rare Creatures and Dead Swells; $10

When: 9 p.m. doors Sept. 29

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com

Squirrel Nut Zippers   

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Sunday

Jamisun

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue

Thrice   

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30; $22.50

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com

CAAMP 

What: CAAMP with Ona; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com

Wednesday

Pink Talking Fish

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 3; $15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com