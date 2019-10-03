Damon Fowler

Rising roots/blues guitarist Damon Fowler (pictured) will open for blues rocker George Thorogood at the Charleston Music Hall on Friday.

 Provided/Doug Deutsch Publicity Services

Today

Concert Series

What: Live Under the Oaks: Pierce Alexander

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 3

Where: The Oaks at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2nvqxeg

King Street Green

What: Jockey Lot Jam Squad 6-9 p.m.

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2p6a8xD

‘Keepin' Jazz Alive’

What: Benefit for Charleston Jazz, featuring the Charlton Singleton Project and special guests; $40-$75

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 3

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Launch Party

What: Keys and Company

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 3

Where: 16 Elizabeth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2oYnuvw

Friday

Meshell Wolf

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: msroses.com

Kid Cashew Series

What: Admiral Radio 7-10 p.m. Friday; The Hibachi Heroes 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2klW80t

Gov't Mule

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; $36+

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: bit.ly/NChasPAC

Louie D. Project

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

George Thorogood

What: George Thorogood & The Destroyers with Damon Fowler; $59.50-$75

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/ChsMusicHall

Graveyard

What: Graveyard with Black Mountain; $25

When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Follywood Music

What: Jeff Houts 9 p.m. Friday; Palmetto Soul 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 7 p.m. Sundays; Metal Mondays 10 p.m.; Thomas Champagne & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

RDGLDGRN

What: RDGLDGRN with Damn Skippy and Treehouse!; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Redstone

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Smokey’s Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2CtOlU7

Ocean Drive Party Band

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 4-5

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com

Saturday

Josh Hughett

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Tavern & Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: joshhughett.com

Toby Keith

What: Toby Keith with Laine Hardy; $35-$95+

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: bit.ly/30TlG4J

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Season finale with classic oldies and beach music from The Recollections; $8-$10

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: bit.ly/2I9sCUR

Andy Grammer

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5; $33

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Bay Faction

What: Bay Faction with Mons Vi and Hannah O; $8-$13

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Rd, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO

Louie D. Project

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Electric Avenue

What: The '80s MTV Experience; $15-$17

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Comedy: Craig Ferguson

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; $38-$78

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Carroll Brown Country

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: Dunleavy’s Pub, 2213 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Dream Theater

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; $37-$75+

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: bit.ly/NChasPAC

Rev. Horton Heat

What: Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers; $22-$25

When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Lagoona, The 3 Pegs Trio, Lyn Avenue, Late Night Special and The Orange Constant; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Weigh Station

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 9; $5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.