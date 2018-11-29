Today
Becca Smith
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
The Ol6 55s
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable
John Sherrill
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/120418002215836
Carroll Brown CD Release
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Dunleavy’s Pub, 2213 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Eli Young Band
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 29; $27.50
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
‘Rumours’
What: Fleetwood Mac tribute band; $20-$25
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Gasp and Castiya 9 p.m. Thursday; Real Work, Barnwell and Honeysmoke 9 p.m. Friday ($8); Contraforce 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Zack Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tom Crowley & Friends 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
The Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grille, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
John Cusatis
What: John Cusatis with violinist Jonathan DePriest
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Smoke Music Mount P
What: Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Matt Furlong 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Kevin Church 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Admiral Radio
What: Becca Smith and Coty Hoover with the Hungry Monks; $12-$20
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Q1cxGr
Country Night
What: Brad Smith and Andrew Beam
When: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Ghost Light
What: Ghost Light with Robotrio; $15
When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/ghost-light
Follywood Music
What: Treblehook 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Midnight City
When 10 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Hollow Point
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: hollowpointrock.com
Saturday
‘Holiday Swing’
What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra (CJO) with Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler; $25-$60
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party
What: Toys for Tots drive with music from Chris Sullivan
When: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/120418002215836
Mike Freund
What: Christmas toy drive for Salvation Army with Mike Freund Band and Old 52; $5 or unwrapped toy
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Burns Alley, 354 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info:facebook.com/events/330406077718183
Atlas Road Crew
What: Atlas Road Crew with Travers Brothership; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Bird Jam
What: Dangermuffin, Marshgrass Mamas, Red Cedar Review, Dallas Baker & Friends; $10-$25 benefit for Save Crab Bank in Shem Creek
When: 1-6 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: facebook.com/events/272770616776784
Monday
Sights & Sounds
What: Festival-themed event with full lighting production with City on Down and DJ Arenaissance; $14-$30
When: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2FC3Spa
Samantha Fish
What: Samantha Fish with Jonathon “Boogie” Long; $18-$20
When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com
Patterson Hood
What: Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers; $25
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Bill Murray Trivia
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/1893840750712304
‘Holiday Brass’
What: Charleston Symphony brass with Doc Severinsen and Phil Smith; $20-$108
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: gaillardcenter.org
The Rightly So
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: The Tattooed Moose, 1137 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: therightlyso.com
Wednesday
Kung Fu
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5; $13-$15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com