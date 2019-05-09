Today
Live Under the Oaks
What: Logan & The Kidders 6-8 p.m.
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2H5hwQb
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker & Brady Smith 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Delvon Lamarr
What: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio with Marvelous Funkshun; $13-$15
When: 9 p.m. May 9
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Meis&Men
When: 9 p.m. May 9
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Smoke Music
What: Tori Kaminski 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone & Friends 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Morgan Creek Music
What: Jeff Houts 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Charles Canon Duo 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Chris Dodson Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
Party at the Point
What: Planet Janet & The Majestics (former members of Plane Jane)
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 10
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com
John Cusatis
When: 6:30 p.m. May 10
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Marianas Trench
What: Marianas Trench with New Dialogue and DJ George Thoms
When: 8 p.m. May 10
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$22
More Info: musicfarm.com
Crab Claw
What: Crab Claw with Eighty Seven Nights and DJ MoldyBrain
When: 9 p.m. May 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Dos Matones 10 p.m. Friday; Thomas Champagne 4 p.m. and Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Davidson 11 a.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Davidson Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Moxie
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2HaUjuC
Saturday
Concert in the Park
What: Joe Clarke Big Band 6-10 p.m.
Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive
More Info: danielisland.com/event/concert-in-the-park
Greg Abate
What: Charleston Jazz Society presents saxophonist Greg Abate and his jazz quartet
When: 6:30 p.m. May 11
Where: Fox Music House, 4248 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-740-7200, meetup.com/Charleston-Jazz-Society
Lil Skritt
What: Lil Skritt with Community Pool and Cut Throat Freak Show
When: 8 p.m. May 11
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $7
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Con Brio
What: Con Brio with Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs
When: 9 p.m. May 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$15
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Redstone
When: 9:30 p.m. May 11
Where: Summer Breeze, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. May 11
Where: Upstairs at John King, 428 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: louied.com
Sunday
Shaggin' & Brewin'
What: Celebrating Mother's Day with Carolina Shag lessons and more
When: 2 p.m. May 12
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: bit.ly/2ZZRp4x
The Magic Beans
When: 9 p.m. May 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Cry Baby
What: Cry Baby with Honna
When: 8 p.m. May 13
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Ryan Zimmerman, Luke Wilmoth, Kate Rhudy, Bombadil, Inn Vinegar and The Knotty G’s; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. May 15
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Seinfeld Trivia
When: 7 p.m. May 15
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2JowgLw
Gin House Boys
When: 7-10 p.m. May 15
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Tash Sultana
When: 7:30 p.m. May 15
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $15-$39-plus
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Big Bang Theory Trivia
When: 8 p.m. May 15
Where: Fam's Brewing Co, 1291 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2JowBxM
The Struts
When: 8 p.m. May 15
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: musicfarm.com
Tenth Mountain Division
What: Tenth Mountain Division with David Gans
When: 9:30 p.m. May 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com