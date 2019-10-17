Today

Eliza's Music 

What: Dave Grunstra 5 p.m. Thursday; Michael Duff 4:30 p.m. Friday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 11:30 a.m. and Rielly Randall 4:30 p.m. Saturday; Ed "Porkchop" Meyer 4:30 p.m. Monday; The Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

Live Under the Oaks

What: Dave Arcari, Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths and the Cario Chamber Orchestra

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: The Oaks at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2nvqxeg

Chris Stapleton 

What: Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $89+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Chicago

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $59-$99+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Tin Roof Music

What: XOXOK and Katie Rose 8 p.m. Thursday ($5-$8); Gold Light, Harper’s Gambit and Thompson Faulk 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Friday

Angela Easterling   

What: Angela Easterling and Brandon Turner

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Palmetto Brewing, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/32kMHz1

Sounds on the Square

What: Shana Blank Band

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Parkway, Summerville

More Info: nexton.com/sounds-on-the-square

Shakin’ Martinis   

When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Freak Show   

What: “Freaks” and “sideshows” for a mature audience; $15

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2oM6vNd

Louie D. Project

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Club Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: triocharleston.com

The Mantras

What: The Mantras with Universal Sigh; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Dallas Baker 10 p.m. Friday; Shakin’ Martinis 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

HeadRush

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612

Saturday

Comedy Night

What: Jokes at Two Blokes featuring Cliff Cash and Even Pittfield, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.

When: 9-11 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2ORjpnQ

Trongone Band

What: The Trongone Band with The Quickening; $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

‘Concoction’   

What: Beach Tiger, The Royal Tinfoil, Niecy Blues, ET Anderson and the Mechanical River Dream Band; $15-$20

When: 9:15 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonartsfestival.com

Sunday

Music Hall of Fame   

What: Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Brad and Jennifer Moranz, Bert Floyd, Free Mountain Standstill, Victor Quarterman, Abe White, Uncle Miles Crosby, Second Wind, Carroll Brown, Ted McKee, Marvin Amerson and Wayne Mitchum.

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road

More Info: bit.ly/2nSnixU

Anders Osborne

What: Anders Osborne with Gaslight Street; $25-$30

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Tuesday

Alison Krauss

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $48-$124+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Skyzoo

What: Skyzoo with Elzhi and Landon Wordswell, Philmore Green and 60 East; $15-$20

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Tom Eure, Kyle Cox, Rocko Wheler, The Hibachi Heroes, The Turbos, Uncle Tim’s Bench, Jill Knight, Tar & Feather, Jenner Fox, The Lark & The Loon, The Dirty Grass Players and Wine Lips; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Allman Betts

What: Allman Betts Band, sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts), with special guests Joanne Shaw Taylor and JD Simo.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$42.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com