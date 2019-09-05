EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to impending weather from Hurricane Dorian, some events may be canceled or postponed. Please call the venues or check their websites for confirmation of scheduled events.
Friday
Inn Vinegar & Terraphonics
What: Queen St. Playhouse will feature jazz group Inn Vinegar and rhythm and blues fusion group Terraphonics in this installment of its Harmony Series, in conjunction with Awendaw Green.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Queen St. Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2Le4PTV
Kid Cashew Series
What: In partnership with Awendaw Green, music from Saunders Triebold 8-11 p.m. Friday and Moto-Grass 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/kidcashewcharleston
Washout Music
What: Eddie Bush 8-11 p.m. Friday; Bender Funk 8-11 p.m. Saturday; Donnie Polk 7-10 p.m. Sunday; Mac Calhoun 7-10 p.m. Monday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Brady Smith & Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Punk n’ Drag with Boo Hag, Longshot Odds & Dirty Dishes/Hybrid Mutants 8 p.m. Friday; Lost Cosmonauts and Black Power Mixtape 9 p.m. Saturday ($7); Pride Pump Up with Street Queenz, Broken Spear and Adrianade 9 p.m. Monday; Forsaken Profits, Cult of Bastards, Blue Ricky and Whiskey Warfare 8 p.m. Wednesday ($8)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Tracy’s Too, 2578 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Saturday
Graham Whorley
When: 6 p.m. out on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Season finale with classic oldies and beach music from The Recollections; $8-$10
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper
Louie D. Project
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Runaway Gin
What: Phish tribute band; $13-$15
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Music Festival
What: The Vet Fest Music Festival will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities, food trucks and more and is a fundraiser for military veterans to be able to receive necessary emergency and mental health care, as well as a commemoration of 9/11, in conjunction with MUSC and the Tri-County Veterans Support Network.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Danny Jones Park, 1455 Monitor St., North Charleston
Price: $10-$15; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-792-0175, bit.ly/2ZwUoQF
Hootenanny Sundays
What: In partnership with Edmunds Oast Brewing, local bluegrass, traditional and independent country music series in the courtyard; today will feature Red Cedar Review.
When: 3-6 p.m. Sundays in September
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2kqm5fj
El Quattro
What: Josh Roberts, John Heinson, Dennis Ware and Oliver Goldstein out on the deck
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Mike & The Moonpies
What: Mike & The Moonpies with Tennessee Jet; $10
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Tomato Tuesday
What: tomatoband out on the deck
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Hannah Juanita & Mose Wilson, RUST, C2 & The Brothers Reed and The Orange Constant; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Polo G
What: Polo G with Luh Kel; $25-$85
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Gin House Boys
What: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Daddy Long Legs
When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11; $12-$15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com