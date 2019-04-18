Combichrist

Combichrist will perform at the Music Farm on Sunday.

 Provided/TobiasSutterPhotography

Today

Kickin’ Spring Break

What: 92.5 Kickin’ Country’s Spring Break Unplugged concert with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Carly Pearce and Adam Hambrick.

When: 6-11 p.m. April 18

Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road

Price: $25 general; $99 VIP

More Info: bit.ly/2Guec0V

Ghost Light

What: Featuring Holly Bowling, Tom Hamilton, Raina Mullen and Scotty Zwang

When: 9:30 p.m. April 18

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $15

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Walter Salas-Humara

When: 6-9 p.m. April 19

Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: commonhousealeworks.com

Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. April 19

Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grill, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Rik Cribb

When: 6-9 p.m. April 19

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/VictorSocialClub

John Cusatis

What: John Cusatis with fiddle player Jonathan DePriest.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 19

Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Jeff Bateman & Friends

When: 7 p.m. April 19

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: rustyruddermtp.com/events2

Saved by the 90s

When: 9 p.m. April 19

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12

More Info: musicfarm.com

Zach Deputy

What: Zach Deputy & The Yankees with Peoples Blues of Richmond

When: 9 p.m. April 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $15-$18

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Afrobeat Friday

When: 10 p.m. April 19

Where: Rendezvous at Three, 3381 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2VNoFcL

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. April 19

Where: Burns Alley, 354 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: louied.com

Soul Fish

When: 10:30 p.m. April 19

Where: Red's Ice House, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2v9fc40

Saturday

Angela Easterling

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 20

Where: Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$15 suggested donation

More Info: bit.ly/2UG9ZzD

Acoustic Syndicate

What: Acoustic Syndicate with Marshgrass Mamas

When: 9 p.m. April 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $15-$18

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Swift Creek Band

When: 9:30 p.m. April 20

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

Price: $5

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Wonderland Bash

What: Anniversary party with DJ Rwonz, DJ Ahuf and DJ YKnot

When: 10 p.m. April 20

Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2XjxpIa

Sunday

Combichrist

What: Combichrist with Circle of Filth

When: 7 p.m. April 21

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$99

More Info: musicfarm.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Austin Miller, The Lark and the Loon, The Whiskey Charmers, Mo Lowda & The Humble and Jason Bible; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. April 24

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5 suggested donation

More Info: awendawgreen.com