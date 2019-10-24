Today
Live Under the Oaks
What: Transonic Czars
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: The Oaks at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2nvqxeg
Johnnyswim
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 24; $35
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Terraphonics
What: Terraphonics with Oracle Blue; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Jordan Igoe
What: EP Release Party with Danielle Howle and She Returns from War; $8
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com
Friday
Jam on the Water
What: Phish tribute with Adam Knight’s Buried Alive; $25
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise Oct. 25
Where: Carolina Princess at Safe Harbor Charleston City, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2YEH5O1
‘Learning to Fly’
What: “Learning to Fly: A Tom Petty Tribute;” $15-$25
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Benjamin Wroblewski
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: DIG 17A, 3419 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
More Info: bit.ly/2W4ONkl
Follywood Music
What: Sweet T & Uncle Rick 9 p.m. Friday; Pet Costume Contest 3 p.m. and Thomas Champagne Band 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Little Bird
What: Little Bird with AFTM and Cry Baby; $15-$15
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Tin Roof Music
What: Modern Fires and John Denver Death Plane 9 p.m. Friday; Karaoke (in costume) 9 p.m. Saturday; Halloween cover show 6 p.m. Sunday ($10); Boss’ Daughter, Short Division and Zeta 8 p.m. Monday ($7); Comedian Brandie Posey 6:30 p.m. ($5) and Billy Liar, Brian Hannon, Youngster and Jason Morton 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO
Vinyl Daze
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (costume contest)
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2WejmEx
Saturday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 26; $17-$27
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: JuJu, 604 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2TVzXy8
Melvin Seals
What: Melvin Seals and JGB, featuring John Kadlecik; $25-$30
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Louie D. Project
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Sunday
We the Kings
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; $23
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Monday
Poetic Hip-Hop
What: Poet laureate Marcus Amaker, with Cody Dixon and Niecy Blues.
When: 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: freeversefestival.com
Tuesday r 29
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
COIN
What: COIN with Dayglow; $25-$85
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Billy Montana
What: Songwriter Series; $20
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
Chick Corea
What: Jazz at the Gaillard presents Chick Corea with Christian McBride and Brian Blade.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $36-$86
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Tar & Feather, Jenner Fox, The Lark & The Loon, The Dirty Grass Players and Wine Lips; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
The Blues Factory
What: Showcase for blues musicians, presented by the Lowcountry Blues Club.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/32BdNSI
‘Ghouls & Glam’
What: Dress up as a dead Hollywood star and win a $50 gift card. Ticket includes a cocktail and bar snacks; $20
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Camellias at Hotel Bennett, 404 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Jc2hWr