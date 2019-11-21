Today
Dockery’s Music
What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley 4 p.m. and Gravy Wave 8 p.m. Friday; Big Wheel & The Hubcaps 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
eliza's Music
What: Chance & Circumstance 5 p.m. Thursday; Louie D. Project 6 p.m. Friday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 11:30 a.m. and Robert Alvarez 4:30 p.m. Saturday; The Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
King Street Green
What: In partnership with Workshop and Ohm Radio, music from Mary Mahaffey and The Ain’t Sisters.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2orlcoP
Rusty Bull Music
What: Chris Dodson 7 p.m. Thursday; Wilson Storm 7 p.m. Friday; Chris Sullivan 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Forte Music
What: Joe Clarke Thursday-Friday; Shrimp City Slim Saturday; $17-$27
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Aaron Neville
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 21; $45-$65
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
White Denim
What: White Denim with Spaceface; $17-$20
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Silver Tongue Devils and Obvious Liars 9 p.m. Nov. 21; Majic Dust and Faline 9 p.m. Nov. 22 ($7); Never Better, Mourning Dove and Scene Jesus 8 p.m. Nov. 23 ($7); Karaoke 9 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Dallas Baker 10 p.m. Friday; Thomas Champagne 9 p.m. Saturday; Crispy Fox 6 p.m. Sundays; Metal Mondays 10 p.m.; Open Mic w/ Mac & David 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Thomas Champagne & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Deco DJs
What: DJ Saan Thursday; DJ YNot Friday
When: 10 p.m. Nov. 21-22
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: decocharleston.com
Friday
Thirty Dancing Gala
What: “Thirty Dancing, The Time of My Life” is this year’s benefit gala for Camp Happy Days, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Cabooty Party, and will feature live entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and live and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit children with cancer with cost-free programs, events and crisis resources.
When: 7-11 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150 per person
More Info: 843-571-4336, bit.ly/33O708Z
Last Waltz
What: Last Waltz Ensemble performing Dylan and The Band, with Daniel Hutchens of Blookkin; $15
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com
Saturday
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Cooper River Brewery, 2201-B Mechanic St., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2qs78fT
Fusion Jonez
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 23 on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Creekside Comedy
What: Creekside Comedy Night presents headliner Cyrus Steele, with Stan Shelby, Kelly Kreye and local Amanda Beth, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2QvzbFW
College Night
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Arabian Temple, 4132 Rivers Ave., North Charleston Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2O43aTu
Tribute
What: Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Mex 1 Sessions
What: Occasional Milkshake (Mark Bryan, Hank Futch and Gary Greene); $28
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: bit.ly/2rZ7XNH
Freddie Gibbs
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Monday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 25
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Tuesday
Tomato Tuesday
What: Tomatoband on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Sara Burns and Brian Dolzani; Dirk Quinn Band, Danielle Howle, Atlas Star and Logan & The Kidders; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Jimi's Birthday
What: Jimi Hendrix Birthday Bash with Third Stone Trio, featuring Wallace Mullinax, Oliver Goldstein Jonathan Peace, Kanika Moore, James Rubush and Malin Wagnon; $10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com