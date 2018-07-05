Today
Don Merckle
What: Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths on the deck 6-9 p.m.
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/don-merckle
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Red’s Music
What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Lauren Hall Band 10 p.m. Friday; Saluda Shoals 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Soul Fish Duo 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Derek Cribb 6-9 p.m. Monday
Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
Carroll Brown
When: 6:30-10 p.m. July 5
Where: Coconut Joes, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Rye Baby
What: Rye Baby with Zak Kee & The 843s; $5
When: 9 p.m. July 5
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Gino Castillo
What: Gina Castillo presents SoulFunKubanized; $8-$10
When: 9:30 p.m. July 5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
POHO Family Funk Revue
When: 4 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Bay Street Music
What: Tyler Boone 6-9 p.m. Friday; Three Sheets Island Band 4-7 p.m. Saturday; The Midnight City 6-9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Music on the Green
What: Diamond River Band 6-9 p.m.
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: bit.ly/2lSCEh4
Carroll Brown
When: 6-9 p.m. July 6
Where: St. James Gate, 11 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Smoke Music Mt. Pleasant
What: Dave Gillease 7-10 p.m. Friday; Just Groove 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Danny May noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: smokebbq.kitchen/events-music
Shrimp City Slim
What: Shrimp City Slim with Juke Joint Johnny 8-11 p.m.
Where: Bowties Speakeasy, 1956 Maybank Highway, Suite E, James Island
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
The Royal Tinfoil
What: The Royal Tinfoil with The Wombombs and Faline; $10
When: 9 p.m. July 6
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
E.Z. Shakes
What: E.Z. Shakes with Boo Hag and Dustin P. Fanning & The Seconds Out; $5
When: 9 p.m. July 6
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
The Brick Music
What: DJ Natty Heavy 10 p.m. Friday; Roshambeaux 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Hollow Point
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: hollowpointrock.com
Smoke Music Downtown
What: The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Lavish Sound 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: smokebbq.kitchen/events-music
Saturday
Jamisun
When: 6-9 p.m. July 7
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2KJA5My
Susie Summers Duo
When: 7-9 p.m. July 7
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/events/1276204185857938
C.W. Stoneking
When: 9 p.m. July 7; $12-$15
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: muriasent.com/work
Amuse
What: Amuse with Hectorina, Nerve Endings and Whiskey Warfare; $7
When: 9 p.m. July 6
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Mr. Holland’s Oats
What: Tribute to Hall and Oates with members of Dead 27s, Runaway Gin, Elise Testone Band, Wadata, The Outervention and Louie D. Project; $10-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. July 7
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 10
Where: LoLA, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Honky Cat
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Music from Allegra Krieger, Trumpet Grrrl, Renee Dion, Reverend Hylton and Rosey Bengal; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. July 11
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Reckoning
What: Grateful Dead Wednesday 6:30 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Illa Zilla
When: 9 p.m. July 11; $5
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
LITZ
When: 9:30 p.m. July 11; $8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com