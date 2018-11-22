Today

Thanksgiving Bash

What: DJ Kub, DJ Sean John, DJ Tantrum, T-Man, Legend of the South and Meka Too Fine; $10-$30 with additional VIP options

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: 20 Grand Bar & Grill, 10150 Dorchester Road, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2qVSavn

Friday

Bay Street Music

When: Tyler Boone 6 p.m. and Dan’s Tramp Stamp 9 p.m. Friday; The Midnight City Band 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Queen Street Harmony

What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Jeff Dent, Jordan Igoe and Danielle Howle; $10-$15

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

500 Party

What: DJ Cleve’s 500 Party, Little Black Dress Edition; $30 with additional VIP options

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2BlUZeW

Rusty Bull Music

What: Chris Boone 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/RustyBullBeer

Shrimp Records Presents:

What: Shrimp Records Family Band with Grace Joyner and Punks & Snakes; $12-$15

When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Scooda Sease

What: Scooda Sease with Chels Blaize, Geechielord, Mugga Man and DJ Tantrum; $10

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: 787 Bar & Grill, 5131 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2AilSiv

Tin Roof Music

What: Dante’s Camaro 9 p.m. Friday; Emerald Empire 8 p.m. Monday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Follywood Music

What: Red Cedar Review 10 p.m. Friday; Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Saturday; Open Mic 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Ocean Drive Party Band

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL

Saturday

Super Reggae Man

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable

Contraforce

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; $67-$87; $10 cash-only parking

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Atmosphere

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 24; $25

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

The Last Waltz Ensemble

What: The Dirty Waltz featuring E.T. and Kevin of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, performing the music of Bob Dylan and The Band with Songs from the Road Band; $15

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wylder Funk Band

When 10 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Sunday

Name the Music Trivia

When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: namethemusic.com

Joe Marcinek Band

What: Featuring George Porter Jr., Terrence Houston and Michael Lemmler; $15-$18

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 25

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Geeks Who Drink Trivia 

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Warehouse, 45-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston

More Info: geekswhodrink.com

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

Geeks Who Drink Bar Trivia 

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: geekswhodrink.com

‘Ghost'

What: “Ghost: A Pale Tour Named Death;” $38-$58, $10 cash-only parking

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Sympathetic Ears, Chance & Circumstance, Mercer & Johnson, Axtell, Will Ness Band and Swampcandy; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Name the Music

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, #166, North Charleston

More Info: namethemusic.com

The Wonder Years

What: The Wonder Years with Have Mercy, OSO OSO and Shortly; $22

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Babes Can Be Brave

What: Featuring Niecy Blues, Jaime Gray and Baby Yaga with artists and vendors; $5

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule