tomatoband POHO deck

The Pour House will host Tomato Tuesday out on the deck with tomatoband.

 File/Provided

Today

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 8-11 p.m. Friday; Mac Calhoun 7-10 p.m. Monday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Brady Smith & Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Filmore

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 29; $10

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Jon Thornton

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 29; $17-$27

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Community Pool

What: Community Pool, Don Crescendo and Persona La Ave; $7

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO

Nitti Gritti

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 29; $10-$15

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Hv2z9R

Friday

Sounds on the Square

What: 17 South Band; Free admission

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Parkway, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2MFuZSP

Music on the Green

What: The Rising Tide; Free admission

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Pgczdg

Jam on the Water

What: Parrot Head Party with Jimmy Buffett tribute band Folly Pirates Over 40; $25

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise Aug. 30

Where: Carolina Queen at the City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2YEH5O1

John Cusatis

What: Audience-interactive acoustic show with guest fiddle player Jonathan DePriest

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Rochelle Green

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; $17-$27

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Louie D. Project

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Uptown Social, 587 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

In The Whale

What: In the Whale, Alert the Media and Short Division; $10

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO

Harley Party

What: Back-to-school party for College of Charleston and Charleston Southern University with The Harley Boys and DJ Tantrum; $20-$40

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Mike Freund Band

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 30; $5

Where: Burns Alley, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2L9LnYw

Ocean Drive Party Band

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 30-31

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/342ZMOK

Saturday 

Hot Shots & Friends

What: The Charleston Hot Shots with Mark Howell and the Charleston Ukulele Society on the front lawn; $5-$10 general gardens admission

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner

More Info: bit.ly/2LhQLJo

Celtic Music

What: Irish Trad Session, Charleston Pipe Band and Moonlight Ale

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/30yjLmu

Redstone 

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Pool at Wescott Plantation, Wescott Blvd., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2CtOlU7

Joshua Jarman

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2Hrvpb8

Cinco Fest 2

What: Five rappers presented by Emeka Swain/Do Work Media; $10

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Tav on the Ave, 4245 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/342fDwZ

Top Nachos

What: Top Nachos, Tongues of Fire, Newgrounds Death Rugby and B. Fraser; $8

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO

GTA

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 31; $20-$25

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Hv2z9R

‘Know Your Tribe’

What: Tribe Dynasty presents Charleston DJs Cheddar Bob and Yukon, and Charlotte DJs Churro, Funktavius and Thirdeye; $10

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2KY8Tsu

Sunday

Hootenanny Sundays

What: Live music from Moto Grass

When: 3-6 p.m. Sundays in September

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2NCnyLQ

Roboschema

What: Set from Schema, set from Robotrio and set from Roboschema; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Wi1aw1

Tuesday

Tomato Tuesday

What: tomatoband out on the deck

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 3

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Wi1aw1

Wednesday

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2TVzXy8

Reggae in the BackYard

What: Live music from McCants & The Cats; Donations accepted

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4

Where: Island Breeze, 2225 Mosquito Beach Road, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2KZBb63

