Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

House of Waters

What: House of Waters with Jonathan Scales Fourchestra; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with DJ Richburg 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Rick Martinez & Sweet T 9 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Thomas Champagne 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Smoke Music

What: Revival 10 p.m. Thursday; Morpheus 10:30 p.m. Friday; Just Groove 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Sister Hazel

What: Sister Hazel with Saluda Shoals

When: 5 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Krazy Owl's, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheLouieDProject

Tin Roof Music

What: Wilson, Peterson & Shafer, Nathan & Eva and Logan & The Kidders 8 p.m. Friday ($7-$10); Shawnthony Calypso and Public Luxuries 9 p.m. Saturday ($5); Comedy Showcase 6:30 p.m. ($5) and Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Flagman and Pink Eye Sunday 8 p.m. Monday ($5)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Reggae Nights

What: Series finale with Mystic Vibrations 8-11 p.m.; $10 general, free for ages 12 and younger

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

More Info: ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights

Dangermuffin

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 2; $12-$15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Moxie

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/2HaUjuC

Saturday

‘Whoa, Man!’   

What: “Whoa, Man! A Collection of Dames Who Spit Flames” is the first concert in a series of all women showcases, featuring Glizzy, Lay Wills, Kween Kat and Ray Lejune.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/TicketsToWhoaMan

Comedy Tour

What: “Don’t You Do This to Me” skit comedy and stand-up tour featuring Kerwin Claiborne and hosted by Nardo Blackmon; $25-$35

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: BG’s Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite 152, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2MslghI

Haley Mae Campbell

When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston

More Info: haleymaecampbell.com

Zoso

What: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience; $15

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/MusicFarmCHS

COLORSTORM   

What: COLORSTORM Paint Party with music from Party Monster, Nicky Nice and Eclypse. White clothing encouraged; paint drops at midnight; $25-$75

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite 149, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/31ebvYT

Sunday

Tedeschi Trucks Band

What: Rescheduled concert for the Tedeschi Trucks Band with Shovels & Rope and Blackberry Smoke; $28-$130

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 4

Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com

The Growlers   

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 4; $30

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/MusicFarmCHS

Monday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Pouya

What: Pouya with Ramirez and Boobie Lootaveli; $15-$25

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/MusicFarmCHS

Tuesday

Tomato Tuesday

What: tomatoband 6 p.m. Tuesdays on the deck through Sept. 3

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Shakin’ Martinis 

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Mike Freund and Cody McGuire; Hiroya; Tom Bennett; Grizzly Goat; Thomas & The Work-Men; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Gin House Boys   

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

