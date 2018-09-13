Saturday

Drawing Room Music

What: Tesoro 5-8 p.m. and Leah Suarez Duo 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Eric Penrod 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Joe & Lauren 5-8 p.m. Monday; James Slater 5-8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Drawing Room at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/DrawingRoomRestaurant

René Marie

What: “BLESSINGS: An Evening with René Marie” will feature Grammy-nominated René Marie & Experiment In Truth (featuring pianist John Chin, bassist Elias Bailey and drummer Quentin E. Baxter) with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra.

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$60

More Info: 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com

The Grateful Brothers

What: Tribute to Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers, 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Return of the Mac Duo

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: chrisdodsonmusic.com/return-of-the-mac

Smoke Music Mount P

What: Jordan Miller 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Joe Fisher noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Brandon Bailey Band

When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 15; $5

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Interstellar Echoes

What: Tribute to Pink Floyd; $13-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

HeadRush

When: 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612

Follywood Music

What: Bender Funk 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 7 p.m. Sunday; Karl Henrickson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

The Brick Music

What: Pronto Horizonto 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Sunday

Washout Music

What: Donnie Polk 6-9 p.m. Sundays; Joint Chiefs 8-11 p.m. Mondays; Ole 55’s 8-11 p.m. Tuesdays; Josh Hughett and Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly

Band of Brothers

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16

Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue

Nocturnal Kernalz

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 18

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com

Bradford Station

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Eric Lindell 

What: Eric Lindell’s release party with Sam Ravenna; $20-$25

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 18

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Bill & Eli Perras, She/Folk, Maria Carrelli, Georgia English, The Moon & You and Stephane Wrembel; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Big Lebowski Trivia

When: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Famulari's Brewing and Pizza Co., 1291 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2O8hojX

54 Bicycles

What: Tribute to Widespread Panic; $10

When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com