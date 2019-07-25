Today

The Bacon Brothers

What: Kevin and Michael Bacon; $39.50-$59.50

When: 8 p.m. July 25

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.50-$59.50

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Tape Waves and Niights 9 p.m. Thursday; Chad Price, Yes Ma’am and Don Merckle 8 p.m. Saturday; Italo & The Passions, and Brandy & The Butcher 8 p.m. and Karaoke 10 p.m. Sunday; OrborO, Psychic Pets and Horrible Girl & The Hot mess 8 p.m. Monday ($7)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Friday

Tropical Fridays

What: Seitu Solomon on steelpan 5 p.m. Fridays

Where: The Mill Street Tavern, 504 Mill St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/326P2hE

Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. July 26

Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grill, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Moonlight Mixer

What: Oldies and beach music with DJ Jim Bowers 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.

More Info: ccprc.com/1618/Moonlight-Mixers

Mike Farris 

What: Inaugural listening show for Cannon Streets Art Center, presented by Awendaw Green and the city of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs, with Grammy winner Mike Farris; $28.50

When: 7-10 p.m. July 26

Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2JCHLPk

Town Mountain

What: Town Mountain with Kate Rhudy; $13-$15

When: 9 p.m. July 26

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Mike Freund Band

What: Mike Freund Band and the Tom Bennett Band; $5

When: 10 p.m. July 26

Where: Burns Alley, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2y505Kk

Saturday

Downtown Getdown

What: Dan Riley Music 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 S. Main St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2IE22Cg

Sublime with Rome   

What: Sublime with Rome with Michael Franti & Spearhead and Common Kings; $29-$47+

When: 6 p.m. July 27

Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com

Biscuits & Jam 

What: The Biscuit Boys Reunion Show followed by an all-star jam; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. July 27

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Creekside Comedy   

What: Creekside Comedy Night featuring headliner Marcus Crespo, with Tracy Barkley and hosted by Keith "Big Daddy" Dee.

When: 9 p.m. July 27

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: creeksidecomedy.com

Haley Mae Campbell

When: 9 p.m. July 27

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: haleymaecampbell.com

Sunday

John Butler Trio

What: John Butler Trio with Trevor Hall; $39.50-$49.50

When: 8 p.m. July 28

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Open Mic Live

What: Facebook Live Open Mic Night, featuring BKiddo, Ville Made Rizzy, Jerimiah King, Jay Soul, Wavechino and more; $20

When: 9 p.m. July 28

Where: Costello Studios, 1246 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2JUKsut

Tuesday

Folly Family Fun Night

What: Live music from David Grunstra and Kyle K’Otic Breakdancing

When: 5-7 p.m. July 30

Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: cityoffollybeach.com

Kaleta

What: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band; $10-$12

When: 8:30 p.m. July 30

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

311 

What: 311 with Dirty Heads, The Interrupters, Dreamers and Bikini Trill; $27-$96+

When: 5:45 p.m. July 31

Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Bonehart Flannigan, Mary Scholz and Shealee, The Rough & Tumble, Weigh Station and Mr. Wait; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. July 31

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Donavon Frankenreiter

What: Donavon Frankenreiter with Christina Holmes; $20-$25

When: 9 p.m. July 31

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

