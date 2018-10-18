Today

Red’s Music

What: Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Quentin Ravenel 9:30 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Babyfat 6-8 p.m. and Midnight City 8-10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

Red Cedar Review

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 8-11 p.m. Thursdays; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Fridays; live music 9 p.m.-midnight Saturdays; Donnie Polk 7-10 p.m. Sundays; Joint Chiefs 7:30-10:30 p.m. Mondays; Ol’ 55s 8-11 p.m. Tuesday; Josh Hughett & Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly

David Dondero

What: David Dondero with She Returns From War; $8

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

The Grass is Dead

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18; $12-$154

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Downtown

What: Jordan Miller 10 p.m. Thursday; Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

The Lowhills

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/VictorSocialClub

Patio Party

What: Corinne Gooden 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

Biergarten Music

What: Tyler Boone 6 p.m. Friday; Midnight City Band 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Jam on the Water 

What: Led Zeppelin tribute by Wax Groove Revival; $23

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Smoke Mt. Pleasant

What: Spoda 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Kip Moore

When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19; $25

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Black Joe Lewis

What: Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears with Vug Arakas; $15-$18

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

The Orange Constant   

What: The Orange Constant with Easy Honey; $5

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: The Windjammer, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com/events

Follywood Music

What: Red Cedar Review 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Mac Calhoun 10 p.m. Sunday; Sweet T 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Hollow Point

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL

Saturday

Many Spirits Strong

What: Benefit with Mark Davis Allstars and Nocturnal Kernalz 2-6 p.m., Graham Whorley 6:30 p.m. on the deck; $5 suggested donation

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Angela Easterling 

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Madra Rua Pub, 1034 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: angelaeasterling.com

Cody Webb

What: Cody Webb with Ray Fulcher; $10

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Zach Deputy

What: Zack Deputy with Of Good Nature; $15-$18

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sights + Sounds

What: Festival-themed event with full lighting production, extravagant interior decorations and live performances from 87 Nights, DJ Wasp and headliner City on Down.

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$22

More Info: bit.ly/2MQj6dg

Lone Wolf

What: Lone Wolf with Custody and Alert the Media; $7

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Pronto Horizonto

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Sunday

Band of Brothers

When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $26.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Roxy Roca

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

Elise Testone & Friends

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: By Small Ruin, Austin Quattlebaum, Sofia Talvik, Paul Sanchez, The Misty Mountain String Band and Sinners & Saints; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Andy Grammer

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29.50; VIP options available

More Info: musicfarm.com

Doc Hopper

What: Doc Hopper with Mercy Union and Hale Bopp Astronauts; $7

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule