Today

The Hungry Monks

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Chris Boone

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: FUEL Cantina, 211 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: chrisboonemusic.com

Red’s Music

What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Soul Fish 10 p.m. Friday; The Midnight City 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Jamisun 6-9 p.m. Sunday; Dave Landeo 6-9 p.m. Monday

Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

Montreux Music

What: South Hill Banks 6-9 p.m. and Saluda Shoals 10-11:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Shrimp City Slim 7-10 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2xqVO2S, montreuxbarandgrill.net

Pier 101 Music

What: Andrew Kerr 7-10 p.m. Friday; Clint Powell 2-5 p.m. and Jacob Poole 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Dave Grunstra 2-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Pier 101, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach

More Info: pier101folly.com

Red Cedar Review

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Washout Music

What: Joel Rush 8-11 p.m. Thursdays; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Fridays; Donnie Polk 6-9 p.m. Sundays; Joint Chiefs 8-11 p.m. Mondays; Ole 55’s 8-11 p.m. Tuesdays; Josh Hughett and Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly

BLU Music

What: High Tide 8-11 p.m. Friday; Bryan Mahanes 2-5 p.m. and Chris Crosby Trio 8-11 p.m. Saturday; The Midnight City 2-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: BLU at Tides Folly Beach, 1 Center St.

More Info: blufollybeach.com

Rebirth Brass Band

What: Rebirth Brass Band with Aztec Sun; $20

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Jaykob Kendrick Band

When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. for Ladies Night

Where: Roost Bar & Grill, 825 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/JaykobKendrickBand

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Rick M & Sweet T 10 p.m. Friday; John Price & The Moonshine Boys 10 p.m. Saturday; Mac Calhoun 7 p.m. Sunday; Bingo 7:30 p.m. Monday; Karl Henrickson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Get Wit It 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Jeff Caldwell Trio 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

All the Locals

When: 10 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle

David Higgins

When: 10 p.m. Thursdays

Where: The Cocktail Club, 479 King St., #200, downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheCocktailClubCharleston

Friday

Derek Cribb

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive

More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music

The Ellameno Beat

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 21 on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Manny's Grill, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Me & Mr. Jones

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2MIVzpC

Smoke Music Mount P

What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; SPODA 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Tyler Boone noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Crane

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com

The Movement

What: The Movement with Little Stranger; $15-$17

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Trampled By Turtles

What: Trampled By Turtles with David Huckfelt; $25

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Jeff Wilson Jazz

When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Poke the Bear

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL

The Brick Music

What: Rescue Blues 10 p.m. Friday; DJ Elementz 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

Chris Boone

When: 4 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Palmetto Brewery, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: chrisboonemusic.com

Bass Showcase

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 22; $5-$10

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2OGZnJG

Party in the Park

What: Party in the Park with Tucka, Shad Ike, Boss Hogg, Gwen Butler and more; $28-$55

When: 5-11 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: 4 Mile Pavilion, 1800 Labor Camp Road Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2QEspv9

Burnt Wood

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 22 on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Super Reggae Man

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: chrisdodsonmusic.com/return-of-the-mac

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

What: Big Sam’s Funky Nation with Universal Sigh; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Nocturnal Kernalz

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Dave Landeo

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue

Luther Vandross Tribute

What: Luther Vandross tribute concert with Danny Clay and special guest Seven (Isaac Lee).

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $30 general; VIP options available

More Info: bit.ly/BPXVsZ

Monday

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

Jordan Igoe

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 25 on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Brent Cowles

What: Brent Cowles opens for Lucero; $20-$25

When: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Noah Grove, Rod Abernethy, Alex Culbreth, Diamonds and Whiskey, Doctor Pickup, The BJ Experience and Community Center; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Lip Sync for Lungs

What: Lip Sync for Lungs Live Battle fundraiser for the American Lung Association; $35-$55

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

The Groove Orient

When: 10 p.m. Sept. 26; $8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com