Today

Don Merckle

What: Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths on the deck 6-9 p.m.

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/don-merckle

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Red’s Music

What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Lauren Hall Band 10 p.m. Friday; Saluda Shoals 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Soul Fish Duo 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Derek Cribb 6-9 p.m. Monday

Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

Carroll Brown

When: 6:30-10 p.m. July 5

Where: Coconut Joes, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Rye Baby

What: Rye Baby with Zak Kee & The 843s; $5

When: 9 p.m. July 5

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Gino Castillo

What: Gina Castillo presents SoulFunKubanized; $8-$10

When: 9:30 p.m. July 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

POHO Family Funk Revue

When: 4 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Bay Street Music

What: Tyler Boone 6-9 p.m. Friday; Three Sheets Island Band 4-7 p.m. Saturday; The Midnight City 6-9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Music on the Green

What: Diamond River Band 6-9 p.m.

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: bit.ly/2lSCEh4

Carroll Brown

When: 6-9 p.m. July 6

Where: St. James Gate, 11 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Smoke Music Mt. Pleasant

What: Dave Gillease 7-10 p.m. Friday; Just Groove 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Danny May noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: smokebbq.kitchen/events-music

Shrimp City Slim

What: Shrimp City Slim with Juke Joint Johnny 8-11 p.m.

Where: Bowties Speakeasy, 1956 Maybank Highway, Suite E, James Island

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

The Royal Tinfoil

What: The Royal Tinfoil with The Wombombs and Faline; $10

When: 9 p.m. July 6

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

E.Z. Shakes

What: E.Z. Shakes with Boo Hag and Dustin P. Fanning & The Seconds Out; $5

When: 9 p.m. July 6

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

The Brick Music

What: DJ Natty Heavy 10 p.m. Friday; Roshambeaux 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Hollow Point

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: hollowpointrock.com

Smoke Music Downtown

What: The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Lavish Sound 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: smokebbq.kitchen/events-music

Saturday

Jamisun

When: 6-9 p.m. July 7

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2KJA5My

Susie Summers Duo

When: 7-9 p.m. July 7

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/events/1276204185857938

C.W. Stoneking

When: 9 p.m. July 7; $12-$15

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: muriasent.com/work

Amuse

What: Amuse with Hectorina, Nerve Endings and Whiskey Warfare; $7

When: 9 p.m. July 6

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Mr. Holland’s Oats

What: Tribute to Hall and Oates with members of Dead 27s, Runaway Gin, Elise Testone Band, Wadata, The Outervention and Louie D. Project; $10-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. July 7

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 10

Where: LoLA, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Honky Cat

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Music from Allegra Krieger, Trumpet Grrrl, Renee Dion, Reverend Hylton and Rosey Bengal; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. July 11

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Reckoning

What: Grateful Dead Wednesday 6:30 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Illa Zilla

When: 9 p.m. July 11; $5

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

LITZ

When: 9:30 p.m. July 11; $8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com