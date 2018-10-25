Today

Red’s Music

What: Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Midnight City 10 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 9:30 p.m. Saturday; DJ RDot Halloween night

Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

Tavern & Table Music

What: Brotherman 6-9 p.m. Thursday; The Ol’ 55s 6-9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tavern & Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable

Mother's Finest

What: Mother’s Finest with D.B. Bryant; $20

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Patrick Davis

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 25; $15-$20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Whitey Morgan

What: Whitey Morgan with Alex Williams; $20-$25

When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Totally Slow

What: Totally Slow with Cicada Radio and Hearts on Fire; $7

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Smoke Downtown

What: Robert Alvarez 10 p.m. Thursday; Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Crane Style 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Gin House Boys   

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grille, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Redux Music 

What: Admiral Radio, Walter Brown and DJ Sparkbox for CreativeMornings fundraiser, with food trucks and more; $5 suggested donation

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2AiCoQF

Patio Party

What: Derek Cribb 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

John Cusatis 

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Smoke Mt. Pleasant

What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; Joe Fisher 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Daymark

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; $12-$15

Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2yOej1W

Trevor Hall

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 26; $23.50

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Town Mountain   

What: Town Mountain with Sideshow Americans; $17-$19

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Doom Flamingo

What: Doom Flamingo with Robotrio; $22-$25

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Hooten Hallers

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 25; $8

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Follywood Music

What: Thomas Champagne 10 p.m. Friday; Bender Funk 10 p.m. Saturday; Davidson 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

The Brick Music

What: Michael Martin Band 10 p.m. Friday; Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Poke the Bear

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL

Saturday

Shovels & Rope

What: Shovels & Rope with Indianola 8 p.m. on outside stage; $30

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Oh Hellos

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; $18

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

The Tenors

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$76

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Josh Roberts & The Hinges

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27; $10-$12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Rebel Union

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27; $8

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Sunday

One Kool Blow

When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue

Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 28; $48-$102

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Collective Soul

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 28; $39.50-$49.50

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

Eden

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 30; $20

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Blood on the Harp 

What: Blood on the Harp with Bonemeal Baker

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: The Sparrow, 1078-D E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/288652428407723

Public Safety

What: Public Safety with Daddy’s Beemer and Orange Doors; $10

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Erin Harkes, Jack Victor, Tom Eure, Brother Oliver, Sugar Lime Blue and ILLA ZILLA; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Halloween Party   

What: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” costume contest with Patti O’Furniture.

When: 8 p.m. party, 10 p.m. costume contest Oct. 31

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St. Extension, downtown Charleston

More Info: edmundsoast.com/brewing-co/events

Sunsquabi

What: Sunsquabi with Marvel Years; $13-$16

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Little Bird

What: Little Bird with Orange Constant; $5

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule