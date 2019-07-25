Today
The Bacon Brothers
What: Kevin and Michael Bacon; $39.50-$59.50
When: 8 p.m. July 25
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$59.50
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Tape Waves and Niights 9 p.m. Thursday; Chad Price, Yes Ma’am and Don Merckle 8 p.m. Saturday; Italo & The Passions, and Brandy & The Butcher 8 p.m. and Karaoke 10 p.m. Sunday; OrborO, Psychic Pets and Horrible Girl & The Hot mess 8 p.m. Monday ($7)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Friday
Tropical Fridays
What: Seitu Solomon on steelpan 5 p.m. Fridays
Where: The Mill Street Tavern, 504 Mill St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/326P2hE
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. July 26
Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grill, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Moonlight Mixer
What: Oldies and beach music with DJ Jim Bowers 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.
More Info: ccprc.com/1618/Moonlight-Mixers
Mike Farris
What: Inaugural listening show for Cannon Streets Art Center, presented by Awendaw Green and the city of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs, with Grammy winner Mike Farris; $28.50
When: 7-10 p.m. July 26
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2JCHLPk
Town Mountain
What: Town Mountain with Kate Rhudy; $13-$15
When: 9 p.m. July 26
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Mike Freund Band
What: Mike Freund Band and the Tom Bennett Band; $5
When: 10 p.m. July 26
Where: Burns Alley, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2y505Kk
Saturday
Downtown Getdown
What: Dan Riley Music 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 S. Main St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2IE22Cg
Sublime with Rome
What: Sublime with Rome with Michael Franti & Spearhead and Common Kings; $29-$47+
When: 6 p.m. July 27
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Biscuits & Jam
What: The Biscuit Boys Reunion Show followed by an all-star jam; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. July 27
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Creekside Comedy
What: Creekside Comedy Night featuring headliner Marcus Crespo, with Tracy Barkley and hosted by Keith "Big Daddy" Dee.
When: 9 p.m. July 27
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: creeksidecomedy.com
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 9 p.m. July 27
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: haleymaecampbell.com
Sunday
John Butler Trio
What: John Butler Trio with Trevor Hall; $39.50-$49.50
When: 8 p.m. July 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Open Mic Live
What: Facebook Live Open Mic Night, featuring BKiddo, Ville Made Rizzy, Jerimiah King, Jay Soul, Wavechino and more; $20
When: 9 p.m. July 28
Where: Costello Studios, 1246 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2JUKsut
Tuesday
Folly Family Fun Night
What: Live music from David Grunstra and Kyle K’Otic Breakdancing
When: 5-7 p.m. July 30
Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: cityoffollybeach.com
Kaleta
What: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band; $10-$12
When: 8:30 p.m. July 30
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
311
What: 311 with Dirty Heads, The Interrupters, Dreamers and Bikini Trill; $27-$96+
When: 5:45 p.m. July 31
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Bonehart Flannigan, Mary Scholz and Shealee, The Rough & Tumble, Weigh Station and Mr. Wait; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. July 31
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Donavon Frankenreiter
What: Donavon Frankenreiter with Christina Holmes; $20-$25
When: 9 p.m. July 31
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com