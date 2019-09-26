Today
Indigo Music
What: Chance & Circumstance 5 p.m. Thursday; Zandrina Dunning 4:30 p.m. Friday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 11:30 a.m. and Gracious Day 4:30 p.m. Saturday; The Shakin’ Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
King Street Green
What: In partnership with Workshop and Ohm Radio, music from Blackstone and Adrian + Meredith
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2mQCdYo
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 8-11 p.m. Friday; Donnie Polk 7-10 p.m. Sunday; Mac Calhoun 7-10 p.m. Monday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Blue Footed Boobies and Bizness Suit 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); Wilder Maker, Grace Joyner and John Bias 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Tribute to Dumbskull: A Tribute for Chris Lewey 8 p.m. Saturday ($5); Dan LaMorte comedy 7:30 p.m. Sunday ($10-$15); Comedy Open Mic with Shawna Jarrett 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Luttrell
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 26; $15
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: triocharleston.com/events-calendar
Friday
Darlyne Cain
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
Gary Allan
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; $39-$89+
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Cody Webb
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 27; $10
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Kid Cashew Series
What: In partnership with Awendaw Green, music from Sol Food 8-11 p.m. Friday
Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/kidcashewcharleston
The New Mastersounds
What: The New Mastersounds featuring Lamar Williams Jr. with Maj Deeka; $18-$20
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Rod Wave
What: Rod Wave with Lil Block, Jeff Bank, Laylow and Popaband; $25-$40
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2mqHfL1
Stilettos
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/32d74yA
Mike Freund Band
When: 10 p.m. Sept. 27; $5
Where: Burns Alley, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2leOrtG
Saturday September 28
Bad Suns
What: Bad Suns with Liily; $20
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Whitey Morgan
What: Whitey Morgan with Alex Williams; $25-$75
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: LGs By the Creek, 1005 Tanner Fold Blvd., Hanahan
More Info: thelouiedproject.com
Sunday
Hootenanny Sundays
What: In partnership with Edmunds Oast Brewing, local bluegrass, traditional and independent country music series in the courtyard. This event will feature the Dan Clamp Project
When: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2lY2X9a
C Brown Band
When: 6-9 p.m. out on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Drew Holcomb
What: Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors with Birdtalker; $25
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
New Years Day
What: New Years Day with As Temples Collide; $15
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Tuesday
Hayley Jane
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Clay Mills
What: Part of the Songwriter Series; $20
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
Langhorne Slim
What: Langhorne Slim & The Lost at Last Band with Katie Pruett; $20-$25
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com