Today
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 8-11 p.m. Friday; Mac Calhoun 7-10 p.m. Monday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Brady Smith & Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Filmore
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 29; $10
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Jon Thornton
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 29; $17-$27
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Community Pool
What: Community Pool, Don Crescendo and Persona La Ave; $7
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO
Nitti Gritti
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 29; $10-$15
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Hv2z9R
Friday
Sounds on the Square
What: 17 South Band; Free admission
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Parkway, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2MFuZSP
Music on the Green
What: The Rising Tide; Free admission
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Pgczdg
Jam on the Water
What: Parrot Head Party with Jimmy Buffett tribute band Folly Pirates Over 40; $25
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise Aug. 30
Where: Carolina Queen at the City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2YEH5O1
John Cusatis
What: Audience-interactive acoustic show with guest fiddle player Jonathan DePriest
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Rochelle Green
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; $17-$27
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Louie D. Project
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Uptown Social, 587 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
In The Whale
What: In the Whale, Alert the Media and Short Division; $10
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO
Harley Party
What: Back-to-school party for College of Charleston and Charleston Southern University with The Harley Boys and DJ Tantrum; $20-$40
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Mike Freund Band
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 30; $5
Where: Burns Alley, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2L9LnYw
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 30-31
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/342ZMOK
Saturday
Hot Shots & Friends
What: The Charleston Hot Shots with Mark Howell and the Charleston Ukulele Society on the front lawn; $5-$10 general gardens admission
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner
More Info: bit.ly/2LhQLJo
Celtic Music
What: Irish Trad Session, Charleston Pipe Band and Moonlight Ale
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/30yjLmu
Redstone
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Pool at Wescott Plantation, Wescott Blvd., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2CtOlU7
Joshua Jarman
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2Hrvpb8
Cinco Fest 2
What: Five rappers presented by Emeka Swain/Do Work Media; $10
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Tav on the Ave, 4245 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/342fDwZ
Top Nachos
What: Top Nachos, Tongues of Fire, Newgrounds Death Rugby and B. Fraser; $8
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO
GTA
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 31; $20-$25
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Hv2z9R
‘Know Your Tribe’
What: Tribe Dynasty presents Charleston DJs Cheddar Bob and Yukon, and Charlotte DJs Churro, Funktavius and Thirdeye; $10
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2KY8Tsu
Sunday
Hootenanny Sundays
What: Live music from Moto Grass
When: 3-6 p.m. Sundays in September
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2NCnyLQ
Roboschema
What: Set from Schema, set from Robotrio and set from Roboschema; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Wi1aw1
Tuesday
Tomato Tuesday
What: tomatoband out on the deck
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 3
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Wi1aw1
Wednesday
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2TVzXy8
Reggae in the BackYard
What: Live music from McCants & The Cats; Donations accepted
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4
Where: Island Breeze, 2225 Mosquito Beach Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2KZBb63