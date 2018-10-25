Today
Red’s Music
What: Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Midnight City 10 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 9:30 p.m. Saturday; DJ RDot Halloween night
Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
Tavern & Table Music
What: Brotherman 6-9 p.m. Thursday; The Ol’ 55s 6-9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tavern & Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable
Mother's Finest
What: Mother’s Finest with D.B. Bryant; $20
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Patrick Davis
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 25; $15-$20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Whitey Morgan
What: Whitey Morgan with Alex Williams; $20-$25
When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Totally Slow
What: Totally Slow with Cicada Radio and Hearts on Fire; $7
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Smoke Downtown
What: Robert Alvarez 10 p.m. Thursday; Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Crane Style 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grille, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Redux Music
What: Admiral Radio, Walter Brown and DJ Sparkbox for CreativeMornings fundraiser, with food trucks and more; $5 suggested donation
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2AiCoQF
Patio Party
What: Derek Cribb 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
John Cusatis
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Smoke Mt. Pleasant
What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; Joe Fisher 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Daymark
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; $12-$15
Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2yOej1W
Trevor Hall
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 26; $23.50
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Town Mountain
What: Town Mountain with Sideshow Americans; $17-$19
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Doom Flamingo
What: Doom Flamingo with Robotrio; $22-$25
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Hooten Hallers
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 25; $8
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Follywood Music
What: Thomas Champagne 10 p.m. Friday; Bender Funk 10 p.m. Saturday; Davidson 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
The Brick Music
What: Michael Martin Band 10 p.m. Friday; Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Poke the Bear
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL
Saturday
Shovels & Rope
What: Shovels & Rope with Indianola 8 p.m. on outside stage; $30
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Oh Hellos
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; $18
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
The Tenors
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$76
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Josh Roberts & The Hinges
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27; $10-$12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Rebel Union
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27; $8
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Sunday
One Kool Blow
When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue
Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 28; $48-$102
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Collective Soul
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 28; $39.50-$49.50
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Eden
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 30; $20
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Blood on the Harp
What: Blood on the Harp with Bonemeal Baker
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: The Sparrow, 1078-D E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/288652428407723
Public Safety
What: Public Safety with Daddy’s Beemer and Orange Doors; $10
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Erin Harkes, Jack Victor, Tom Eure, Brother Oliver, Sugar Lime Blue and ILLA ZILLA; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Halloween Party
What: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” costume contest with Patti O’Furniture.
When: 8 p.m. party, 10 p.m. costume contest Oct. 31
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St. Extension, downtown Charleston
More Info: edmundsoast.com/brewing-co/events
Sunsquabi
What: Sunsquabi with Marvel Years; $13-$16
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Little Bird
What: Little Bird with Orange Constant; $5
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule