Today

The Harrows

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Rusty Bull Music

What: Just Groove 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Eric Vaughn 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Tin Roof Music

What: James Leprettre & The Sound, Honnah and Nathan & Eva 8 p.m. Thursday ($7-$10); Choir of Babble, Guardian’s Warlock and Pink-Eye Sunday 9 p.m. Friday ($7); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday; Geeks Who Drink Trivia 8 p.m. Tuesday; Comedy Open Mic hosted by Shawna Jarrett 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO

‘Band of Friends’

What: “A Celebration of Rory Gallagher” to honor the late drummer; with Ted McKenna, Gerry McAvoy, Davy Knowles and Balkun Brothers 

When: 9 p.m. March 28

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Friday; Eric Penrod 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sundays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Friday

9 to 5

What: 9 to 5 Magazine’s Issue No. 5 party with Slone (Sexbruise?), Will Blackburn (Stoplight Observations) and Gardners

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $5

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. March 29

Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grille, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Gracious Day

When: 6-9 p.m. March 29

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: http://bit.ly/2Y7NW2X

Tyler Rich

What: Tyler Rich with The Mahon Brothers, presented by Kickin 92.5 Country

When: 7:30 p.m. March 29

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

Price: $15-$30

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Rolling Stones Tribute

What: The Delta Circus, featuring members of Josh Roberts & The Hinges, Gaslight Street, Sideshow Americans, Guilt Ridden Troubadour and Sunflowers & Sin.When: 9 p.m. March 29

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $15-$18

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Brick Music

What: Side Hustle 10 p.m. Friday; Calhoun’s Calling 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Smoke Music

What: Me & Mr. Jones 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2NtQfZg

Saturday

Nick Collins

When: 6-9 p.m. March 30

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable

Bob Weir

What: Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, featuring Don Was and Jay Lane

When: 7:30 p.m. March 30

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: ; $59-$99-plus

More Info: http://bit.ly/2Sw5aTT

Dolly Extravaganza

What: Dolly Parton Tribute Night to benefit We Are Family, with a look-alike contest, special performances and more

When: 8 p.m.-midnight March 30

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO

The Messthetics

What: Featuring members of Fugazi with harpist Mary Lattimore

When: 9 p.m. March 30

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10-$12

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Louie D. Trio

When: 9 p.m. March 30

Where: Rivertowne Public House, 2015 S.C. Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

More Info: louied.com

Sunday

Motown Throwdown

What: Kanika Moore & The Motown Throwdown 1-4 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday Residency

What: Featuring members of Reckoning, Robotrio, Gaslight Street and Sol Driven Train 6-9 p.m. Sundays on the deck through May 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Monday

Fyre Party

What: Fundraiser for MUSC Burned Children’s Fund with The Midnight City Band, all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet and all-inclusive bar

When: 7-11 p.m. April 1

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price:  $20-$40

More Info: http://bit.ly/2CE417s

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. April 2

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Gino Castillo

When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: prohibitioncharleston.com

Wednesday

Adventure Club

When: 8 p.m. April 3

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price:  $22.50-$25

More Info: musicfarm.com

The Infamous Stringdusters

When: 9 p.m. April 3

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

SoDown

What: SoDown with Dorfex Bos and Homemade Spaceship

When: 9:30 p.m. April 3

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10-$15

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz