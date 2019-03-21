Today
Blues BBQ Cruise
What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise returns with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen.
When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $46.95 per person
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Rusty Bull Music
What: Ben Lewis 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Kyle Lacey 7-10 p.m. Friday; Chris Roberts 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Jon Langston
When: 8 p.m. March 21; $17.50
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Jam Session
What: Hosted by the Louie D. Project 8 p.m. Thursdays
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 2467 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/chucktownbg
Tin Roof Music
What: Afterglow and Matthew Crissman 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); Black Power Mixtape and The Hooplas 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Holy City Hilarity 7 p.m. Sunday; Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday; Geeks Who Drink Trivia 8 p.m. Tuesday; Triangle Bluegrass 9 p.m. Wednesday ($5)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Grand Marquis
What: Tribute to the musical heritage of New Orleans; $8-$10
When: 9:30 p.m. March 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Dos Matones 10 p.m. Friday; Hans Wenzel Trio 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Davidson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Red Cedar Review 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Smoke Music
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tom Crowley 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Me & Mr. Jones
When: 6-9 p.m. March 22
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/VictorSocialClub
John Cusatis
What: John Cusatis with guest fiddle player Jonathan DePriest
When: 6:30 p.m. March 22
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Trio Opening
What: Grand Opening parties after renovation with new owner: DJ Elephante and The Midnight City 7 p.m. Friday; DJ Mister and Seth G. 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: triocharleston.com
Who's Bad
What: Michael Jackson tribute band; $15
When: 8 p.m. March 22
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 8-11 p.m. March 22
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: haleymaecampbell.com
The Mantras
What: The Mantras with Voodoo Visionary; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. March 22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Brick Music
What: Michael Martin Band 10 p.m. Friday; Zero to Never 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Redstone
When: 10 p.m. March 22
Where: Art’s Bar & Grill, 413 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. March 22here: King Street Dispensary, 559 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: louied.com
Big Wheel & The Hubcaps
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/bigwheelandthehubcaps
Saturday
IOP Front Beach Crawl
What: Participating venues: The Dinghy, VFW, Luke ‘N Ollie’s and The Windjammer, with music from Tom Crowley & The Speakers (4-6:30 p.m.); $15-$20
When: 1-6:30 p.m. March 23
More Info: iopexchange.org/iopcrawl
Ward Buckheister
When: 6-9 p.m. March 23
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable
Louie D. Project
When: 6 p.m. March 23
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
More Info: louied.com
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 7:30 p.m. March 23
Where: American Legion, 968 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Creekside Comedy
What: Creekside Comedy Night featuring headliner Cliff Cash, with Shawna Jarrett and Bridgette Martin, hosted by Keith "Big Daddy" Dee.
When: 9-11 p.m. March 23
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, creeksidecomedy.com
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 9:30 p.m. March 23
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: haleymaecampbell.com
Beck to the Future
What: Tribute to Beck with members of The Outervention, Runaway Gin, Gaslight Street, Little Bird and Sexbruise?; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. March 23
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Spring Jam
What: LowCountry Music Hall of Fame Spring Jam with Michael Davis & Friends, Kings of Steamroller, The Mahon Brothers, Yacht Rockit, The Majestics and Ras Bonghi & The Reggae Allstars; $10 admission includes BBQ dinner
When: 1-7 p.m. March 24
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: lowcountrymusichalloffame.com
The Mavericks
When: 8 p.m. March 24
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$75
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Mex 1 Sessions
What: Bret Bollinger of Pepper; $35
When: 8 p.m. March 24
Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Fd7lHc
Monday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. March 25
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Tuesday
Reggae Tuesday
What: Well Charged on the deck
When: 6 p.m. March 26
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 7 p.m. March 26
Where: Voodoo, 15 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: louied.com
Gino Castillo
When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: prohibitioncharleston.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Charles Cannon, Sofia Lynch, Lulu the Giant, The Red Clay Strays and Post Life Crisis; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. March 27
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
‘Parks & Rec’ Trivia
When: 7 p.m. March 27
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/381862999261728
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Jonathan McReynolds
When: 8 p.m. March 27; $20-$70
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Songs from the Road Band
When: 9 p.m. March 27; $10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com