Today

Warmdaddy-Rapp Quartet

What: Dinner and a show with saxophonist Wess “Warmdaddy” Anderson and trumpeter Mark Rapp; $65

When: Dinner reservations 5-6:45 p.m.; 8 p.m. music Nov. 15

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

Hungry Monks

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Rusty Bull

What: Seth Brand Duo 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Chris Sullivan 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dave D 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/RustyBullBeer

Red Cedar Review

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Dwight Yoakam

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 15; $79.50-$110

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Jennifer Hartswick

What: Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Anastasio Band) & Nick Cassarino (The Nth Power) with Cris Jacobs Band; $13-$15

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Downtown

What: Zack Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tyler Boone Trio 10:30 p.m. Friday; Little Bird 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Here Comes Santa Paws

What: Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary fundraiser with pet-centric vendors, music from Dave Gillease and more; dogs welcome

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

BuzzRun

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Haley Mae Campbell

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Liberty Tap Room, 1028 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: haleymaecampbell.com

John Cusatis

What: John Cusatis with violinist Jonathan DePriest

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Smoke Mt Pleasant

What: Matt Furlong 7-10 p.m. Friday; Ben Lewis 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Kelly Sanchez 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Sail On Band

What: Beach Boys tribute band featuring members of The Explorers Club; $15-$20

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Pinky Doodle Poodle

What: Pinky Doodle Poodle with Never Gonna Happen; $7

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

PJ Morton

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 16; $15-$20

Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

More Info: pjmortonmusic.com/shows

Plane Jane

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 16; $5

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Jeff Wilson Jazz

When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Planet Follywood 

What: Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Jacob Poole Band

When 10 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

Abundance Music & Arts Fest

What: Muddy Kings, Nocturnal Kernalz, Graham Whorley, Bullets Benign, Lee Barbour, tomatoband, Logan & The Kidders and more; $50-$65; free for ages 12 years and younger

When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17-1 a.m. Nov. 18

Where: AIR, 1850 Cypress Pond Road, Walterboro

More Info: facebook.com/events/270022540273070

Alley Anniversary

What: $20 all-you-can-eat oysters; free arcade games; The Secrets 8-11 p.m.

When: Noon-11 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/2232389686989940

Dave Landeo

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable

Queen Street Harmony

What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature John Seymour and John Brannen; $20-$25

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

Felly

What: Felly with Gyyps and Trip Carter; $18

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Heather Rice & Friends

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St, Charleston

Price: $5-$15 suggested donations

More Info: bit.ly/2OBSRmV

Irish Music Trio

What: Seamus Begley, Oisin MacDiarmada and Samantha Harvey; $15-$20

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston

More Info: hungrymonkmusic.com/events

Blank 281

What: Blink 182 cover band; $8

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Sunday

Colter Wall

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 18; $20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Mayday

What: Mayday with 1Ton and D.U.Ivan; $15

When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Music Awards

What: City Paper Music Awards with Marshgrass Mamas, Jump Castle Riot, Dj Rehab, Sexbruise?, Down Under, DUMB Doctors, Well Charged, Orange Doors, Wolfgang Zimmerman & The Invisible Low End Power, Warrick McZeke, Fusion Jones, Abstract and an all-star tribute to Box; $7-$10

When: 6:40 p.m. Nov. 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Inn Vinegar, Olive Dares the Darkness, Sezessionville Road, Axtell and George Metropolis; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Lacee

What: Lacee with Belinda Parker and DJ Shad Ike; $10

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Q00sQM

Third Stone Trio

What: The music of Jimi Hendrix; $8-$10

When: 10 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com