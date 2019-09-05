Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy...showers and thundershowers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon with periods of rain, heavy at times. High 77F. Winds N at 50 to 70 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending overnight. Low 72F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.