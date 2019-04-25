Today

40 Mile Detour

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Red’s Music

What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Ben Fagan 9:30 p.m. Friday; Lauren Hall Band 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Jamisun 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Rusty Bull Music

What: Ryan Hutchens 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Bossa Nova Band 7-10 p.m. Friday; Ben Whitney 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Loggerhead’s Music

What: Calhoun’s Calling 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Mike Huhn 6-9 p.m., DJ Lotis 9-11 p.m. and Karaoke 10 p.m. Friday; Sweet T Parrish 3-6 p.m., Mike Huhn 6-9 p.m. Saturday; Shane Clark 3-6 p.m. and Bender Folk 7-10 p.m. Sunday; The Travelin’ Trio 7-10 p.m. Monday; Danny May 6-9 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Loggerheads, 123 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

More Info: loggerheadsbg.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Home Town Girl, Reese McHenry and DerPot 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); The Hooplas and The Swell Fellas 8 p.m. Friday; Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; The Anti-Queens 9 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Ona

What: Ona with Chris Wilcox & The Boys; $10

When: 9 p.m. April 25

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Smoke Music

What: Rob Royson 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone Trio 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Morgan Creek Music

What: Charles Cannon 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Acoustic Vacation Trio 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

Hit or Miss

What: Reunion show with Ward Buckheister and Joel Timmons of Sol Driven Train

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

‘Remembering Mikey’

What: Sam Holt Band to honor music of Michael Houser

When: 9:30 p.m. April 26

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $13-$15

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Hollow Point

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: hollowpointrock.com

Saturday

Dirty Southeast Fest   

What: Benny Starr, Niecy Blues, The Royal Tinfoil, Drunk Couples, BKiddo Music, Abstract the Rapper and CHEW

When: 5-11 p.m. April 27

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center parking lot, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: http://bit.ly/2ZvlFUQ

Louie D. Project

When: 6 p.m. April 27

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com

Falling in Reverse

What: Falling in Reverse with New Years Day and From Ashes to New

When: 7 p.m. April 27

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $27

More Info: musicfarm.com

Comedy Hour

When: Jenn Snyder, Ian Aber and Rossi Brown

When: 8 p.m. April 27

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

Doom Flamingo

What: Doom Flamingo with Pip the Pansy

When: 10 p.m. April 27

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $22-$25

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

CD Release 

What: Teresa “Sweet T” Parrish CD Release Party for “Smile, Smile, Smile”

When: 3 p.m. April 28

Where: Folly Beach Crab Shack, 26 Center St.

More Info: facebook.com/TeresaSweetTMusic

ROBOTRIO & Friends

What: Featuring special guests from Umphrey’s McGee, the Marcus King Band, Doom Flamingo and Terraphonics

When: 9:30 p.m. April 28

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $22-$25

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Cotton Blue Band

When: 7-10 p.m. April 29

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: montreuxbarandgrill.net

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. April 30

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Milk Carton Kids

What: The Milk Carton Kids with Jessica Lea Mayfield

When: 8 p.m. April 30

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29.50-$49.50

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Gangstagrass

When: 9 p.m. April 30

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10-$12

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

The Late Ones

What: The Late Ones with Damn Skippy

When: 9:30 p.m. May 1

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

