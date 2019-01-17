Today
Tin Roof Music
What: Teen Mortgage, The Shandies and The Lungs 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); Amuse, Never Ender, Soda City Riot and Hale Bopp Astronauts 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Mode Low and Hyperchina 9 p.m. Saturday ($5); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; The Piedmont Boys and Vaden Landers Band 9 p.m. Wednesday ($7)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Jam Session
What: Bring your instrument for a jam session, hosted by Louie D. Project 8-11 p.m.
Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 2467 Savannah Highway, Unit 5E, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/chucktownbg
Louis York & The Shindellas
What: The Love Takeover Tour with Chaquis Maliq; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Elaborate Shadows 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Open Mic
What: Speak Easy open mic with verse, storytelling and music
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Wintertide Series
What: Wintertide acoustic songwriters in the round showcase on the upper deck: Danielle Howle, Chris Boone and Rene Russell 7-10 p.m.
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
30 Years of Big Band
What: Big Band Concert featuring Nancy Clayton with standards from the swing era
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: College Center (920) at Thornley Campus, Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-574-6082, facebook.com/tridenttech
Feverest
What: Feverest with Infinitikiss, Late Night TV and Pierce Alexander
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: The Sparrow, 1078 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Maqeh5
CBDB
What: CBDB with Marvelous Funkshun; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Jan. 18; $5
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com/events
Poke the Bear
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL
Saturday
Eat, Drink & Rescue
What: Lowcountry Dog Magazine’s fourth annual Eat, Drink & Rescue featuring $10 barbecue plates, raffles, drink specials, local vendors, live music and more. All money raised will benefit local shelters and rescues.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2QIdcbn
Hungry Monks
What: Featuring John Holenko, Ellie Jos, Hazel Ketchum and John Kennedy; $5-$15 suggested donation
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-813-2168, bit.ly/2HmPMca
Alice's Rave Wonderland
What: Alice in Wonderland electronic dance dress-up party featuring Bear Grillz; $25
When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
The Grateful Ball
What: One set each by The Travelin' McCourys and Jeff Austin Band, with collaborative set of Grateful Dead; $25-$30
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Trappy Hour
What: The Cocktail Bandits will host an evening of local music and custom tequila cocktails
When: 8 p.m.-midnight Jan. 20
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-817-6925, cocktailbandits.com
Nocturnal Kernalz
When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday Deck Residency
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Dallas Baker
What: Dallas Baker with Fuller Condon, David Vaughan, Dennis Ware, Wallace Mullinax and Aaron Firetag; $5
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Skribe, Campfield, Stable Shakers, Blackwater Stills and Well Charged; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Reckoning
What: Winter Main Stage Residency for select Wednesdays in January and early February; no cover
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com