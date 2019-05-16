Sol Driven Train

Sol Driven Train will take the stage at this Friday's Party at the Point.

 Provided/Ear for Music/Vikas Nambiar

Thursday May 16

Ward B.

What: Ward Buckheister of Sol Driven Train 5-8 p.m. on the patio

Where: Tattooed Moose West Ashley, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Hg6Luj

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Blues BBQ Cruise

What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen; $46.95 per person

When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7

Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Rich Trivia

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Tanner Hall Public House, 1000 Tanner Hall Blvd., Hanahan

More Info: facebook.com/richtrivia

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker & Brady Smith 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Mark Rapp Sextet

What: Brazilian samba and bossa nova 8-11 p.m.; $20

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: bit.ly/2W1M11H

Andy Frasco

What: Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Trongone Band; $13-$15

When: 9 p.m. May 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Faction 15 and 27 g.o.d. ($5) 9 p.m. Thursday; Olive Dares the Darkness and Blackston ($5) 8:30 p.m. Friday; Dayshell, Burn the Fields and Agony ($10) 8 p.m. Saturday; Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Sweet T & Rick M 10 p.m. Friday; Davidson 4 p.m. and Shakin’ Martinis 10 p.m. Saturday; Mac Calhoun 4 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. May 16; $5

Where: Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com/events

Smoke Music

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & Friends 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday May 17

Party at the Point

What: Sol Driven Train and Holy City Steel Collective; $8

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 17

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com

Morgan Creek Music

What: Jaimie Lupini (Jamison Alley) 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Will Ness Duo 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Chris Boone Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

Don Merckle

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Gin House Boys

When: 6 p.m. May 17

Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grille, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Spring Concert Series

What: Shem Creek Boogie Band 6-9 p.m.

Where: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/events/2304294586507772

Dave Gillease

When: 6-9 p.m. May 17

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/msrosesfinefood

Jeff Bateman & Friends

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: rustyruddermtp.com/events2

Blue Jean Ball

What: Red, White & Blue Jean Ball with Lewis Brice, Lowcountry Boil, BBQ and silent auction to benefit Palmetto Warrior Connection; $50-$75

When: 7-9 p.m. May 17

Where: Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: palmettogoodwill.org/bluejeanball

The Maine

When: 8 p.m. May 17; $22

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Southern Culture on the Skids

What: Southern Culture on the Skids with Pierce Edens; $17-$20

When: 9 p.m. May 17

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Mike Freund

When: 10 p.m. May 17; $5

Where: Burns Alley, 354 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: wmichaelfreund.com

Poke the Bear

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/2HaUjuC

Saturday May 18

Face Funk 11

What: Weigh Station, Shonuff and The International Harvesters 5 p.m. on the deck (free); Sexbruise?, The Quickening, Face Funk All-Stars and MJ12 9 p.m. inside stage ($13-$15)

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Ron Gill

When: 6-9 p.m. May 18

Where: Top Dawg, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville

More Info: topdawgtavern.com

Louie D. Project

When: 6 p.m. May 18

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: louied.com

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Beach music from the Shem Creek Boogie Band.

When: 7-11 p.m. May 18

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2ItoYqe

Peter Kfoury

When: 7-9 p.m. May 18

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2VyeDQB

Asa Holgate Jazz Quartet

When: 7-11 p.m. May 18

Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Sunday May 19

Hoedown for the Hounds

What: Benefit for Pet Helpers with music from Gracious Day, food trucks, a mechanical bull, cornhole tournament and raffles; $10

When: Noon-5 p.m. May 19

Where: Container Bar, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2vXfFql

Motown Throwdown

What: Kanika Moore & The Motown Throwdown 1-4 p.m. on the deck during Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunflowers & Sin

When: 3-6 p.m. on the patio

Where: Tattooed Moose West Ashley, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/415339482565153

Sunday Residency

What: Last day of this Sunday Residency, featuring members of Reckoning, Robotrio, Gaslight Street and Sol Driven Train 6-9 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

The Grass Is Dead

When: 9 p.m. May 19; $12-$15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday May 20

Geeks Who Drink Bar Trivia

When: 7 p.m. May 20

Where: Warehouse, 45 1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston

More Info: geekswhodrink.com

Matthew Logan Vasquez

What: Matthew Logan Vasquez with Frances Cone and PR Newman; $15

When: 9 p.m. May 20

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Tuesday May 21

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. May 21

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Geeks Who Drink Bar Trivia

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/PalmettoBrewing

Trivia Factory

When: 8 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Gino Castillo

When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: prohibitioncharleston.com

Pacific Dub

What: Pacific Dub with Ries Brothers Seranation; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. May 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday May 22

Trivia Night

When: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2VC8tzd

The Wailers

When: 8:30 p.m. May 22; $22

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Hannah Wicklund

What: Hannah Wicklund & The Stepping Stones with Jordan Igoe; $8

When: 9 p.m. May 22

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Weirdo Wednesday

What: Holy City Sound Vibes and Good People Entertainment present DMVU; $15

When: 9 p.m. May 22

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2WJgFu2

Roosevelt Collier Trio

When: 9:30 p.m. May 22; $10-$12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

