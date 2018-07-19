Today
Red’s Icehouse
What: Nash FM Summer Concert Series: Parmalee 5:30 p.m. Thursday; Ellen Drive 9:30 p.m. Friday; Dan’s Tramp Stamp & The Moneybags 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Quentin Ravenel & Friends 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Andrew Beam 6-9 p.m. Monday
Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
The Green Thieves
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Rusty Rudder
What: Ronnie Johnson 6 p.m. Thursday; Jeff Bateman & Craig Lathey 7 p.m. Friday; Moses Jones & The Dirty Southern Soul Band 7 p.m. Saturday; Eric Vaughn Duo 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: rustyruddermtp.com
Neighbor Lady
What: Neighbor Lady with Dear Blanca and The Mammoths; $10
When: 9 p.m. July 19
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: muriasent.com/work
JGBCB
What: Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. July 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Go Fever
What: Go Fever with John Bias; $7
When: 10 p.m. July 19
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Smoke Downtown
What: Tom Crowley 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Morgan Creek
What: Ol’ 55’s Trio 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Jon Rooks 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Free Ride Band 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
Music on the Green
What: Diverse Groove 6-9 p.m. July 20
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: bit.ly/2LqyqbQ
POHO Family Funk Revue
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Mt. Pleasant
What: Mac Calhoun 7-10 p.m. Friday; Robert Alvarez 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Zach Bedell noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Midnight City Band
What: '90s Night; dressing up encouraged
When: 8 p.m. July 20
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Dylan Carson
What: Dylan Carson (of Earth); $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. July 20
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: muriasent.com/work
Zoogma
What: Zoogma with Terraphonics featuring Matt Monday and Abstract & The Soul; $12
When: 9 p.m. July 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Material Girls
What: Material Girls with Faline; $7
When: 9 p.m. July 20
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Jeff Wilson Jazz
When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
The Brick Music
What: Wylder Funk Band 10 p.m. Friday; High Five 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
Holy City Heaters
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Ryan Upchurch
When: 6 p.m. July 21; $15-$20
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
More Info: bit.ly/2uwbph9
Larry Keel Experience
When: 8:30 p.m. July 21; $15-$17
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Daddy Lion
What: Daddy Lion with Infinitkiss; $7
When: 9 p.m. July 21
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Sunday
Robotrio
What: Ross Bogan, Jonathan Pearce and Wallace Mullinax 5:30 p.m. Sundays on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Johnny Two Chords
What: Johnny Two Chords with Soda City Riot and Alert the Media; $7
When: 9 p.m. July 23
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 24
Where: LoLA, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Wednesday
Johnny Delaware
What: Johnny Delaware at Ohm Radio’s Tiny Pool Party
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 25
Where: The Workshop Courtyard, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: ohmradio963.org
Barn Jam
What: Music from Miss Hannah O, Fort Defiance, Lyn Avenue, Bad Weather States, Matt Megrue Music and The Electric Mud; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. July 25
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Midnight City Band
When: 6-9 p.m. July 25
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Brian Wilson
What: Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds: The Final Performances, with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chapman
When: 8 p.m. July 25
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $42-$111; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Sun June
What: Sun June with Amber Grace Joyner; $7
When: 9 p.m. July 25
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Shonuff
When: 10 p.m. July 25
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com