Today

Circus Mutt

When: 5:30 p.m. March 7

Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Ez61Ow

Rusty Bull Music

What: Jamison Alley 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Grayson Little 7-10 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Grandchildren, Zoe Child, Blessingxx and Pierce Alexander 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); Abacus, VOROV and Timesplitter 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Dares, Late Night TV and Public Luxuries 8 p.m. Saturday ($7)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Michael Glabicki 

What: Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller of Rusted Root; $32.50-$40

When: 9 p.m. March 7

Where: Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: earformusic.com

Friday

Mardi Gras Masquerade

When: 7 p.m. March 8

Where: Container Bar, 2130 M.t Pleasant St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2C8lnZO

STRFKR

What: STRFKR with Shy Boys; $22

When: 8 p.m. March 8

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Carroll Brown

When: 8 p.m. March 8

Where: Dunleavy’s Pub, 2213 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Lawrence

What: Lawrence with Nathan Angelo and The Elwins; $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. March 8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Idlewild Revival   

What: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band; $10-$12

When: 10 p.m. March 8

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com/events

Follywood Music

What: Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; Shakin’ Martinis 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Brick Music

What: Midnight City Band 10 p.m. Friday; Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. March 8

Where: Surf Bar, 103 West Cooper Ave., Folly Beach

More Info: louied.com

Saturday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 4-7 p.m. March 9

Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Tu9R50

Creekside Comedy   

What: Comedy Night with Drew Thomas, Vince Fabra and Evan Pittfield; $10

When: 9 p.m. March 9

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: creeksidecomedy.com

Sunday Reckoning in the Park   

What: Grateful Dead cover band 1-5 p.m.; free with $2 general park admission

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

More Info: ccprc.com/3352/The-Reckoning-in-the-Park

Circus Mutt

When: 3 p.m. March 10

Where: Tattooed Moose, 3328 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: tattooedmoose.com/events.html

Monday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. March 11

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Tuesday

J Boog

When: 8 p.m. March 12; $15-$75

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Tank & The Bangas

What: Tank & The Bangas with Maggie Koerner and Alfred Banks; $20

When: 8 p.m. March 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Mike Gordon (Phish)   

When: 8 p.m. March 12; $29.50-$33.50

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam   

What: Nicholas Edward Williams, A. Lee Edwards, Wyatt Easterling, Eric Somer, Jupiter Down and Transonic Czars; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. March 13

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Gin House Boys 

When: 7-10 p.m. March 13

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys