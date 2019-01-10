Today

POHO Thursday

What: Erin Johns 6 p.m. on the deck; Fruition with Brad Parsons & Starbird 8:30 p.m. main stage ($15)

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Travis Tritt

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 10-11

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $49.50-$65

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Secret Nudist Friends, Psychic Pets and John Bias 9 p.m. Thursday ($7); Black Power Mixtape, The Disquiet and Mason Jar Muzik 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Handgun Sonata, The New Mutiny and Whiskey Warfare 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Parker Gispert

What: Parker Gispert of The Whigs with Andrew Hellier (Rotoglow) and Tom Mackell; $5

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Jump Castle Riot 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Juve 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Forty Mile Detour

When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/events/456595578202709

Frank & Allie Lee

When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 11; $15

Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston

More Info: hungrymonkmusic.com

Wintertide Series

What: Wintertide acoustic songwriters in the round showcase on the upper deck: Nicholas Williams, Jamie Lupini and Chris Blackwell 7-10 p.m.

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

Groundhog Gravy

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: groundhoggravy.com

POHO Family Jam

What: Featuring members of Little Bird, Stoplight Observations, Reckoning, The Majestics, Robotrio and Sufferin’ Moses; $5

When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Saturday

POHO Saturday

What: El Quattro 6 p.m. on the deck; Machine Funk (Widespread Panic tribute) 9:30 p.m. main stage ($10-$12)

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Gracious Day

What: Lowcountry Parrotheads meet-up 5-8 p.m.

Where: Wando River Grill, 133 Nautical Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2M0r3st

Sunday

Quentin presents  

What: First in the series presented by Quentin E. Baxter, featuring the Joe Gransden Quartet; $25 event, $60 series

When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Turtle Point Clubhouse,1 Turtle Point Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: bit.ly/2TAoaBh

Nocturnal Kernalz

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday Deck Residency

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Joe Gallagher Jr., Seth Brand, Sweet Meg & The Wayfarers and Jockey Lot Jam Squad; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Reckoning

What: Winter Main Stage Residency for select Wednesdays in January and early February; no cover

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com