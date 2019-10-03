Today
Concert Series
What: Live Under the Oaks: Pierce Alexander
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: The Oaks at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2nvqxeg
King Street Green
What: Jockey Lot Jam Squad 6-9 p.m.
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2p6a8xD
‘Keepin' Jazz Alive’
What: Benefit for Charleston Jazz, featuring the Charlton Singleton Project and special guests; $40-$75
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Launch Party
What: Keys and Company
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: 16 Elizabeth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2oYnuvw
Friday
Meshell Wolf
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: msroses.com
Kid Cashew Series
What: Admiral Radio 7-10 p.m. Friday; The Hibachi Heroes 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2klW80t
Gov't Mule
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; $36+
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: bit.ly/NChasPAC
Louie D. Project
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
George Thorogood
What: George Thorogood & The Destroyers with Damon Fowler; $59.50-$75
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/ChsMusicHall
Graveyard
What: Graveyard with Black Mountain; $25
When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Follywood Music
What: Jeff Houts 9 p.m. Friday; Palmetto Soul 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 7 p.m. Sundays; Metal Mondays 10 p.m.; Thomas Champagne & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
RDGLDGRN
What: RDGLDGRN with Damn Skippy and Treehouse!; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Redstone
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Smokey’s Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2CtOlU7
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 4-5
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com
Saturday
Josh Hughett
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Tavern & Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: joshhughett.com
Toby Keith
What: Toby Keith with Laine Hardy; $35-$95+
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: bit.ly/30TlG4J
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Season finale with classic oldies and beach music from The Recollections; $8-$10
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: bit.ly/2I9sCUR
Andy Grammer
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5; $33
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Bay Faction
What: Bay Faction with Mons Vi and Hannah O; $8-$13
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Rd, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO
Louie D. Project
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Electric Avenue
What: The '80s MTV Experience; $15-$17
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Comedy: Craig Ferguson
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; $38-$78
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Carroll Brown Country
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: Dunleavy’s Pub, 2213 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Dream Theater
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; $37-$75+
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: bit.ly/NChasPAC
Rev. Horton Heat
What: Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers; $22-$25
When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Lagoona, The 3 Pegs Trio, Lyn Avenue, Late Night Special and The Orange Constant; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Weigh Station
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 9; $5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com