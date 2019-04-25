Today
40 Mile Detour
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Red’s Music
What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Ben Fagan 9:30 p.m. Friday; Lauren Hall Band 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Jamisun 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Rusty Bull Music
What: Ryan Hutchens 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Bossa Nova Band 7-10 p.m. Friday; Ben Whitney 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Loggerhead’s Music
What: Calhoun’s Calling 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Mike Huhn 6-9 p.m., DJ Lotis 9-11 p.m. and Karaoke 10 p.m. Friday; Sweet T Parrish 3-6 p.m., Mike Huhn 6-9 p.m. Saturday; Shane Clark 3-6 p.m. and Bender Folk 7-10 p.m. Sunday; The Travelin’ Trio 7-10 p.m. Monday; Danny May 6-9 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Loggerheads, 123 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
More Info: loggerheadsbg.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Home Town Girl, Reese McHenry and DerPot 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); The Hooplas and The Swell Fellas 8 p.m. Friday; Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; The Anti-Queens 9 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Ona
What: Ona with Chris Wilcox & The Boys; $10
When: 9 p.m. April 25
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Smoke Music
What: Rob Royson 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone Trio 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Morgan Creek Music
What: Charles Cannon 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Acoustic Vacation Trio 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
Hit or Miss
What: Reunion show with Ward Buckheister and Joel Timmons of Sol Driven Train
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
‘Remembering Mikey’
What: Sam Holt Band to honor music of Michael Houser
When: 9:30 p.m. April 26
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $13-$15
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Hollow Point
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: hollowpointrock.com
Saturday
Dirty Southeast Fest
What: Benny Starr, Niecy Blues, The Royal Tinfoil, Drunk Couples, BKiddo Music, Abstract the Rapper and CHEW
When: 5-11 p.m. April 27
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center parking lot, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: http://bit.ly/2ZvlFUQ
Louie D. Project
When: 6 p.m. April 27
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com
Falling in Reverse
What: Falling in Reverse with New Years Day and From Ashes to New
When: 7 p.m. April 27
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27
More Info: musicfarm.com
Comedy Hour
When: Jenn Snyder, Ian Aber and Rossi Brown
When: 8 p.m. April 27
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
Doom Flamingo
What: Doom Flamingo with Pip the Pansy
When: 10 p.m. April 27
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $22-$25
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
CD Release
What: Teresa “Sweet T” Parrish CD Release Party for “Smile, Smile, Smile”
When: 3 p.m. April 28
Where: Folly Beach Crab Shack, 26 Center St.
More Info: facebook.com/TeresaSweetTMusic
ROBOTRIO & Friends
What: Featuring special guests from Umphrey’s McGee, the Marcus King Band, Doom Flamingo and Terraphonics
When: 9:30 p.m. April 28
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $22-$25
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Cotton Blue Band
When: 7-10 p.m. April 29
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: montreuxbarandgrill.net
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. April 30
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Milk Carton Kids
What: The Milk Carton Kids with Jessica Lea Mayfield
When: 8 p.m. April 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29.50-$49.50
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Gangstagrass
When: 9 p.m. April 30
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
The Late Ones
What: The Late Ones with Damn Skippy
When: 9:30 p.m. May 1
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com