Today
Kickin’ Spring Break
What: 92.5 Kickin’ Country’s Spring Break Unplugged concert with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Carly Pearce and Adam Hambrick.
When: 6-11 p.m. April 18
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: $25 general; $99 VIP
More Info: bit.ly/2Guec0V
Ghost Light
What: Featuring Holly Bowling, Tom Hamilton, Raina Mullen and Scotty Zwang
When: 9:30 p.m. April 18
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Walter Salas-Humara
When: 6-9 p.m. April 19
Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: commonhousealeworks.com
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. April 19
Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grill, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Rik Cribb
When: 6-9 p.m. April 19
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/VictorSocialClub
John Cusatis
What: John Cusatis with fiddle player Jonathan DePriest.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 19
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Jeff Bateman & Friends
When: 7 p.m. April 19
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: rustyruddermtp.com/events2
Saved by the 90s
When: 9 p.m. April 19
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12
More Info: musicfarm.com
Zach Deputy
What: Zach Deputy & The Yankees with Peoples Blues of Richmond
When: 9 p.m. April 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15-$18
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Afrobeat Friday
When: 10 p.m. April 19
Where: Rendezvous at Three, 3381 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2VNoFcL
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. April 19
Where: Burns Alley, 354 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: louied.com
Soul Fish
When: 10:30 p.m. April 19
Where: Red's Ice House, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2v9fc40
Saturday
Angela Easterling
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 20
Where: Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$15 suggested donation
More Info: bit.ly/2UG9ZzD
Acoustic Syndicate
What: Acoustic Syndicate with Marshgrass Mamas
When: 9 p.m. April 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15-$18
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Swift Creek Band
When: 9:30 p.m. April 20
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
Price: $5
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Wonderland Bash
What: Anniversary party with DJ Rwonz, DJ Ahuf and DJ YKnot
When: 10 p.m. April 20
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2XjxpIa
Sunday
Combichrist
What: Combichrist with Circle of Filth
When: 7 p.m. April 21
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$99
More Info: musicfarm.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Austin Miller, The Lark and the Loon, The Whiskey Charmers, Mo Lowda & The Humble and Jason Bible; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. April 24
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5 suggested donation
More Info: awendawgreen.com