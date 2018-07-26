Josh Roberts & The Hinges

Saturday's Jam on the Water Concert Series event will feature Josh Roberts & Friends with a tribute to Neil Young.

 File/Provided

Today

Sol Food

When: 6 p.m. out on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Red’s Music

What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; The Midnight City 9:30 p.m. Friday; High 5 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Jamisun 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Dave Landeo 6-9 p.m. Monday

Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Rusty Rudder

What: Eric Vaughn 6 p.m. Thursday; Jeff Bateman & Craig Lathey 7 p.m. Friday; Donnie Polk Duo 7 p.m. Saturday; Matt Mackelcan 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: rustyruddermtp.com

Jazz Series

What: Summer Jazz Series at the Point featuring “Trending” with guest performances from the Wando High School Quartet.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. the last Thursday of each month through September

Where: Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road

More Info: 843-606-2100, eventsatharborbreeze.com

Red Cedar Review

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Easy Honey

What: Easy Honey with The Dumbest Kids in School and Ballerina; $7

When: 9 p.m. July 26

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

The Magic Beans

When: 9:30 p.m. July 26; $8-$10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Downtown

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Morgan Creek 

What: Bill Krauss 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Rene Russell & The Bottom End 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Chris Boone Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

Derek Cribb

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 27

Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive

More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music

Rotie Salley

When: 6-9 p.m. July 27

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2mHqkAR

Queen Street Harmony

What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Marcus Amaker and Michael Flynn; $10-$15

When: 7 p.m. July 28

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

Smoke Mt. Pleasant

What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; Bob Tobin 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Robert Alvarez noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Consider the Source

What: Consider the Source with Galactic Groove Company; $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. July 27

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

J.D. Wilkes

What: J.D. Wilkes of The Legendary Shack Shakers and The Pine Hill Haints; $15

When: 9 p.m. July 27

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Jeff Wilson Jazz

When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Uncle Tim's Bench

When: 10 p.m. July 27

Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2LwhkfQ

The Brick 

What: Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Friday; Midnight City Band 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Poke the Bear

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL

Saturday

Tomatoband

When: 6 p.m. out on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Jam on the Water

What: Neil Young tribute by Josh Roberts & Friends

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. July 28

Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive

Price: $23

More Info: charlestonharbortours.com

Shrimp City Slim

What: Shrimp City Slim with Juke Joint Johnny 8-11 p.m.

Where: Bowties Speakeasy, 1956 Maybank Highway, Suite E, James Island

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Becca Smith

What: Becca Smith album release with Lindsay Holler and Becca Leigh; $7

When: 9 p.m. July 28

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Tyler Boone

What: Tyler Boone and the Boone’s Bourbon release party with Terraphonics and Youngster; $10

When: 9 p.m. July 28

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

8 Second Ride

When: 9:30 p.m. July 28; $8

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Sunday

Robotrio

What: Ross Bogan, Jonathan Pearce and Wallace Mullinax 5:30 p.m. Sundays on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Big Daddy Weave

When: 7 p.m. July 29; $15-$75

Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-863-7000, ticketf.ly/2LqFR5S

Dirk Quinn Band

When: 9:30 p.m. July 29

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Emerald Empire Showcase

When: 8-9:30 p.m. July 30

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

Well Charged

When: 6 p.m. out on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Kozelski Band

What:”Systematic Static” vinyl release party; $8-$10

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com