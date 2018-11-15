Today
Warmdaddy-Rapp Quartet
What: Dinner and a show with saxophonist Wess “Warmdaddy” Anderson and trumpeter Mark Rapp; $65
When: Dinner reservations 5-6:45 p.m.; 8 p.m. music Nov. 15
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
Hungry Monks
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Rusty Bull
What: Seth Brand Duo 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Chris Sullivan 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dave D 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/RustyBullBeer
Red Cedar Review
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Dwight Yoakam
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 15; $79.50-$110
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Jennifer Hartswick
What: Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Anastasio Band) & Nick Cassarino (The Nth Power) with Cris Jacobs Band; $13-$15
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Downtown
What: Zack Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tyler Boone Trio 10:30 p.m. Friday; Little Bird 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Here Comes Santa Paws
What: Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary fundraiser with pet-centric vendors, music from Dave Gillease and more; dogs welcome
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
BuzzRun
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Liberty Tap Room, 1028 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: haleymaecampbell.com
John Cusatis
What: John Cusatis with violinist Jonathan DePriest
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Smoke Mt Pleasant
What: Matt Furlong 7-10 p.m. Friday; Ben Lewis 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Kelly Sanchez 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Sail On Band
What: Beach Boys tribute band featuring members of The Explorers Club; $15-$20
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Pinky Doodle Poodle
What: Pinky Doodle Poodle with Never Gonna Happen; $7
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
PJ Morton
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 16; $15-$20
Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
More Info: pjmortonmusic.com/shows
Plane Jane
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 16; $5
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Jeff Wilson Jazz
When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Planet Follywood
What: Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Jacob Poole Band
When 10 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
Abundance Music & Arts Fest
What: Muddy Kings, Nocturnal Kernalz, Graham Whorley, Bullets Benign, Lee Barbour, tomatoband, Logan & The Kidders and more; $50-$65; free for ages 12 years and younger
When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17-1 a.m. Nov. 18
Where: AIR, 1850 Cypress Pond Road, Walterboro
More Info: facebook.com/events/270022540273070
Alley Anniversary
What: $20 all-you-can-eat oysters; free arcade games; The Secrets 8-11 p.m.
When: Noon-11 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/2232389686989940
Dave Landeo
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable
Queen Street Harmony
What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature John Seymour and John Brannen; $20-$25
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
Felly
What: Felly with Gyyps and Trip Carter; $18
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Heather Rice & Friends
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St, Charleston
Price: $5-$15 suggested donations
More Info: bit.ly/2OBSRmV
Irish Music Trio
What: Seamus Begley, Oisin MacDiarmada and Samantha Harvey; $15-$20
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston
More Info: hungrymonkmusic.com/events
Blank 281
What: Blink 182 cover band; $8
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Sunday
Colter Wall
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 18; $20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Mayday
What: Mayday with 1Ton and D.U.Ivan; $15
When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Music Awards
What: City Paper Music Awards with Marshgrass Mamas, Jump Castle Riot, Dj Rehab, Sexbruise?, Down Under, DUMB Doctors, Well Charged, Orange Doors, Wolfgang Zimmerman & The Invisible Low End Power, Warrick McZeke, Fusion Jones, Abstract and an all-star tribute to Box; $7-$10
When: 6:40 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Inn Vinegar, Olive Dares the Darkness, Sezessionville Road, Axtell and George Metropolis; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Lacee
What: Lacee with Belinda Parker and DJ Shad Ike; $10
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Q00sQM
Third Stone Trio
What: The music of Jimi Hendrix; $8-$10
When: 10 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com