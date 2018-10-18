Today
Red’s Music
What: Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Quentin Ravenel 9:30 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Babyfat 6-8 p.m. and Midnight City 8-10 p.m. Sunday
Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
Red Cedar Review
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 8-11 p.m. Thursdays; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Fridays; live music 9 p.m.-midnight Saturdays; Donnie Polk 7-10 p.m. Sundays; Joint Chiefs 7:30-10:30 p.m. Mondays; Ol’ 55s 8-11 p.m. Tuesday; Josh Hughett & Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly
David Dondero
What: David Dondero with She Returns From War; $8
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
The Grass is Dead
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18; $12-$154
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Downtown
What: Jordan Miller 10 p.m. Thursday; Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
The Lowhills
When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/VictorSocialClub
Patio Party
What: Corinne Gooden 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
Biergarten Music
What: Tyler Boone 6 p.m. Friday; Midnight City Band 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Jam on the Water
What: Led Zeppelin tribute by Wax Groove Revival; $23
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Smoke Mt. Pleasant
What: Spoda 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Kip Moore
When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19; $25
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Black Joe Lewis
What: Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears with Vug Arakas; $15-$18
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
The Orange Constant
What: The Orange Constant with Easy Honey; $5
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: The Windjammer, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com/events
Follywood Music
What: Red Cedar Review 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Mac Calhoun 10 p.m. Sunday; Sweet T 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Hollow Point
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL
Saturday
Many Spirits Strong
What: Benefit with Mark Davis Allstars and Nocturnal Kernalz 2-6 p.m., Graham Whorley 6:30 p.m. on the deck; $5 suggested donation
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Angela Easterling
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Madra Rua Pub, 1034 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: angelaeasterling.com
Cody Webb
What: Cody Webb with Ray Fulcher; $10
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Zach Deputy
What: Zack Deputy with Of Good Nature; $15-$18
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sights + Sounds
What: Festival-themed event with full lighting production, extravagant interior decorations and live performances from 87 Nights, DJ Wasp and headliner City on Down.
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$22
More Info: bit.ly/2MQj6dg
Lone Wolf
What: Lone Wolf with Custody and Alert the Media; $7
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Pronto Horizonto
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Sunday
Band of Brothers
When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $26.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Roxy Roca
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
Elise Testone & Friends
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: By Small Ruin, Austin Quattlebaum, Sofia Talvik, Paul Sanchez, The Misty Mountain String Band and Sinners & Saints; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Andy Grammer
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29.50; VIP options available
More Info: musicfarm.com
Doc Hopper
What: Doc Hopper with Mercy Union and Hale Bopp Astronauts; $7
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule