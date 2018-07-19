Today

Red’s Icehouse

What: Nash FM Summer Concert Series: Parmalee 5:30 p.m. Thursday; Ellen Drive 9:30 p.m. Friday; Dan’s Tramp Stamp & The Moneybags 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Quentin Ravenel & Friends 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Andrew Beam 6-9 p.m. Monday

Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

The Green Thieves

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Rusty Rudder 

What: Ronnie Johnson 6 p.m. Thursday; Jeff Bateman & Craig Lathey 7 p.m. Friday; Moses Jones & The Dirty Southern Soul Band 7 p.m. Saturday; Eric Vaughn Duo 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: rustyruddermtp.com

Neighbor Lady

What: Neighbor Lady with Dear Blanca and The Mammoths; $10

When: 9 p.m. July 19

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: muriasent.com/work

JGBCB

What: Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. July 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Go Fever

What: Go Fever with John Bias; $7

When: 10 p.m. July 19

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Smoke Downtown

What: Tom Crowley 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Morgan Creek 

What: Ol’ 55’s Trio 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Jon Rooks 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Free Ride Band 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

Music on the Green

What: Diverse Groove 6-9 p.m. July 20

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: bit.ly/2LqyqbQ

POHO Family Funk Revue

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Mt. Pleasant

What: Mac Calhoun 7-10 p.m. Friday; Robert Alvarez 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Zach Bedell noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Midnight City Band

What: '90s Night; dressing up encouraged

When: 8 p.m. July 20

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Dylan Carson

What: Dylan Carson (of Earth); $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. July 20

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: muriasent.com/work

Zoogma

What: Zoogma with Terraphonics featuring Matt Monday and Abstract & The Soul; $12

When: 9 p.m. July 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Material Girls

What: Material Girls with Faline; $7

When: 9 p.m. July 20

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Jeff Wilson Jazz

When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

The Brick Music

What: Wylder Funk Band 10 p.m. Friday; High Five 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

Holy City Heaters

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Ryan Upchurch

When: 6 p.m. July 21; $15-$20

Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road

More Info: bit.ly/2uwbph9

Larry Keel Experience

When: 8:30 p.m. July 21; $15-$17

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Daddy Lion

What: Daddy Lion with Infinitkiss; $7

When: 9 p.m. July 21

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Sunday

Robotrio

What: Ross Bogan, Jonathan Pearce and Wallace Mullinax 5:30 p.m. Sundays on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Johnny Two Chords

What: Johnny Two Chords with Soda City Riot and Alert the Media; $7

When: 9 p.m. July 23

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 24

Where: LoLA, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Wednesday

Johnny Delaware

What: Johnny Delaware at Ohm Radio’s Tiny Pool Party

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 25

Where: The Workshop Courtyard, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: ohmradio963.org

Barn Jam

What: Music from Miss Hannah O, Fort Defiance, Lyn Avenue, Bad Weather States, Matt Megrue Music and The Electric Mud; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. July 25

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Midnight City Band

When: 6-9 p.m. July 25

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Brian Wilson

What: Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds: The Final Performances, with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chapman

When: 8 p.m. July 25

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $42-$111; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Sun June

What: Sun June with Amber Grace Joyner; $7

When: 9 p.m. July 25

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Shonuff

When: 10 p.m. July 25

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com