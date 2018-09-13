Saturday
Drawing Room Music
What: Tesoro 5-8 p.m. and Leah Suarez Duo 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Eric Penrod 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Joe & Lauren 5-8 p.m. Monday; James Slater 5-8 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Drawing Room at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/DrawingRoomRestaurant
René Marie
What: “BLESSINGS: An Evening with René Marie” will feature Grammy-nominated René Marie & Experiment In Truth (featuring pianist John Chin, bassist Elias Bailey and drummer Quentin E. Baxter) with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$60
More Info: 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com
The Grateful Brothers
What: Tribute to Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers, 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Return of the Mac Duo
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: chrisdodsonmusic.com/return-of-the-mac
Smoke Music Mount P
What: Jordan Miller 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Joe Fisher noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Brandon Bailey Band
When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 15; $5
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Interstellar Echoes
What: Tribute to Pink Floyd; $13-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
HeadRush
When: 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612
Follywood Music
What: Bender Funk 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 7 p.m. Sunday; Karl Henrickson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
The Brick Music
What: Pronto Horizonto 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Sunday
Washout Music
What: Donnie Polk 6-9 p.m. Sundays; Joint Chiefs 8-11 p.m. Mondays; Ole 55’s 8-11 p.m. Tuesdays; Josh Hughett and Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly
Band of Brothers
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue
Nocturnal Kernalz
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com
Bradford Station
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Eric Lindell
What: Eric Lindell’s release party with Sam Ravenna; $20-$25
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Bill & Eli Perras, She/Folk, Maria Carrelli, Georgia English, The Moon & You and Stephane Wrembel; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Big Lebowski Trivia
When: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Famulari's Brewing and Pizza Co., 1291 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2O8hojX
54 Bicycles
What: Tribute to Widespread Panic; $10
When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com