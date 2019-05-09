Today

Live Under the Oaks

What: Logan & The Kidders 6-8 p.m.

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2H5hwQb

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker & Brady Smith 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Delvon Lamarr

What: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio with Marvelous Funkshun; $13-$15

When: 9 p.m. May 9

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Meis&Men

When: 9 p.m. May 9

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Smoke Music

What: Tori Kaminski 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone & Friends 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Morgan Creek Music

What: Jeff Houts 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Charles Canon Duo 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Chris Dodson Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

Party at the Point

What: Planet Janet & The Majestics (former members of Plane Jane)

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 10

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com

John Cusatis

When: 6:30 p.m. May 10

Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Marianas Trench

What: Marianas Trench with New Dialogue and DJ George Thoms

When: 8 p.m. May 10

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$22

More Info: musicfarm.com

Crab Claw

What: Crab Claw with Eighty Seven Nights and DJ MoldyBrain

When: 9 p.m. May 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10-$12

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Dos Matones 10 p.m. Friday; Thomas Champagne 4 p.m. and Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Davidson 11 a.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Davidson Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Moxie

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/2HaUjuC

Saturday

Concert in the Park

What: Joe Clarke Big Band 6-10 p.m.

Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive

More Info: danielisland.com/event/concert-in-the-park

Greg Abate

What: Charleston Jazz Society presents saxophonist Greg Abate and his jazz quartet

When: 6:30 p.m. May 11

Where: Fox Music House, 4248 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-740-7200, meetup.com/Charleston-Jazz-Society

Lil Skritt

What: Lil Skritt with Community Pool and Cut Throat Freak Show

When: 8 p.m. May 11

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $7

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Con Brio

What: Con Brio with Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs

When: 9 p.m. May 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $12-$15

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Redstone

When: 9:30 p.m. May 11

Where: Summer Breeze, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. May 11

Where: Upstairs at John King, 428 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: louied.com

Sunday

Shaggin' & Brewin'

What: Celebrating Mother's Day with Carolina Shag lessons and more

When: 2 p.m. May 12

Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: bit.ly/2ZZRp4x

The Magic Beans

When: 9 p.m. May 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Cry Baby

What: Cry Baby with Honna

When: 8 p.m. May 13

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Ryan Zimmerman, Luke Wilmoth, Kate Rhudy, Bombadil, Inn Vinegar and The Knotty G’s; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. May 15

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Seinfeld Trivia

When: 7 p.m. May 15

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2JowgLw

Gin House Boys

When: 7-10 p.m. May 15

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Tash Sultana

When: 7:30 p.m. May 15

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $15-$39-plus

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Big Bang Theory Trivia

When: 8 p.m. May 15

Where: Fam's Brewing Co, 1291 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2JowBxM

The Struts

When: 8 p.m. May 15

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: musicfarm.com

Tenth Mountain Division

What: Tenth Mountain Division with David Gans

When: 9:30 p.m. May 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

