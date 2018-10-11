Today
Iration
What: Iration with Katastro, Common Kings; $25
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Solid Country Gold
What: Honky Tonk Heroes with Josh Roberts, Bobby Houck, Slaton Glover, Lindsay Holler; $7-$10
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Downtown
What: Danny May 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley Trio 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Smoke Mt. Pleasant
What: Dave Gillease 7-10 p.m. Friday; Just Groove 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Riley Green
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; 15
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
‘Beats 4 Britny’
What: Ben Fagan & The Holy City Hooligans with Luis Skye, Matt Monday, Sheed Staggs; $10-$15
When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2DWy65f
Black Power Mixtape
What: Black Power Mixtape with The White Walls, Cult of Bastards; $7
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Sun-Dried Vibes
What: Sun-Dried Vibes with The Ries Brothers, Ogee Wawa; $5
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Red’s Music
What: Saluda Shoals 9:30 p.m. Friday; Jamisun & Co. 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
Follywood Music
What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
A Light Divided
What: A Light Divided with Helius
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle
The Brick Music
What: The Side Hustle 10 p.m. Friday; Few Miles South 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Big Wheel & The Hubcaps
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/bigwheelandthehubcaps
Saturday
CJO: Quincy Jones Tribute
What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra with Quiana Parler; $25-$60
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Carolina Breakers
What: Dinner and dancing with Summerville Shag Club; $20-$25
When: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. music Oct. 13
Where: Summerville Country Club Candelite Pavilion, 400 Country Club Blvd.
More Info: summervilleshaggers.com
Redstone
When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Fall Reggae Jam
What: Alterea Baxter & Friends, The Dubplates, Amana & The Give Thanks Band, Papa Robbie, Sounds of Sand; $15
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Aslwel
What: Alswel with Lungs, John Wilkes Telephone Booth; $7
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
TAUK
What: TAUK with Dynamo 9 p.m. Oct. 13; TAUK with Jonathan Scales Fourchestra 9 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15-$20; limited $25 two-night tickets
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Saluda Shoals
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13; $5
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Tuesday
Elise Testone & Friends
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Queen Street Harmony
What: Logan & The Kidders with The Mammoths; $10-$15
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
Lillie Mae
What: Lillie Mae with Hunter Park; $5
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Bass Physics
What: Bass Physics with Elliot Lipp; $15
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Claire Conway, Letters to Abigail, The Radio Rangers, PaperWork, Mean Mary, Carolina Vibes; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Blues Traveler
What: Blues Traveler with Animal Years; $42.50-$62.50
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
The Cadillac Three
What: The Cadillac Three with Dillon Carmichael; $18-$20
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Tenth Mountain Division
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17; $7-$10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com