Today

Becca Smith

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

The Ol6 55s

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable

John Sherrill

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/120418002215836

Carroll Brown CD Release

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Dunleavy’s Pub, 2213 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Eli Young Band

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 29; $27.50

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

‘Rumours’

What: Fleetwood Mac tribute band; $20-$25

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Gasp and Castiya 9 p.m. Thursday; Real Work, Barnwell and Honeysmoke 9 p.m. Friday ($8); Contraforce 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Zack Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tom Crowley & Friends 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

The Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grille, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

John Cusatis

What: John Cusatis with violinist Jonathan DePriest

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Smoke Music Mount P

What: Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Matt Furlong 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Kevin Church 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Admiral Radio

What: Becca Smith and Coty Hoover with the Hungry Monks; $12-$20

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Q1cxGr

Country Night

What: Brad Smith and Andrew Beam

When: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Ghost Light

What: Ghost Light with Robotrio; $15

When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/ghost-light

Follywood Music

What: Treblehook 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Midnight City

When 10 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Hollow Point

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: hollowpointrock.com

Saturday

‘Holiday Swing’

What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra (CJO) with Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler; $25-$60

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

What: Toys for Tots drive with music from Chris Sullivan

When: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/120418002215836

Mike Freund

What: Christmas toy drive for Salvation Army with Mike Freund Band and Old 52; $5 or unwrapped toy

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Burns Alley, 354 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info:facebook.com/events/330406077718183

Atlas Road Crew

What: Atlas Road Crew with Travers Brothership; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Bird Jam

What: Dangermuffin, Marshgrass Mamas, Red Cedar Review, Dallas Baker & Friends; $10-$25 benefit for Save Crab Bank in Shem Creek

When: 1-6 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: facebook.com/events/272770616776784

Monday

Sights & Sounds

What: Festival-themed event with full lighting production with City on Down and DJ Arenaissance; $14-$30

When: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2FC3Spa

Samantha Fish

What: Samantha Fish with Jonathon “Boogie” Long; $18-$20

When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com

Patterson Hood

What: Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers; $25

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Bill Murray Trivia

When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/1893840750712304

‘Holiday Brass’

What: Charleston Symphony brass with Doc Severinsen and Phil Smith; $20-$108

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: gaillardcenter.org

The Rightly So

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: The Tattooed Moose, 1137 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: therightlyso.com

Wednesday

Kung Fu

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5; $13-$15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com