Today
Hall & Oates
What: Daryl Hall and John Oates with G. Love & Special Sauce; $32-$122+
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: North Charleston Coliseum (new venue), 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: hallandoates.com
Keb' Mo'
What: Keb’ Mo’ with Jontavious Willis; $25-$69
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: gaillardcenter.org
Dirt Monkey
What: Dirt Monkey with Lucii, G-Space and Zia; $15
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Stellar Circuits
What: Stellar Circuits with Hawking, Carbon Bandit and Jupiter Down; $8
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown
What: Featuring members of Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band, Ween, Parliament Funkadelic, The Innocent Criminals and more; $20-$25
When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Chris Crosby
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
Sounds on the Square
What: Music from Ryan Broshear and food trucks; Free admission
When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Parkway, Summerville
More Info: nexton.com/sounds-on-the-square
Judy Collins
What: Judy Collins with Michael McArthur; $39.50-$54.50
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Louie D. Project
When: 8-11 p.m. Friday
Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/kidcashewcharleston
Delta Circus
What: Rolling Stones tribute, featuring members of Josh Roberts & The Hinges, Sideshow Americans, Gaslight Street, Guilt Ridden Troubadour and Sunflowers & Sin and Her Majesty’s House Club Band; $15
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Motel Glory
What: Motel Glory CD release with Ned Brash and MY FEVER; $5
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Sand Dollar Music
When: Safety 3rd 10 p.m. Friday; Nu Attitude 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2HaUjuC
Saturday
Starset
What: Starset with Palisades and Hyde; $25
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Motown in the Moonlight
What: Music from The Majestics; $8-$10
When: 7 p.m. gates, 8 p.m. music Sept. 21
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: ccprc.com/3362/Motown-in-the-Moonlight
Caja De Cuerdas
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21; $5-$15 suggested donation
Where: Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonuu.org/coffeehouse-concert-series
Ashes of Old Ways
When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Donna The Buffalo
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 21; $20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Hootenanny Sunday
What: Dan Patrick & Friends 3-6 p.m.
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2lY2X9a
C Brown Band
When: 6-9 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Kevn Kinney
What: Mex 1 Sessions with Kevn Kinney of Drivin’ N Cryin’; $35
When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: bit.ly/2kOKPy8
KOLARS
What: KOLARS and The Sh-Booms; $12-$15
When: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Snarky Puppy
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 23; $39.50
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Glenn Raus, Kate Vargas, Radio Bomb, Will Blackburn, Danny Moon and Sunbaked/Gary Thompson; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Rooftop Sessions
What: Tom Mackell, Paddy McKiernan (Whitehall) and Grace McNally; $10
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2mmcgjj
Stand-Up Showcase
What: Jenn Snyder, Tanner Riley, Alex Baldauf and Sarah Napier; $5
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/comedy