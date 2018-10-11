Today

Iration

What: Iration with Katastro, Common Kings; $25

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Solid Country Gold

What: Honky Tonk Heroes with Josh Roberts, Bobby Houck, Slaton Glover, Lindsay Holler; $7-$10

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Downtown

What: Danny May 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley Trio 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Smoke Mt. Pleasant

What: Dave Gillease 7-10 p.m. Friday; Just Groove 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Riley Green

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; 15

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

‘Beats 4 Britny’ 

What: Ben Fagan & The Holy City Hooligans with Luis Skye, Matt Monday, Sheed Staggs; $10-$15

When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2DWy65f

Black Power Mixtape

What: Black Power Mixtape with The White Walls, Cult of Bastards; $7

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Sun-Dried Vibes

What: Sun-Dried Vibes with The Ries Brothers, Ogee Wawa; $5

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Red’s Music

What: Saluda Shoals 9:30 p.m. Friday; Jamisun & Co. 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

Follywood Music

What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

A Light Divided 

What: A Light Divided with Helius   

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle

The Brick Music   

What: The Side Hustle 10 p.m. Friday; Few Miles South 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Big Wheel & The Hubcaps

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/bigwheelandthehubcaps

Saturday

CJO: Quincy Jones Tribute

What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra with Quiana Parler; $25-$60

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Carolina Breakers   

What: Dinner and dancing with Summerville Shag Club; $20-$25

When: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. music Oct. 13

Where: Summerville Country Club Candelite Pavilion, 400 Country Club Blvd.

More Info: summervilleshaggers.com

Redstone   

When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Fall Reggae Jam   

What: Alterea Baxter & Friends, The Dubplates, Amana & The Give Thanks Band, Papa Robbie, Sounds of Sand; $15

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Aslwel

What: Alswel with Lungs, John Wilkes Telephone Booth; $7

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

TAUK   

What: TAUK with Dynamo 9 p.m. Oct. 13; TAUK with Jonathan Scales Fourchestra 9 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $15-$20; limited $25 two-night tickets

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Saluda Shoals   

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13; $5

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Tuesday

Elise Testone & Friends   

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Queen Street Harmony   

What: Logan & The Kidders with The Mammoths; $10-$15

When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

Lillie Mae

What: Lillie Mae with Hunter Park; $5

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Bass Physics

What: Bass Physics with Elliot Lipp; $15

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Claire Conway, Letters to Abigail, The Radio Rangers, PaperWork, Mean Mary, Carolina Vibes; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Blues Traveler

What: Blues Traveler with Animal Years; $42.50-$62.50

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

The Cadillac Three   

What: The Cadillac Three with Dillon Carmichael; $18-$20

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Tenth Mountain Division   

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17; $7-$10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com