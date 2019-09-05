EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to impending weather from Hurricane Dorian, some events may be canceled or postponed. Please call the venues or check their websites for confirmation of scheduled events.

Friday

Inn Vinegar & Terraphonics

What: Queen St. Playhouse will feature jazz group Inn Vinegar and rhythm and blues fusion group Terraphonics in this installment of its Harmony Series, in conjunction with Awendaw Green.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Queen St. Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2Le4PTV

Kid Cashew Series

What: In partnership with Awendaw Green, music from Saunders Triebold 8-11 p.m. Friday and Moto-Grass 8-11 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/kidcashewcharleston

Washout Music

What: Eddie Bush 8-11 p.m. Friday; Bender Funk 8-11 p.m. Saturday; Donnie Polk 7-10 p.m. Sunday; Mac Calhoun 7-10 p.m. Monday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Brady Smith & Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Punk n’ Drag with Boo Hag, Longshot Odds & Dirty Dishes/Hybrid Mutants 8 p.m. Friday; Lost Cosmonauts and Black Power Mixtape 9 p.m. Saturday ($7); Pride Pump Up with Street Queenz, Broken Spear and Adrianade 9 p.m. Monday; Forsaken Profits, Cult of Bastards, Blue Ricky and Whiskey Warfare 8 p.m. Wednesday ($8)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Tracy’s Too, 2578 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Saturday

Graham Whorley

When: 6 p.m. out on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Season finale with classic oldies and beach music from The Recollections; $8-$10

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper

Louie D. Project

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Runaway Gin

What: Phish tribute band; $13-$15

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Music Festival

What: The Vet Fest Music Festival will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities, food trucks and more and is a fundraiser for military veterans to be able to receive necessary emergency and mental health care, as well as a commemoration of 9/11, in conjunction with MUSC and the Tri-County Veterans Support Network.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Danny Jones Park, 1455 Monitor St., North Charleston

Price: $10-$15; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-792-0175, bit.ly/2ZwUoQF

Hootenanny Sundays

What: In partnership with Edmunds Oast Brewing, local bluegrass, traditional and independent country music series in the courtyard; today will feature Red Cedar Review.

When: 3-6 p.m. Sundays in September

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2kqm5fj

El Quattro

What: Josh Roberts, John Heinson, Dennis Ware and Oliver Goldstein out on the deck

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Mike & The Moonpies

What: Mike & The Moonpies with Tennessee Jet; $10

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Tomato Tuesday

What: tomatoband out on the deck

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Hannah Juanita & Mose Wilson, RUST, C2 & The Brothers Reed and The Orange Constant; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 11

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Polo G

What: Polo G with Luh Kel; $25-$85

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 11

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Gin House Boys 

What: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 11

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Daddy Long Legs   

When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11; $12-$15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

