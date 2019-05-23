Monday
Staggers and Jags
When: 5-8 p.m. on the patio
Where: Tattooed Moose, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2HOJnmK
Dumpstaphunk
What: Dumpstaphunk with April B & The Cool; $20-$25
When: 9:30 p.m. May 23
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Party at the Point
What: Allman Brothers Band tribute from Idlewild Revival; $8
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 24
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com
Derek Cribb
When: 6-9 p.m. May 24
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/msrosesfinefood
John Cusatis
When: 6:30 p.m. May 24
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Hwy., Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Moonlight Mixer
What: Oldies and beach music with DJ Jim Bowers 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.
More Info: ccprc.com/1618/Moonlight-Mixers
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 8 p.m. May 24
Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Louie D. Project
When: 9 p.m. May 24
Where: Mainland Container, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: LouisDixson.com
Runaway Gin
What: Phish tribute band; $13-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. May 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Hollow Point
When: 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: hollowpointrock.com
Follywood Music
What: Dallas Baker 10 p.m. Friday; Thomas Champagne 4 p.m. Saturday; Shane Clark 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 10 p.m. May 24
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: haleymaecampbell.com
5Church Music
What: DJ Clark on sax 10:30 p.m. Saturday; Paleo Sun 7-11 p.m. Sunday
Where: 5Church, 32-B N. Market St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 5churchcharleston.com
Saturday
Jam on the Water
What: Rolling Stones tribute by Taco Donkey; $23
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise May 25
Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive
More Info: charlestonharbortours.com
Share Our Suzy
What: 15th annual Share Our Suzy Memorial Day Party fundraiser with The Distinguished Gentlemen and Me & Mr. Jones; $75 includes food and open bar
When: 5 p.m. May 25
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2VEswrZ
Don Merckle
What: Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths with Whiskey Diablo; $7
When: 8:30 p.m. May 25
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 9 p.m. May 25; $5
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Machine Funk
When: 9:30 p.m. May 25; $12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. May 25
Where: Surf Bar, 103 West Cooper Ave., Folly Beach
More Info: LouisDixson.com
Sunday
Block Party
What: Live music, food trucks, food and drink specials; free admission
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 26
Where: Container Bar Charleston and Rutledge Cab Company, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: containerbarchs.com/events
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 3-6 p.m. May 26
Where: The Crab Shack, 26 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Flip Cup Karaoke Tourney
What: The twist is karaoke as lead singer for local band High Society, not a DJ, with five-person teams; $4 per person; $25 per team at-the-door
When: 4-7 p.m. May 26; 3-6 p.m. June 9, July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 1
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
CBDB
When: 9 p.m. May 26; $12-$15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Dad's Day Off
What: Dad’s Day Off with YR LAD and Bowl of Eyes; $7
When: 8 p.m. May 27
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Gino Castillo
What: Latin Jazz party with Gino Castillo & the Cuban Cowboys; $25
When: 9 p.m. May 27
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Dr., Daniel Island
More Info: bit.ly/2VBSQmt
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Eric Barnett, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Kavoossi & The Typos, Adam & Elsewhere and Dyado; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. May 29
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Yearlove
What: Yearlove with Nathan & Eva and Newgrounds Death Rugby 9-11:30 p.m.
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule