Dockery’s Music

What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley 4 p.m. and Gravy Wave 8 p.m. Friday; Big Wheel & The Hubcaps 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

eliza's Music

What: Chance & Circumstance 5 p.m. Thursday; Louie D. Project 6 p.m. Friday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 11:30 a.m. and Robert Alvarez 4:30 p.m. Saturday; The Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

King Street Green

What: In partnership with Workshop and Ohm Radio, music from Mary Mahaffey and The Ain’t Sisters.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2orlcoP

Rusty Bull Music

What: Chris Dodson 7 p.m. Thursday; Wilson Storm 7 p.m. Friday; Chris Sullivan 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Forte Music

What: Joe Clarke Thursday-Friday; Shrimp City Slim Saturday; $17-$27

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Aaron Neville

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 21; $45-$65

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

White Denim

What: White Denim with Spaceface; $17-$20

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Silver Tongue Devils and Obvious Liars 9 p.m. Nov. 21; Majic Dust and Faline 9 p.m. Nov. 22 ($7); Never Better, Mourning Dove and Scene Jesus 8 p.m. Nov. 23 ($7); Karaoke 9 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Dallas Baker 10 p.m. Friday; Thomas Champagne 9 p.m. Saturday; Crispy Fox 6 p.m. Sundays; Metal Mondays 10 p.m.; Open Mic w/ Mac & David 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Thomas Champagne & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Deco DJs

What: DJ Saan Thursday; DJ YNot Friday

When: 10 p.m. Nov. 21-22

Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: decocharleston.com

Friday

Thirty Dancing Gala

What: “Thirty Dancing, The Time of My Life” is this year’s benefit gala for Camp Happy Days, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Cabooty Party, and will feature live entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and live and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit children with cancer with cost-free programs, events and crisis resources.

When: 7-11 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150 per person

More Info: 843-571-4336, bit.ly/33O708Z

Last Waltz

What: Last Waltz Ensemble performing Dylan and The Band, with Daniel Hutchens of Blookkin; $15

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Ocean Drive Party Band

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com

Saturday

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Cooper River Brewery, 2201-B Mechanic St., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2qs78fT

Fusion Jonez

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 23 on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Creekside Comedy

What: Creekside Comedy Night presents headliner Cyrus Steele, with Stan Shelby, Kelly Kreye and local Amanda Beth, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2QvzbFW

College Night

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Arabian Temple, 4132 Rivers Ave., North Charleston Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2O43aTu

Tribute

What: Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Mex 1 Sessions

What: Occasional Milkshake (Mark Bryan, Hank Futch and Gary Greene); $28

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: bit.ly/2rZ7XNH

Freddie Gibbs

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Monday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 25

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Tuesday

Tomato Tuesday

What: Tomatoband on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Sara Burns and Brian Dolzani; Dirk Quinn Band, Danielle Howle, Atlas Star and Logan & The Kidders; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Jimi's Birthday

What: Jimi Hendrix Birthday Bash with Third Stone Trio, featuring Wallace Mullinax, Oliver Goldstein Jonathan Peace, Kanika Moore, James Rubush and Malin Wagnon; $10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com