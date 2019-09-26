Today

Indigo Music 

What: Chance & Circumstance 5 p.m. Thursday; Zandrina Dunning 4:30 p.m. Friday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 11:30 a.m. and Gracious Day 4:30 p.m. Saturday; The Shakin’ Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

King Street Green

What: In partnership with Workshop and Ohm Radio, music from Blackstone and Adrian + Meredith

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2mQCdYo

Joy Project Jazz  

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 8-11 p.m. Friday; Donnie Polk 7-10 p.m. Sunday; Mac Calhoun 7-10 p.m. Monday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Blue Footed Boobies and Bizness Suit 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); Wilder Maker, Grace Joyner and John Bias 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Tribute to Dumbskull: A Tribute for Chris Lewey 8 p.m. Saturday ($5); Dan LaMorte comedy 7:30 p.m. Sunday ($10-$15); Comedy Open Mic with Shawna Jarrett 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Luttrell

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 26; $15

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: triocharleston.com/events-calendar

Friday

Darlyne Cain

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

Gary Allan   

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; $39-$89+

Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Shakin’ Martinis   

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Cody Webb

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 27; $10

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Kid Cashew Series

What: In partnership with Awendaw Green, music from Sol Food 8-11 p.m. Friday

Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/kidcashewcharleston

The New Mastersounds

What: The New Mastersounds featuring Lamar Williams Jr. with Maj Deeka; $18-$20

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Rod Wave

What: Rod Wave with Lil Block, Jeff Bank, Laylow and Popaband; $25-$40

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2mqHfL1

Stilettos

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/32d74yA

Mike Freund Band

When: 10 p.m. Sept. 27; $5

Where: Burns Alley, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2leOrtG

Saturday September 28

Bad Suns

What: Bad Suns with Liily; $20

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Whitey Morgan

What: Whitey Morgan with Alex Williams; $25-$75

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: LGs By the Creek, 1005 Tanner Fold Blvd., Hanahan

More Info: thelouiedproject.com

Sunday

Hootenanny Sundays

What: In partnership with Edmunds Oast Brewing, local bluegrass, traditional and independent country music series in the courtyard. This event will feature the Dan Clamp Project

When: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2lY2X9a

C Brown Band

When: 6-9 p.m. out on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Drew Holcomb   

What: Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors with Birdtalker; $25

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

New Years Day

What: New Years Day with As Temples Collide; $15

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Tuesday

Hayley Jane

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Clay Mills

What: Part of the Songwriter Series; $20

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 1

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

Langhorne Slim

What: Langhorne Slim & The Lost at Last Band with Katie Pruett; $20-$25

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 1

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

