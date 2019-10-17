Today
Eliza's Music
What: Dave Grunstra 5 p.m. Thursday; Michael Duff 4:30 p.m. Friday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 11:30 a.m. and Rielly Randall 4:30 p.m. Saturday; Ed "Porkchop" Meyer 4:30 p.m. Monday; The Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
Live Under the Oaks
What: Dave Arcari, Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths and the Cario Chamber Orchestra
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: The Oaks at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2nvqxeg
Chris Stapleton
What: Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $89+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Chicago
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $59-$99+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Tin Roof Music
What: XOXOK and Katie Rose 8 p.m. Thursday ($5-$8); Gold Light, Harper’s Gambit and Thompson Faulk 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Friday
Angela Easterling
What: Angela Easterling and Brandon Turner
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Palmetto Brewing, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/32kMHz1
Sounds on the Square
What: Shana Blank Band
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Parkway, Summerville
More Info: nexton.com/sounds-on-the-square
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Freak Show
What: “Freaks” and “sideshows” for a mature audience; $15
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2oM6vNd
Louie D. Project
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Club Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: triocharleston.com
The Mantras
What: The Mantras with Universal Sigh; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Dallas Baker 10 p.m. Friday; Shakin’ Martinis 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
HeadRush
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612
Saturday
Comedy Night
What: Jokes at Two Blokes featuring Cliff Cash and Even Pittfield, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.
When: 9-11 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2ORjpnQ
Trongone Band
What: The Trongone Band with The Quickening; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
‘Concoction’
What: Beach Tiger, The Royal Tinfoil, Niecy Blues, ET Anderson and the Mechanical River Dream Band; $15-$20
When: 9:15 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonartsfestival.com
Sunday
Music Hall of Fame
What: Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Brad and Jennifer Moranz, Bert Floyd, Free Mountain Standstill, Victor Quarterman, Abe White, Uncle Miles Crosby, Second Wind, Carroll Brown, Ted McKee, Marvin Amerson and Wayne Mitchum.
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
More Info: bit.ly/2nSnixU
Anders Osborne
What: Anders Osborne with Gaslight Street; $25-$30
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Tuesday
Alison Krauss
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $48-$124+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Skyzoo
What: Skyzoo with Elzhi and Landon Wordswell, Philmore Green and 60 East; $15-$20
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Tom Eure, Kyle Cox, Rocko Wheler, The Hibachi Heroes, The Turbos, Uncle Tim’s Bench, Jill Knight, Tar & Feather, Jenner Fox, The Lark & The Loon, The Dirty Grass Players and Wine Lips; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Allman Betts
What: Allman Betts Band, sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts), with special guests Joanne Shaw Taylor and JD Simo.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$42.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com