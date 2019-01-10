Today
POHO Thursday
What: Erin Johns 6 p.m. on the deck; Fruition with Brad Parsons & Starbird 8:30 p.m. main stage ($15)
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Travis Tritt
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 10-11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $49.50-$65
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Secret Nudist Friends, Psychic Pets and John Bias 9 p.m. Thursday ($7); Black Power Mixtape, The Disquiet and Mason Jar Muzik 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Handgun Sonata, The New Mutiny and Whiskey Warfare 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Parker Gispert
What: Parker Gispert of The Whigs with Andrew Hellier (Rotoglow) and Tom Mackell; $5
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Jump Castle Riot 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Juve 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Forty Mile Detour
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/events/456595578202709
Frank & Allie Lee
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 11; $15
Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston
More Info: hungrymonkmusic.com
Wintertide Series
What: Wintertide acoustic songwriters in the round showcase on the upper deck: Nicholas Williams, Jamie Lupini and Chris Blackwell 7-10 p.m.
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
Groundhog Gravy
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: groundhoggravy.com
POHO Family Jam
What: Featuring members of Little Bird, Stoplight Observations, Reckoning, The Majestics, Robotrio and Sufferin’ Moses; $5
When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Saturday
POHO Saturday
What: El Quattro 6 p.m. on the deck; Machine Funk (Widespread Panic tribute) 9:30 p.m. main stage ($10-$12)
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Gracious Day
What: Lowcountry Parrotheads meet-up 5-8 p.m.
Where: Wando River Grill, 133 Nautical Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2M0r3st
Sunday
Quentin presents
What: First in the series presented by Quentin E. Baxter, featuring the Joe Gransden Quartet; $25 event, $60 series
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Turtle Point Clubhouse,1 Turtle Point Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: bit.ly/2TAoaBh
Nocturnal Kernalz
When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday Deck Residency
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Joe Gallagher Jr., Seth Brand, Sweet Meg & The Wayfarers and Jockey Lot Jam Squad; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Reckoning
What: Winter Main Stage Residency for select Wednesdays in January and early February; no cover
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com