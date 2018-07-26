Today
Sol Food
When: 6 p.m. out on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Red’s Music
What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; The Midnight City 9:30 p.m. Friday; High 5 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Jamisun 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Dave Landeo 6-9 p.m. Monday
Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Rusty Rudder
What: Eric Vaughn 6 p.m. Thursday; Jeff Bateman & Craig Lathey 7 p.m. Friday; Donnie Polk Duo 7 p.m. Saturday; Matt Mackelcan 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: rustyruddermtp.com
Jazz Series
What: Summer Jazz Series at the Point featuring “Trending” with guest performances from the Wando High School Quartet.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. the last Thursday of each month through September
Where: Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road
More Info: 843-606-2100, eventsatharborbreeze.com
Red Cedar Review
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Easy Honey
What: Easy Honey with The Dumbest Kids in School and Ballerina; $7
When: 9 p.m. July 26
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
The Magic Beans
When: 9:30 p.m. July 26; $8-$10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Downtown
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Morgan Creek
What: Bill Krauss 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Rene Russell & The Bottom End 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Chris Boone Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
Derek Cribb
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 27
Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive
More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music
Rotie Salley
When: 6-9 p.m. July 27
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2mHqkAR
Queen Street Harmony
What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Marcus Amaker and Michael Flynn; $10-$15
When: 7 p.m. July 28
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
Smoke Mt. Pleasant
What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; Bob Tobin 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Robert Alvarez noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Consider the Source
What: Consider the Source with Galactic Groove Company; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. July 27
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
J.D. Wilkes
What: J.D. Wilkes of The Legendary Shack Shakers and The Pine Hill Haints; $15
When: 9 p.m. July 27
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Jeff Wilson Jazz
When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Uncle Tim's Bench
When: 10 p.m. July 27
Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2LwhkfQ
The Brick
What: Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Friday; Midnight City Band 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Poke the Bear
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL
Saturday
Tomatoband
When: 6 p.m. out on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Jam on the Water
What: Neil Young tribute by Josh Roberts & Friends
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. July 28
Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive
Price: $23
More Info: charlestonharbortours.com
Shrimp City Slim
What: Shrimp City Slim with Juke Joint Johnny 8-11 p.m.
Where: Bowties Speakeasy, 1956 Maybank Highway, Suite E, James Island
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Becca Smith
What: Becca Smith album release with Lindsay Holler and Becca Leigh; $7
When: 9 p.m. July 28
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Tyler Boone
What: Tyler Boone and the Boone’s Bourbon release party with Terraphonics and Youngster; $10
When: 9 p.m. July 28
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
8 Second Ride
When: 9:30 p.m. July 28; $8
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Sunday
Robotrio
What: Ross Bogan, Jonathan Pearce and Wallace Mullinax 5:30 p.m. Sundays on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Big Daddy Weave
When: 7 p.m. July 29; $15-$75
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-863-7000, ticketf.ly/2LqFR5S
Dirk Quinn Band
When: 9:30 p.m. July 29
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Emerald Empire Showcase
When: 8-9:30 p.m. July 30
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
Well Charged
When: 6 p.m. out on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Kozelski Band
What:”Systematic Static” vinyl release party; $8-$10
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com