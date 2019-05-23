Monday

Staggers and Jags

When: 5-8 p.m. on the patio

Where: Tattooed Moose, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2HOJnmK

Dumpstaphunk

What: Dumpstaphunk with April B & The Cool; $20-$25

When: 9:30 p.m. May 23

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Party at the Point 

What: Allman Brothers Band tribute from Idlewild Revival; $8

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 24

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com

Derek Cribb

When: 6-9 p.m. May 24

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/msrosesfinefood

John Cusatis   

When: 6:30 p.m. May 24

Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Hwy., Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Moonlight Mixer  

What: Oldies and beach music with DJ Jim Bowers 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.

More Info: ccprc.com/1618/Moonlight-Mixers

Shakin’ Martinis   

When: 8 p.m. May 24

Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Louie D. Project

When: 9 p.m. May 24

Where: Mainland Container, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: LouisDixson.com

Runaway Gin

What: Phish tribute band; $13-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. May 24

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Hollow Point   

When: 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: hollowpointrock.com

Follywood Music

What: Dallas Baker 10 p.m. Friday; Thomas Champagne 4 p.m. Saturday; Shane Clark 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

Haley Mae Campbell  

When: 10 p.m. May 24

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: haleymaecampbell.com

5Church Music   

What: DJ Clark on sax 10:30 p.m. Saturday; Paleo Sun 7-11 p.m. Sunday

Where: 5Church, 32-B N. Market St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 5churchcharleston.com

Saturday

Jam on the Water   

What: Rolling Stones tribute by Taco Donkey; $23

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise May 25

Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive

More Info: charlestonharbortours.com

Share Our Suzy   

What: 15th annual Share Our Suzy Memorial Day Party fundraiser with The Distinguished Gentlemen and Me & Mr. Jones; $75 includes food and open bar

When: 5 p.m. May 25

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2VEswrZ

Don Merckle   

What: Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths with Whiskey Diablo; $7

When: 8:30 p.m. May 25

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Haley Mae Campbell   

When: 9 p.m. May 25; $5

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Machine Funk

When: 9:30 p.m. May 25; $12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. May 25

Where: Surf Bar, 103 West Cooper Ave., Folly Beach

More Info: LouisDixson.com

Sunday

Block Party   

What: Live music, food trucks, food and drink specials; free admission

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 26

Where: Container Bar Charleston and Rutledge Cab Company, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston

More Info: containerbarchs.com/events

Shakin’ Martinis   

When: 3-6 p.m. May 26

Where: The Crab Shack, 26 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Flip Cup Karaoke Tourney    

What: The twist is karaoke as lead singer for local band High Society, not a DJ, with five-person teams; $4 per person; $25 per team at-the-door

When: 4-7 p.m. May 26; 3-6 p.m. June 9, July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 1

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

CBDB

When: 9 p.m. May 26; $12-$15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Dad's Day Off

What: Dad’s Day Off with YR LAD and Bowl of Eyes; $7

When: 8 p.m. May 27

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Gino Castillo   

What: Latin Jazz party with Gino Castillo & the Cuban Cowboys; $25

When: 9 p.m. May 27

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Dr., Daniel Island

More Info: bit.ly/2VBSQmt

Wednesday

Barn Jam    

What: Eric Barnett, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Kavoossi & The Typos, Adam & Elsewhere and Dyado; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. May 29

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Yearlove   

What: Yearlove with Nathan & Eva and Newgrounds Death Rugby 9-11:30 p.m.

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

