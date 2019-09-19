Today

Hall & Oates

What: Daryl Hall and John Oates with G. Love & Special Sauce; $32-$122+

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: North Charleston Coliseum (new venue), 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: hallandoates.com

Keb' Mo'

What: Keb’ Mo’ with Jontavious Willis; $25-$69

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: gaillardcenter.org

Dirt Monkey

What: Dirt Monkey with Lucii, G-Space and Zia; $15

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Stellar Circuits

What: Stellar Circuits with Hawking, Carbon Bandit and Jupiter Down; $8

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown

What: Featuring members of Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band, Ween, Parliament Funkadelic, The Innocent Criminals and more; $20-$25

When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Chris Crosby

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

Sounds on the Square

What: Music from Ryan Broshear and food trucks; Free admission

When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Parkway, Summerville

More Info: nexton.com/sounds-on-the-square

Judy Collins

What: Judy Collins with Michael McArthur; $39.50-$54.50

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Louie D. Project

When: 8-11 p.m. Friday

Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/kidcashewcharleston

Delta Circus

What: Rolling Stones tribute, featuring members of Josh Roberts & The Hinges, Sideshow Americans, Gaslight Street, Guilt Ridden Troubadour and Sunflowers & Sin and Her Majesty’s House Club Band; $15

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Motel Glory

What: Motel Glory CD release with Ned Brash and MY FEVER; $5

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Sand Dollar Music

When: Safety 3rd 10 p.m. Friday; Nu Attitude 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/2HaUjuC

Saturday

Starset

What: Starset with Palisades and Hyde; $25

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Motown in the Moonlight

What: Music from The Majestics; $8-$10

When: 7 p.m. gates, 8 p.m. music Sept. 21

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: ccprc.com/3362/Motown-in-the-Moonlight

Caja De Cuerdas

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21; $5-$15 suggested donation

Where: Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonuu.org/coffeehouse-concert-series

Ashes of Old Ways

When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Donna The Buffalo

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 21; $20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Hootenanny Sunday

What: Dan Patrick & Friends 3-6 p.m.

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2lY2X9a

C Brown Band

When: 6-9 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Kevn Kinney

What: Mex 1 Sessions with Kevn Kinney of Drivin’ N Cryin’; $35

When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: bit.ly/2kOKPy8

KOLARS

What: KOLARS and The Sh-Booms; $12-$15

When: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Snarky Puppy

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 23; $39.50

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Glenn Raus, Kate Vargas, Radio Bomb, Will Blackburn, Danny Moon and Sunbaked/Gary Thompson; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Rooftop Sessions

What: Tom Mackell, Paddy McKiernan (Whitehall) and Grace McNally; $10

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2mmcgjj

Stand-Up Showcase

What: Jenn Snyder, Tanner Riley, Alex Baldauf and Sarah Napier; $5

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/comedy

