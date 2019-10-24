Today

Live Under the Oaks

What: Transonic Czars

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: The Oaks at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2nvqxeg

Johnnyswim

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 24; $35

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Terraphonics

What: Terraphonics with Oracle Blue; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Jordan Igoe 

What: EP Release Party with Danielle Howle and She Returns from War; $8

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com

Friday

Jam on the Water 

What: Phish tribute with Adam Knight’s Buried Alive; $25

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise Oct. 25

Where: Carolina Princess at Safe Harbor Charleston City, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2YEH5O1

‘Learning to Fly’

What: “Learning to Fly: A Tom Petty Tribute;” $15-$25

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Benjamin Wroblewski

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: DIG 17A, 3419 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner

More Info: bit.ly/2W4ONkl

Follywood Music

What: Sweet T & Uncle Rick 9 p.m. Friday; Pet Costume Contest 3 p.m. and Thomas Champagne Band 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Little Bird

What: Little Bird with AFTM and Cry Baby; $15-$15

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Tin Roof Music

What: Modern Fires and John Denver Death Plane 9 p.m. Friday; Karaoke (in costume) 9 p.m. Saturday; Halloween cover show 6 p.m. Sunday ($10); Boss’ Daughter, Short Division and Zeta 8 p.m. Monday ($7); Comedian Brandie Posey 6:30 p.m. ($5) and Billy Liar, Brian Hannon, Youngster and Jason Morton 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO

Vinyl Daze 

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (costume contest)

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/2WejmEx

Saturday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 26; $17-$27

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: JuJu, 604 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2TVzXy8

Melvin Seals

What: Melvin Seals and JGB, featuring John Kadlecik; $25-$30

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Louie D. Project

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Sunday

We the Kings

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; $23

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Monday

Poetic Hip-Hop   

What: Poet laureate Marcus Amaker, with Cody Dixon and Niecy Blues.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: freeversefestival.com

Tuesday r 29

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

COIN

What: COIN with Dayglow; $25-$85

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Billy Montana

What: Songwriter Series; $20

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

Chick Corea

What: Jazz at the Gaillard presents Chick Corea with Christian McBride and Brian Blade.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $36-$86

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Tar & Feather, Jenner Fox, The Lark & The Loon, The Dirty Grass Players and Wine Lips; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

The Blues Factory

What: Showcase for blues musicians, presented by the Lowcountry Blues Club.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/32BdNSI

‘Ghouls & Glam’

What: Dress up as a dead Hollywood star and win a $50 gift card. Ticket includes a cocktail and bar snacks; $20

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Camellias at Hotel Bennett, 404 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Jc2hWr