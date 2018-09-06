Today

Queen Street Harmony 

What: Pierce Alexander, Orange Doors and Midnight Endeavor; $10-$15

When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

‘Women & The Beatles’ 

What: “Women and The Beatles: A Tribute to The Beatles,” featuring Exavia Baxter, Laura Ball, Erin Johns and Hazel Ketchum; $15-$17

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17

Where: Charleston, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Washout Music

What: Joel Rush 8-11 p.m. Thursdays; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 6-9 p.m. Sundays; Joint Chiefs 8-11 p.m. Mondays; Ole 55’s 8-11 p.m. Tuesdays; Josh Hughett and Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly

Mipso

What: Mipso with Sam Lewis; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Redstone   

When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Sept. 7

Where: Smokey’s Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Friday

Smoke Music Mount P

What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; Spoda 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Ronnie Johnson noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Pier 101 Music

What: Band of Brothers 7-10 p.m. Friday; Ronnie Johnson 2-5 p.m. Saturday; Chris Crosby 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Tom Crowley 2-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Pier 101, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach

More Info: pier101folly.com

Corey Smith

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 7; $25

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Shrimp City Slim

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Elliotborough Mini Bar, 18 Percy St., downtown Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

BLU Music

What: Ronnie J. Duo 8-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Jamisun 2-5 p.m. Saturday; Midnight City 2-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: BLU at Tides Folly Beach, 1 Center St.

More Info: blufollybeach.com

Acoustic Syndicate

When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7; $15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday; Jeff Houts 7 p.m. Sunday; Davidson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Saturday

Holy City SwimJam

What: Benefit concert for Operation Restored Warrior 1-6 p.m. featuring Natty Grass, Triangle Bluegrass and Simplified; $25

Where: The Windjammer, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com/events

Extra Chill Fest

What: Human Resources, Whitehall, Niecy Blues, Daddy’s Beemer, Tape Waves, Tom Angst, Sunny Malin, Dakota O, Alarm Drum, Abstract and Chris Wilcox; $20

When: 4 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2NNqm6a

One Kool Blow

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: onekoolblow.com

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Classic oldies and Carolina beach music from The Recollections; $8-$10

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper

Haley Mae Campbell

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: facebook.com/dockerysdi

Joanne Shaw Taylor

What: Joanne Shaw Taylor with JD Simo; $15-$20

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Southern Trouble

When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8; $5

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Sunday

The GD Gallows

What: The GD Gallows with Birdcloud and The 33s; $15

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

EGI

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Logan & The Kidders

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam 

What: Singer in the Round, Whetherman, The Wildeyes, Adam & Elsewhere and tomotoband; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Jake Shimabukuro

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 12; $29.50-$49.50

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Mike Quinn Presents:

What: Mike Quinn Presents: Shira Shira Bang Bang featuring Shira Elias of Turkuaz with Formula 5; $12

When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com