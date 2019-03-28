Today
The Harrows
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Rusty Bull Music
What: Just Groove 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Eric Vaughn 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Tin Roof Music
What: James Leprettre & The Sound, Honnah and Nathan & Eva 8 p.m. Thursday ($7-$10); Choir of Babble, Guardian’s Warlock and Pink-Eye Sunday 9 p.m. Friday ($7); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday; Geeks Who Drink Trivia 8 p.m. Tuesday; Comedy Open Mic hosted by Shawna Jarrett 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO
‘Band of Friends’
What: “A Celebration of Rory Gallagher” to honor the late drummer; with Ted McKenna, Gerry McAvoy, Davy Knowles and Balkun Brothers
When: 9 p.m. March 28
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Friday; Eric Penrod 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sundays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Friday
9 to 5
What: 9 to 5 Magazine’s Issue No. 5 party with Slone (Sexbruise?), Will Blackburn (Stoplight Observations) and Gardners
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $5
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. March 29
Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grille, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Gracious Day
When: 6-9 p.m. March 29
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: http://bit.ly/2Y7NW2X
Tyler Rich
What: Tyler Rich with The Mahon Brothers, presented by Kickin 92.5 Country
When: 7:30 p.m. March 29
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
Price: $15-$30
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Rolling Stones Tribute
What: The Delta Circus, featuring members of Josh Roberts & The Hinges, Gaslight Street, Sideshow Americans, Guilt Ridden Troubadour and Sunflowers & Sin.When: 9 p.m. March 29
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15-$18
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Brick Music
What: Side Hustle 10 p.m. Friday; Calhoun’s Calling 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Smoke Music
What: Me & Mr. Jones 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2NtQfZg
Saturday
Nick Collins
When: 6-9 p.m. March 30
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable
Bob Weir
What: Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, featuring Don Was and Jay Lane
When: 7:30 p.m. March 30
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: ; $59-$99-plus
More Info: http://bit.ly/2Sw5aTT
Dolly Extravaganza
What: Dolly Parton Tribute Night to benefit We Are Family, with a look-alike contest, special performances and more
When: 8 p.m.-midnight March 30
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO
The Messthetics
What: Featuring members of Fugazi with harpist Mary Lattimore
When: 9 p.m. March 30
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Louie D. Trio
When: 9 p.m. March 30
Where: Rivertowne Public House, 2015 S.C. Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
More Info: louied.com
Sunday
Motown Throwdown
What: Kanika Moore & The Motown Throwdown 1-4 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday Residency
What: Featuring members of Reckoning, Robotrio, Gaslight Street and Sol Driven Train 6-9 p.m. Sundays on the deck through May 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Monday
Fyre Party
What: Fundraiser for MUSC Burned Children’s Fund with The Midnight City Band, all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet and all-inclusive bar
When: 7-11 p.m. April 1
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$40
More Info: http://bit.ly/2CE417s
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. April 2
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Gino Castillo
When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: prohibitioncharleston.com
Wednesday
Adventure Club
When: 8 p.m. April 3
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22.50-$25
More Info: musicfarm.com
The Infamous Stringdusters
When: 9 p.m. April 3
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
SoDown
What: SoDown with Dorfex Bos and Homemade Spaceship
When: 9:30 p.m. April 3
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$15
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz