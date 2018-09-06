Today
Queen Street Harmony
What: Pierce Alexander, Orange Doors and Midnight Endeavor; $10-$15
When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
‘Women & The Beatles’
What: “Women and The Beatles: A Tribute to The Beatles,” featuring Exavia Baxter, Laura Ball, Erin Johns and Hazel Ketchum; $15-$17
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Charleston, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Washout Music
What: Joel Rush 8-11 p.m. Thursdays; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 6-9 p.m. Sundays; Joint Chiefs 8-11 p.m. Mondays; Ole 55’s 8-11 p.m. Tuesdays; Josh Hughett and Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly
Mipso
What: Mipso with Sam Lewis; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Redstone
When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Sept. 7
Where: Smokey’s Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Friday
Smoke Music Mount P
What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; Spoda 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Ronnie Johnson noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Pier 101 Music
What: Band of Brothers 7-10 p.m. Friday; Ronnie Johnson 2-5 p.m. Saturday; Chris Crosby 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Tom Crowley 2-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Pier 101, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
More Info: pier101folly.com
Corey Smith
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 7; $25
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Shrimp City Slim
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Elliotborough Mini Bar, 18 Percy St., downtown Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
BLU Music
What: Ronnie J. Duo 8-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Jamisun 2-5 p.m. Saturday; Midnight City 2-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: BLU at Tides Folly Beach, 1 Center St.
More Info: blufollybeach.com
Acoustic Syndicate
When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7; $15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday; Jeff Houts 7 p.m. Sunday; Davidson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Saturday
Holy City SwimJam
What: Benefit concert for Operation Restored Warrior 1-6 p.m. featuring Natty Grass, Triangle Bluegrass and Simplified; $25
Where: The Windjammer, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com/events
Extra Chill Fest
What: Human Resources, Whitehall, Niecy Blues, Daddy’s Beemer, Tape Waves, Tom Angst, Sunny Malin, Dakota O, Alarm Drum, Abstract and Chris Wilcox; $20
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2NNqm6a
One Kool Blow
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: onekoolblow.com
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Classic oldies and Carolina beach music from The Recollections; $8-$10
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: facebook.com/dockerysdi
Joanne Shaw Taylor
What: Joanne Shaw Taylor with JD Simo; $15-$20
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Southern Trouble
When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8; $5
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Sunday
The GD Gallows
What: The GD Gallows with Birdcloud and The 33s; $15
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
EGI
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Logan & The Kidders
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round, Whetherman, The Wildeyes, Adam & Elsewhere and tomotoband; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Jake Shimabukuro
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 12; $29.50-$49.50
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Mike Quinn Presents:
What: Mike Quinn Presents: Shira Shira Bang Bang featuring Shira Elias of Turkuaz with Formula 5; $12
When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com