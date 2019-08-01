Today
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
House of Waters
What: House of Waters with Jonathan Scales Fourchestra; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with DJ Richburg 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Rick Martinez & Sweet T 9 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Thomas Champagne 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Smoke Music
What: Revival 10 p.m. Thursday; Morpheus 10:30 p.m. Friday; Just Groove 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Sister Hazel
What: Sister Hazel with Saluda Shoals
When: 5 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Krazy Owl's, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheLouieDProject
Tin Roof Music
What: Wilson, Peterson & Shafer, Nathan & Eva and Logan & The Kidders 8 p.m. Friday ($7-$10); Shawnthony Calypso and Public Luxuries 9 p.m. Saturday ($5); Comedy Showcase 6:30 p.m. ($5) and Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Flagman and Pink Eye Sunday 8 p.m. Monday ($5)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Reggae Nights
What: Series finale with Mystic Vibrations 8-11 p.m.; $10 general, free for ages 12 and younger
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
More Info: ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights
Dangermuffin
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 2; $12-$15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Moxie
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2HaUjuC
Saturday
‘Whoa, Man!’
What: “Whoa, Man! A Collection of Dames Who Spit Flames” is the first concert in a series of all women showcases, featuring Glizzy, Lay Wills, Kween Kat and Ray Lejune.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/TicketsToWhoaMan
Comedy Tour
What: “Don’t You Do This to Me” skit comedy and stand-up tour featuring Kerwin Claiborne and hosted by Nardo Blackmon; $25-$35
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: BG’s Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite 152, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2MslghI
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston
More Info: haleymaecampbell.com
Zoso
What: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience; $15
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/MusicFarmCHS
COLORSTORM
What: COLORSTORM Paint Party with music from Party Monster, Nicky Nice and Eclypse. White clothing encouraged; paint drops at midnight; $25-$75
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite 149, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/31ebvYT
Sunday
Tedeschi Trucks Band
What: Rescheduled concert for the Tedeschi Trucks Band with Shovels & Rope and Blackberry Smoke; $28-$130
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
The Growlers
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 4; $30
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/MusicFarmCHS
Monday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Pouya
What: Pouya with Ramirez and Boobie Lootaveli; $15-$25
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/MusicFarmCHS
Tuesday
Tomato Tuesday
What: tomatoband 6 p.m. Tuesdays on the deck through Sept. 3
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Mike Freund and Cody McGuire; Hiroya; Tom Bennett; Grizzly Goat; Thomas & The Work-Men; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Gin House Boys
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys