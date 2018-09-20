Today
The Hungry Monks
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Chris Boone
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: FUEL Cantina, 211 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: chrisboonemusic.com
Red’s Music
What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Soul Fish 10 p.m. Friday; The Midnight City 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Jamisun 6-9 p.m. Sunday; Dave Landeo 6-9 p.m. Monday
Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
Montreux Music
What: South Hill Banks 6-9 p.m. and Saluda Shoals 10-11:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Shrimp City Slim 7-10 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2xqVO2S, montreuxbarandgrill.net
Pier 101 Music
What: Andrew Kerr 7-10 p.m. Friday; Clint Powell 2-5 p.m. and Jacob Poole 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Dave Grunstra 2-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Pier 101, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
More Info: pier101folly.com
Red Cedar Review
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Washout Music
What: Joel Rush 8-11 p.m. Thursdays; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Fridays; Donnie Polk 6-9 p.m. Sundays; Joint Chiefs 8-11 p.m. Mondays; Ole 55’s 8-11 p.m. Tuesdays; Josh Hughett and Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly
BLU Music
What: High Tide 8-11 p.m. Friday; Bryan Mahanes 2-5 p.m. and Chris Crosby Trio 8-11 p.m. Saturday; The Midnight City 2-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: BLU at Tides Folly Beach, 1 Center St.
More Info: blufollybeach.com
Rebirth Brass Band
What: Rebirth Brass Band with Aztec Sun; $20
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Jaykob Kendrick Band
When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. for Ladies Night
Where: Roost Bar & Grill, 825 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/JaykobKendrickBand
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Rick M & Sweet T 10 p.m. Friday; John Price & The Moonshine Boys 10 p.m. Saturday; Mac Calhoun 7 p.m. Sunday; Bingo 7:30 p.m. Monday; Karl Henrickson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Get Wit It 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Jeff Caldwell Trio 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
All the Locals
When: 10 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle
David Higgins
When: 10 p.m. Thursdays
Where: The Cocktail Club, 479 King St., #200, downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheCocktailClubCharleston
Friday
Derek Cribb
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive
More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music
The Ellameno Beat
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 21 on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Manny's Grill, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Me & Mr. Jones
When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2MIVzpC
Smoke Music Mount P
What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; SPODA 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Tyler Boone noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Crane
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com
The Movement
What: The Movement with Little Stranger; $15-$17
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Trampled By Turtles
What: Trampled By Turtles with David Huckfelt; $25
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Jeff Wilson Jazz
When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Poke the Bear
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL
The Brick Music
What: Rescue Blues 10 p.m. Friday; DJ Elementz 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
Chris Boone
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Palmetto Brewery, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: chrisboonemusic.com
Bass Showcase
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 22; $5-$10
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2OGZnJG
Party in the Park
What: Party in the Park with Tucka, Shad Ike, Boss Hogg, Gwen Butler and more; $28-$55
When: 5-11 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: 4 Mile Pavilion, 1800 Labor Camp Road Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2QEspv9
Burnt Wood
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 22 on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Super Reggae Man
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: chrisdodsonmusic.com/return-of-the-mac
Big Sam’s Funky Nation
What: Big Sam’s Funky Nation with Universal Sigh; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Nocturnal Kernalz
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Dave Landeo
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue
Luther Vandross Tribute
What: Luther Vandross tribute concert with Danny Clay and special guest Seven (Isaac Lee).
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $30 general; VIP options available
More Info: bit.ly/BPXVsZ
Monday
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
Jordan Igoe
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 25 on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Brent Cowles
What: Brent Cowles opens for Lucero; $20-$25
When: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Noah Grove, Rod Abernethy, Alex Culbreth, Diamonds and Whiskey, Doctor Pickup, The BJ Experience and Community Center; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Lip Sync for Lungs
What: Lip Sync for Lungs Live Battle fundraiser for the American Lung Association; $35-$55
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
The Groove Orient
When: 10 p.m. Sept. 26; $8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com