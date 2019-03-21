Today

Blues BBQ Cruise   

What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise returns with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen.

When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7

Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $46.95 per person

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Rusty Bull Music

What: Ben Lewis 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Kyle Lacey 7-10 p.m. Friday; Chris Roberts 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Jon Langston

When: 8 p.m. March 21; $17.50

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Jam Session

What: Hosted by the Louie D. Project 8 p.m. Thursdays

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 2467 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/chucktownbg

Tin Roof Music

What: Afterglow and Matthew Crissman 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); Black Power Mixtape and The Hooplas 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Holy City Hilarity 7 p.m. Sunday; Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday; Geeks Who Drink Trivia 8 p.m. Tuesday; Triangle Bluegrass 9 p.m. Wednesday ($5)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Grand Marquis

What: Tribute to the musical heritage of New Orleans; $8-$10

When: 9:30 p.m. March 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Dos Matones 10 p.m. Friday; Hans Wenzel Trio 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Davidson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Red Cedar Review 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Smoke Music

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tom Crowley 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Me & Mr. Jones

When: 6-9 p.m. March 22

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/VictorSocialClub

John Cusatis

What: John Cusatis with guest fiddle player Jonathan DePriest

When: 6:30 p.m. March 22

Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Trio Opening    

What: Grand Opening parties after renovation with new owner: DJ Elephante and The Midnight City 7 p.m. Friday; DJ Mister and Seth G. 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: triocharleston.com

Who's Bad

What: Michael Jackson tribute band; $15

When: 8 p.m. March 22

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Haley Mae Campbell

When: 8-11 p.m. March 22

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: haleymaecampbell.com

The Mantras

What: The Mantras with Voodoo Visionary; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. March 22

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Brick Music

What: Michael Martin Band 10 p.m. Friday; Zero to Never 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Redstone    

When: 10 p.m. March 22

Where: Art’s Bar & Grill, 413 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. March 22here: King Street Dispensary, 559 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: louied.com

Big Wheel & The Hubcaps

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/bigwheelandthehubcaps

Saturday

IOP Front Beach Crawl    

What: Participating venues: The Dinghy, VFW, Luke ‘N Ollie’s and The Windjammer, with music from Tom Crowley & The Speakers (4-6:30 p.m.); $15-$20

When: 1-6:30 p.m. March 23

More Info: iopexchange.org/iopcrawl

Ward Buckheister

When: 6-9 p.m. March 23

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable

Louie D. Project

When: 6 p.m. March 23

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant

More Info: louied.com

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 7:30 p.m. March 23

Where: American Legion, 968 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Creekside Comedy   

What: Creekside Comedy Night featuring headliner Cliff Cash, with Shawna Jarrett and Bridgette Martin, hosted by Keith "Big Daddy" Dee.

When: 9-11 p.m. March 23

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-556-2595, creeksidecomedy.com

Haley Mae Campbell

When: 9:30 p.m. March 23

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: haleymaecampbell.com

Beck to the Future

What: Tribute to Beck with members of The Outervention, Runaway Gin, Gaslight Street, Little Bird and Sexbruise?; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. March 23

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Spring Jam    

What: LowCountry Music Hall of Fame Spring Jam with Michael Davis & Friends, Kings of Steamroller, The Mahon Brothers, Yacht Rockit, The Majestics and Ras Bonghi & The Reggae Allstars; $10 admission includes BBQ dinner

When: 1-7 p.m. March 24

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: lowcountrymusichalloffame.com

The Mavericks

When: 8 p.m. March 24

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.50-$75

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Mex 1 Sessions

What: Bret Bollinger of Pepper; $35

When: 8 p.m. March 24

Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Fd7lHc

Monday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. March 25

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Tuesday

Reggae Tuesday

What: Well Charged on the deck

When: 6 p.m. March 26

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 7 p.m. March 26

Where: Voodoo, 15 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: louied.com

Gino Castillo

When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: prohibitioncharleston.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Charles Cannon, Sofia Lynch, Lulu the Giant, The Red Clay Strays and Post Life Crisis; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. March 27

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

‘Parks & Rec’ Trivia

When: 7 p.m. March 27

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/381862999261728

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Jonathan McReynolds

When: 8 p.m. March 27; $20-$70

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Songs from the Road Band

When: 9 p.m. March 27; $10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com