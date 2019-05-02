Today

Live Under the Oaks

What: Forty Mile Detour 6-8 p.m.

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2GVH8yT

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Todd Beals Trio

When: 6:30-9 p.m. May 2

Where: The Refuge, 1517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: bit.ly/2IPZFif

Kings of Jazz

What: Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Barsa Tapas Lounge & Bar, 630 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2XV6L8z

Bennet Wales

What: Bennet Wales & The Relief with Logan & The Kidders

When: 9:30 p.m. May 2

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10-$12

More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Smoke Music

What: Dylan Swinson 10 p.m. Thursday; Morpheus 10:30 p.m. Friday; Calhoun’s Calling 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: http://bit.ly/2NtQfZg

Friday

Party at the Point

What: Grass at the Point with The Ol’ 55s

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 3

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: http://bit.ly/2ZLF0kQ

Shane Clark

When: 6-9 p.m. May 3

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

Spring Concert

What: The Masker Band 6-9 p.m.

Where: Crowfield Golf Course, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek

More Info: http://bit.ly/2Wojv7e

Hope Jam 6

What: Weird Science, Crazy K & the Cosmic Cowboys and The Muddy Kings

When: 7 p.m. May 3

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $20-$25

More Info: bit.ly/2Vn3q4x

Silent Disco

What: Silent Disco Under the Oaks: Old-school 1970s-90s, New-school 2000s or Latin merengue and salsa; $15

When: 7-9 p.m. May 3

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2GSmCiy

Crobot

What: Crobot with Thieving Coyote and Mason Jar Muzik

When: 7 p.m. May 3

Where: Southern Shakers, 1761 N. Main St., Summerville

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2vs77aE

Double Shot

When: 8 p.m. May 3

Where: Chasey's Bar, 3419 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner

More Info: bit.ly/2TQwgW4

Same As It Ever Was

What: Talking Heads tribute

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday; 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $15-$25

More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Big Wheel & The Hubcaps

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: http://bit.ly/2GKk44W

Follywood Music

What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Shane Clark 4 p.m. and Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Saturday

El Quattro

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Motown in the Moonlight

What: Series kickoff with Bobby Alvarez and the Supernaturals

When: 7 p.m. gates, 8 p.m. music May 4

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: $8-$10

More Info: http://bit.ly/2voaL5j

‘Bass Waves’

What: Bass Waves: EDM Boat Cruise on the Spirit of Charleston with Freaky, OK. Kevin, GRNDR, FreeSurf and Madison

When: 9 p.m. May 4

Where: Spiritline Cruises, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: bit.ly/2LesHdC

Sunday

Sunday Residency

What: Featuring members of Reckoning, Robotrio, Gaslight Street and Sol Driven Train 6-9 p.m. Sundays on the deck through May 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Mdou Moctar

When: 8:30 p.m. May 5; $13-$15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Interpol

When: 8 p.m. May 5

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $38-plus

More Info: http://bit.ly/2Sw5aTT

Monday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. May 6

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Tuesday

Bellas Bartok

What: 5:30 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Chicano Batman

What: Chicano Batman with Nicky Egan

When: 9 p.m. May 7

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $15-$20

More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Baby Yaga

What: Baby Yaga with Never Better

When: 10 p.m. May 7

Where: Recovery Room, 685 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2DEmCRm

Wednesday

Harold's Rooftop Sessions

What: YLDSTEIN with Becca Leigh and Campbell Bridgeman

When: 7 p.m. May 8

Where: Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2ZI9Hax

Danny Feedback

What: Danny Feedback with Late Night T.V. and Psychic Pets

When: 9 p.m. May 8

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: http://bit.ly/2TVZnMO

Brad Parsons

What: Brad Parsons & Starbird with The Mallett Brothers Band

When: 9:30 p.m. May 8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10

More Info: http://bit.ly/2SQ3olz

