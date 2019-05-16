Thursday May 16
Ward B.
What: Ward Buckheister of Sol Driven Train 5-8 p.m. on the patio
Where: Tattooed Moose West Ashley, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Hg6Luj
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Blues BBQ Cruise
What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen; $46.95 per person
When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Rich Trivia
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Tanner Hall Public House, 1000 Tanner Hall Blvd., Hanahan
More Info: facebook.com/richtrivia
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker & Brady Smith 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Mark Rapp Sextet
What: Brazilian samba and bossa nova 8-11 p.m.; $20
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: bit.ly/2W1M11H
Andy Frasco
What: Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Trongone Band; $13-$15
When: 9 p.m. May 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Faction 15 and 27 g.o.d. ($5) 9 p.m. Thursday; Olive Dares the Darkness and Blackston ($5) 8:30 p.m. Friday; Dayshell, Burn the Fields and Agony ($10) 8 p.m. Saturday; Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Sweet T & Rick M 10 p.m. Friday; Davidson 4 p.m. and Shakin’ Martinis 10 p.m. Saturday; Mac Calhoun 4 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. May 16; $5
Where: Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com/events
Smoke Music
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & Friends 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday May 17
Party at the Point
What: Sol Driven Train and Holy City Steel Collective; $8
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 17
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com
Morgan Creek Music
What: Jaimie Lupini (Jamison Alley) 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Will Ness Duo 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Chris Boone Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
Don Merckle
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Gin House Boys
When: 6 p.m. May 17
Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grille, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Spring Concert Series
What: Shem Creek Boogie Band 6-9 p.m.
Where: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/events/2304294586507772
Dave Gillease
When: 6-9 p.m. May 17
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/msrosesfinefood
Jeff Bateman & Friends
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: rustyruddermtp.com/events2
Blue Jean Ball
What: Red, White & Blue Jean Ball with Lewis Brice, Lowcountry Boil, BBQ and silent auction to benefit Palmetto Warrior Connection; $50-$75
When: 7-9 p.m. May 17
Where: Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: palmettogoodwill.org/bluejeanball
The Maine
When: 8 p.m. May 17; $22
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Southern Culture on the Skids
What: Southern Culture on the Skids with Pierce Edens; $17-$20
When: 9 p.m. May 17
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Mike Freund
When: 10 p.m. May 17; $5
Where: Burns Alley, 354 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: wmichaelfreund.com
Poke the Bear
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2HaUjuC
Saturday May 18
Face Funk 11
What: Weigh Station, Shonuff and The International Harvesters 5 p.m. on the deck (free); Sexbruise?, The Quickening, Face Funk All-Stars and MJ12 9 p.m. inside stage ($13-$15)
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Ron Gill
When: 6-9 p.m. May 18
Where: Top Dawg, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville
More Info: topdawgtavern.com
Louie D. Project
When: 6 p.m. May 18
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: louied.com
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Beach music from the Shem Creek Boogie Band.
When: 7-11 p.m. May 18
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2ItoYqe
Peter Kfoury
When: 7-9 p.m. May 18
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2VyeDQB
Asa Holgate Jazz Quartet
When: 7-11 p.m. May 18
Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Sunday May 19
Hoedown for the Hounds
What: Benefit for Pet Helpers with music from Gracious Day, food trucks, a mechanical bull, cornhole tournament and raffles; $10
When: Noon-5 p.m. May 19
Where: Container Bar, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2vXfFql
Motown Throwdown
What: Kanika Moore & The Motown Throwdown 1-4 p.m. on the deck during Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunflowers & Sin
When: 3-6 p.m. on the patio
Where: Tattooed Moose West Ashley, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/415339482565153
Sunday Residency
What: Last day of this Sunday Residency, featuring members of Reckoning, Robotrio, Gaslight Street and Sol Driven Train 6-9 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
The Grass Is Dead
When: 9 p.m. May 19; $12-$15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday May 20
Geeks Who Drink Bar Trivia
When: 7 p.m. May 20
Where: Warehouse, 45 1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston
More Info: geekswhodrink.com
Matthew Logan Vasquez
What: Matthew Logan Vasquez with Frances Cone and PR Newman; $15
When: 9 p.m. May 20
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Tuesday May 21
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. May 21
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Geeks Who Drink Bar Trivia
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/PalmettoBrewing
Trivia Factory
When: 8 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Gino Castillo
When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: prohibitioncharleston.com
Pacific Dub
What: Pacific Dub with Ries Brothers Seranation; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. May 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday May 22
Trivia Night
When: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2VC8tzd
The Wailers
When: 8:30 p.m. May 22; $22
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Hannah Wicklund
What: Hannah Wicklund & The Stepping Stones with Jordan Igoe; $8
When: 9 p.m. May 22
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Weirdo Wednesday
What: Holy City Sound Vibes and Good People Entertainment present DMVU; $15
When: 9 p.m. May 22
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2WJgFu2
Roosevelt Collier Trio
When: 9:30 p.m. May 22; $10-$12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com