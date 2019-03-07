Today
Circus Mutt
When: 5:30 p.m. March 7
Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Ez61Ow
Rusty Bull Music
What: Jamison Alley 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Grayson Little 7-10 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Grandchildren, Zoe Child, Blessingxx and Pierce Alexander 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); Abacus, VOROV and Timesplitter 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Dares, Late Night TV and Public Luxuries 8 p.m. Saturday ($7)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Michael Glabicki
What: Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller of Rusted Root; $32.50-$40
When: 9 p.m. March 7
Where: Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: earformusic.com
Friday
Mardi Gras Masquerade
When: 7 p.m. March 8
Where: Container Bar, 2130 M.t Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2C8lnZO
STRFKR
What: STRFKR with Shy Boys; $22
When: 8 p.m. March 8
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Carroll Brown
When: 8 p.m. March 8
Where: Dunleavy’s Pub, 2213 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Lawrence
What: Lawrence with Nathan Angelo and The Elwins; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. March 8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Idlewild Revival
What: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band; $10-$12
When: 10 p.m. March 8
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com/events
Follywood Music
What: Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; Shakin’ Martinis 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Brick Music
What: Midnight City Band 10 p.m. Friday; Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. March 8
Where: Surf Bar, 103 West Cooper Ave., Folly Beach
More Info: louied.com
Saturday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 4-7 p.m. March 9
Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Tu9R50
Creekside Comedy
What: Comedy Night with Drew Thomas, Vince Fabra and Evan Pittfield; $10
When: 9 p.m. March 9
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: creeksidecomedy.com
Sunday Reckoning in the Park
What: Grateful Dead cover band 1-5 p.m.; free with $2 general park admission
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
More Info: ccprc.com/3352/The-Reckoning-in-the-Park
Circus Mutt
When: 3 p.m. March 10
Where: Tattooed Moose, 3328 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: tattooedmoose.com/events.html
Monday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. March 11
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Tuesday
J Boog
When: 8 p.m. March 12; $15-$75
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Tank & The Bangas
What: Tank & The Bangas with Maggie Koerner and Alfred Banks; $20
When: 8 p.m. March 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Mike Gordon (Phish)
When: 8 p.m. March 12; $29.50-$33.50
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Nicholas Edward Williams, A. Lee Edwards, Wyatt Easterling, Eric Somer, Jupiter Down and Transonic Czars; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. March 13
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Gin House Boys
When: 7-10 p.m. March 13
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys