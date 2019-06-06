Today

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Mr. Charlie

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Rusty Bull Music

What: John Zackery 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Chris Roberts 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Bender Funk 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker & Brady Smith 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Terraphonics

When: 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 6; $25

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

More Info: piccolospoleto.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Hybrid Mutants and John Wilkes Telephone Booth 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); Slickback Jacques & The Lucid Blues and Fusion Jonez 9 p.m. Friday; Adesso Entertainment Showcase 8 p.m. Saturday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday; Some Kind of Nightmare and Guardian’s Warlock 10 p.m. Tuesday ($5)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO

Smoke Music

What: Tori Kaminsky 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & The Speakers 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2NtQfZg

Friday

Jazzy Friday

What: The Noah Jessup Trio 5-8 p.m.

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2WIXgg0

Party at the Point

What: Dave Matthews Tribute Band; $8

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 7

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com

Dave Landeo

When: 6-9 p.m. June 7

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2WaYUCM

Louie D. Trio

When: 6 p.m. June 7

Where: Daniel Island Grille, 259 Seven Farms Drive

More Info: LouisDixson.com

Jeff Bateman & Friends

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2ZdAA5O

Harry & The Hootenannies

When: 7 p.m. June 7

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2WfaMnc

The High Divers

What: The High Divers with Parker Gispert and Admiral Radio; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. June 7

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Brick Music

What: Flashback Karaoke Dance Party 10 p.m. Friday; Greg Keys 5-8 p.m. and Gravy Wave Band 10 p.m. Saturday; Karaoke with High Society 3-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Egoyiw

Follywood Music

What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Kevin West 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Saturday

Reggae in the Park

What: Ras Bonghi Reggae Allstars; no coolers, no pets, vendors on site; $10

When: 5 p.m. gates, 7 p.m. music June 8

Where: 1800 Labor Camp Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2YXsihv

The Lemonheads

When: 8 p.m. June 8; $22

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Sleepwalkers

What: Sleepwalkers and Youngster with Drew Beskin and Tedo Stone; $8

When: 9 p.m. June 8

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2BH1okK

Electric Avenue

What: The ‘80s MTV Experience; $15

When: 9:30 p.m. June 8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info:  bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Monday

John Cusatis

When: 5:30 p.m. June 10

Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: cusatis.com

Barn Jam

What: Bogan Mask, Zena, Lyn Avenue, The Wobblers, Dirty Bird & The Flu and Slow Parade; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. June 12

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. June 10

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. June 11

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Wednesday

Tiki Happy Hour

What: Polynesian Paradise luau with Elvis movies, surf music, games and more

When: 4-8 p.m. June 12

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Mu1uUT

Arson Daily

What: Arson Daily and Cry Baby; $5

When: 10 p.m. June 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.