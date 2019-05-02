Today
Live Under the Oaks
What: Forty Mile Detour 6-8 p.m.
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2GVH8yT
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Todd Beals Trio
When: 6:30-9 p.m. May 2
Where: The Refuge, 1517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: bit.ly/2IPZFif
Kings of Jazz
What: Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Barsa Tapas Lounge & Bar, 630 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2XV6L8z
Bennet Wales
What: Bennet Wales & The Relief with Logan & The Kidders
When: 9:30 p.m. May 2
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Smoke Music
What: Dylan Swinson 10 p.m. Thursday; Morpheus 10:30 p.m. Friday; Calhoun’s Calling 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: http://bit.ly/2NtQfZg
Friday
Party at the Point
What: Grass at the Point with The Ol’ 55s
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 3
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: http://bit.ly/2ZLF0kQ
Shane Clark
When: 6-9 p.m. May 3
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
Spring Concert
What: The Masker Band 6-9 p.m.
Where: Crowfield Golf Course, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek
More Info: http://bit.ly/2Wojv7e
Hope Jam 6
What: Weird Science, Crazy K & the Cosmic Cowboys and The Muddy Kings
When: 7 p.m. May 3
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $20-$25
More Info: bit.ly/2Vn3q4x
Silent Disco
What: Silent Disco Under the Oaks: Old-school 1970s-90s, New-school 2000s or Latin merengue and salsa; $15
When: 7-9 p.m. May 3
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2GSmCiy
Crobot
What: Crobot with Thieving Coyote and Mason Jar Muzik
When: 7 p.m. May 3
Where: Southern Shakers, 1761 N. Main St., Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2vs77aE
Double Shot
When: 8 p.m. May 3
Where: Chasey's Bar, 3419 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
More Info: bit.ly/2TQwgW4
Same As It Ever Was
What: Talking Heads tribute
When: 9:30 p.m. Friday; 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15-$25
More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Big Wheel & The Hubcaps
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: http://bit.ly/2GKk44W
Follywood Music
What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Shane Clark 4 p.m. and Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Saturday
El Quattro
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Motown in the Moonlight
What: Series kickoff with Bobby Alvarez and the Supernaturals
When: 7 p.m. gates, 8 p.m. music May 4
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: http://bit.ly/2voaL5j
‘Bass Waves’
What: Bass Waves: EDM Boat Cruise on the Spirit of Charleston with Freaky, OK. Kevin, GRNDR, FreeSurf and Madison
When: 9 p.m. May 4
Where: Spiritline Cruises, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: bit.ly/2LesHdC
Sunday
Sunday Residency
What: Featuring members of Reckoning, Robotrio, Gaslight Street and Sol Driven Train 6-9 p.m. Sundays on the deck through May 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Mdou Moctar
When: 8:30 p.m. May 5; $13-$15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Interpol
When: 8 p.m. May 5
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $38-plus
More Info: http://bit.ly/2Sw5aTT
Monday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. May 6
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Tuesday
Bellas Bartok
What: 5:30 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Chicano Batman
What: Chicano Batman with Nicky Egan
When: 9 p.m. May 7
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15-$20
More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Baby Yaga
What: Baby Yaga with Never Better
When: 10 p.m. May 7
Where: Recovery Room, 685 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2DEmCRm
Wednesday
Harold's Rooftop Sessions
What: YLDSTEIN with Becca Leigh and Campbell Bridgeman
When: 7 p.m. May 8
Where: Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2ZI9Hax
Danny Feedback
What: Danny Feedback with Late Night T.V. and Psychic Pets
When: 9 p.m. May 8
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: http://bit.ly/2TVZnMO
Brad Parsons
What: Brad Parsons & Starbird with The Mallett Brothers Band
When: 9:30 p.m. May 8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10
More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz