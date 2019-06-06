Today
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Mr. Charlie
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Rusty Bull Music
What: John Zackery 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Chris Roberts 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Bender Funk 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker & Brady Smith 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Terraphonics
When: 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 6; $25
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
More Info: piccolospoleto.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Hybrid Mutants and John Wilkes Telephone Booth 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); Slickback Jacques & The Lucid Blues and Fusion Jonez 9 p.m. Friday; Adesso Entertainment Showcase 8 p.m. Saturday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday; Some Kind of Nightmare and Guardian’s Warlock 10 p.m. Tuesday ($5)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO
Smoke Music
What: Tori Kaminsky 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & The Speakers 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2NtQfZg
Friday
Jazzy Friday
What: The Noah Jessup Trio 5-8 p.m.
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2WIXgg0
Party at the Point
What: Dave Matthews Tribute Band; $8
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com
Dave Landeo
When: 6-9 p.m. June 7
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2WaYUCM
Louie D. Trio
When: 6 p.m. June 7
Where: Daniel Island Grille, 259 Seven Farms Drive
More Info: LouisDixson.com
Jeff Bateman & Friends
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2ZdAA5O
Harry & The Hootenannies
When: 7 p.m. June 7
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2WfaMnc
The High Divers
What: The High Divers with Parker Gispert and Admiral Radio; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. June 7
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Brick Music
What: Flashback Karaoke Dance Party 10 p.m. Friday; Greg Keys 5-8 p.m. and Gravy Wave Band 10 p.m. Saturday; Karaoke with High Society 3-6 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Egoyiw
Follywood Music
What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Kevin West 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Saturday
Reggae in the Park
What: Ras Bonghi Reggae Allstars; no coolers, no pets, vendors on site; $10
When: 5 p.m. gates, 7 p.m. music June 8
Where: 1800 Labor Camp Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2YXsihv
The Lemonheads
When: 8 p.m. June 8; $22
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Sleepwalkers
What: Sleepwalkers and Youngster with Drew Beskin and Tedo Stone; $8
When: 9 p.m. June 8
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2BH1okK
Electric Avenue
What: The ‘80s MTV Experience; $15
When: 9:30 p.m. June 8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Monday
John Cusatis
When: 5:30 p.m. June 10
Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: cusatis.com
Barn Jam
What: Bogan Mask, Zena, Lyn Avenue, The Wobblers, Dirty Bird & The Flu and Slow Parade; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. June 12
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. June 10
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. June 11
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Wednesday
Tiki Happy Hour
What: Polynesian Paradise luau with Elvis movies, surf music, games and more
When: 4-8 p.m. June 12
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Mu1uUT
Arson Daily
What: Arson Daily and Cry Baby; $5
When: 10 p.m. June 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz