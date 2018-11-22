Today
Thanksgiving Bash
What: DJ Kub, DJ Sean John, DJ Tantrum, T-Man, Legend of the South and Meka Too Fine; $10-$30 with additional VIP options
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: 20 Grand Bar & Grill, 10150 Dorchester Road, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2qVSavn
Friday
Bay Street Music
When: Tyler Boone 6 p.m. and Dan’s Tramp Stamp 9 p.m. Friday; The Midnight City Band 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Queen Street Harmony
What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Jeff Dent, Jordan Igoe and Danielle Howle; $10-$15
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
500 Party
What: DJ Cleve’s 500 Party, Little Black Dress Edition; $30 with additional VIP options
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2BlUZeW
Rusty Bull Music
What: Chris Boone 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/RustyBullBeer
Shrimp Records Presents:
What: Shrimp Records Family Band with Grace Joyner and Punks & Snakes; $12-$15
When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Scooda Sease
What: Scooda Sease with Chels Blaize, Geechielord, Mugga Man and DJ Tantrum; $10
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: 787 Bar & Grill, 5131 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2AilSiv
Tin Roof Music
What: Dante’s Camaro 9 p.m. Friday; Emerald Empire 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Follywood Music
What: Red Cedar Review 10 p.m. Friday; Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Saturday; Open Mic 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL
Saturday
Super Reggae Man
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable
Contraforce
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; $67-$87; $10 cash-only parking
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Atmosphere
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 24; $25
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
The Last Waltz Ensemble
What: The Dirty Waltz featuring E.T. and Kevin of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, performing the music of Bob Dylan and The Band with Songs from the Road Band; $15
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wylder Funk Band
When 10 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Sunday
Name the Music Trivia
When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: namethemusic.com
Joe Marcinek Band
What: Featuring George Porter Jr., Terrence Houston and Michael Lemmler; $15-$18
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 25
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Geeks Who Drink Trivia
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Warehouse, 45-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston
More Info: geekswhodrink.com
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
Geeks Who Drink Bar Trivia
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: geekswhodrink.com
‘Ghost'
What: “Ghost: A Pale Tour Named Death;” $38-$58, $10 cash-only parking
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Sympathetic Ears, Chance & Circumstance, Mercer & Johnson, Axtell, Will Ness Band and Swampcandy; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 28
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Name the Music
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, #166, North Charleston
More Info: namethemusic.com
The Wonder Years
What: The Wonder Years with Have Mercy, OSO OSO and Shortly; $22
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Babes Can Be Brave
What: Featuring Niecy Blues, Jaime Gray and Baby Yaga with artists and vendors; $5
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 28
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule