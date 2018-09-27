Today
Red’s Music
What: Jeff & Larry Show, 6-9 p.m. Thursday; High 5, 9:30 p.m. Friday; Quentin Ravenel & Friends, 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
Mr. Charlie
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Casket Robbery
What: Casket Robbery & H1Z1 vs. Evil Dead Tour
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: The Sparrow, 1078 E. Montague Ave., Suite D, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/thesparrowparkcircle
Chris Young
What: Chris Young with Kane Brown and Morgan Evans; $35-$80
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Queen Street Harmony Series
What: Doug Jones Everybody Doug Jones, Forty Mile Detour and Wild Ponies; $10-$15
When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
Easy Honey
What: Easy Honey with Eighty Seven Nights and DJ Moldybrain; $5-$7
When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Downtown
What: Zach Quillen, 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps, 10:30 p.m. Friday; Sufferin’ Moses, 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Drawing Room
What: Tesoro, 5-8 p.m. Friday; Eclectic Jazz Duo, 5-8 p.m. and McKenzie Elliott Trio, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Me & Mr. Jones, 5-8 p.m. Sunday
Where: Drawing Room at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/DrawingRoomRestaurant
Patio Party
What: Chris Dodson 6-9 p.m.
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
Sunflowers & Sin
When: 6-9 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Paul Quattlebaum
What: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2DqS485
Shem Creek Boogie Band
When: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. music Sept. 28; $20-$25
Where: Summerville Country Club Candelite Pavilion, 400 Country Club Blvd.
More Info: 843-214-0242, summervilleshaggers.com
Pier 101 Music
What: Dave Grunstra, 7-10 p.m. Friday; Eric Vaughn, 2-5 p.m. and Super Reggae Man, 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Jimmy Landry, 2-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Pier 101, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
More Info: pier101folly.com
Smoke Mt. Pleasant
What: Dylan Swinson, 7-10 p.m. Friday; Joe Fisher, 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Brandon Lamar Simmons, noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Blu Music
What: Band of Brothers Duo, 8-11 p.m. Friday; Jimmy Jams Super Reggae, 2-5 p.m. and Masker Band, 8-11 p.m. Saturday; Dave Landeo Trio, 2-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Blu at Tides Folly Beach, 1 Center St.
More Info: blufollybeach.com
Family & Friends
What: Family & Friends with Walden; $12
When: 9 p.m. doors Sept. 28
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com
20 Ride
What: Zac Brown Tribute Band; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: The Windjammer, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com/events
Robotrio & Friends
What: Robotrio with members of Big Something, Terraphonics and Little Stranger; $8-$10
When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
The Brick Music
What: Beam Country, 10 p.m. Friday; High 5, 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Follywood Music
What: Thomas Champagne Band, 10 p.m. Friday; Eric Penrod, 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Saturday
Moon Taxi
What: Moon Taxi with Ripe, Magic City Hippies and DJ Natty Heavy; portion of proceeds will benefit Hurricane Florence relief efforts; $25-$30
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/events/690876781257040
Calhoun’s Calling
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: chrisdodsonmusic.com/return-of-the-mac
Cole Collins
What: Cole Collins EP release with Rare Creatures and Dead Swells; $10
When: 9 p.m. doors Sept. 29
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com
Squirrel Nut Zippers
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sunday
Jamisun
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue
Thrice
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30; $22.50
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com
CAAMP
What: CAAMP with Ona; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com
Wednesday
Pink Talking Fish
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 3; $15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com