Sister Hazel and the Hazelnut Hang return to The Windjammer on the Isle of Palms this weekend. 

Thursday June 20

Mr. Charlie

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Cheers on the Pier

What: Jamie Coan and David Owen 6-8 p.m.

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: ccprc.com/3286/Cheers-on-the-Pier

Summer Concert Series

What: Lumberjack Time-Traveler, food trucks and games 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2WOfusg

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Frank Puzzullo Piano

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 20

Where: The Establishment, 28 Broad St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Jazz on the Beach

What: Todd Beals Trio 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays

Where: The Refuge, 517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Richard White Trio

When: 6:30-10 p.m. June 20

Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Blues BBQ Cruise

What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen; $46.95 per person

When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7

Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Kings of Jazz

What: Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz 7-10 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Barsa Tapas Lounge & Bar, 630 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Rusty Bull Music

What: Danny Clamp 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Whiskey Diablo 7-10 p.m. Friday; Danny May 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Washout Music

What: Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker & Brady Smith 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Luthi

What: Luthi with Bone Jinzen and Zane, featuring members of Eighty Seven Nights; $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. June 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Autograf

When: 9 p.m. June 20; $10-$32.50

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/31J1MKO

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with DJ Richburg 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Dos Matones 10 p.m. Friday; Shakin’ Martinis 9 p.m. Saturday; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Smoke Music

What: Cat Strickland 10 p.m. Thursday; Morpheus 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday June 21

Hazelnut Hang

What: Beach bash weekend with Sister Hazel; $25-$30 single shows; $260 entire weekend

Where: Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com/events

Thomas Champagne

When: 5-9 p.m. June 21

Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive

More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music

Frank Duvall Trio

When: 5-8 p.m. June 21

Where: Hall’s Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Party at the Point

What: The Distinguished Gentlemen; $8

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 21

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com

Michael Martin

What: Michael Martin & The Beautiful Mess 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Music on the Green

What: Diverse Groove 6-9 p.m.

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/events

Sounds on the Square Series

What: Music from The Vegabonds and food trucks 6-8 p.m.

Where: Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Parkway, Summerville

More Info: nexton.com/sounds

Jamie Slater Trio

When: 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 7-11 p.m. Fridays

Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Jam on the Water

What: Summer Solstice Reggae Party with Well Charged; $23

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise June 21

Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive

More Info: charlestonharbortours.com

Jeff Bateman & Friends

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: rustyruddermtp.com/events2

Ron Wiltrout & Friends

When: 7-11 p.m. June 21

Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Moonlight Mixer

What: Oldies and beach music with DJ Jim Bowers 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.

More Info: ccprc.com/1618/Moonlight-Mixers

Tin Roof Music

What: Stray Fossa with Late Night TV and Joseph Dubay 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Happy Sandman and Derpot 9 p.m. Saturday; Honna, Scattered Hamlet 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 8 p.m. June 21

Where: Krazy Owl's, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Larry Keel Experience

What: Larry Keel Experience with The Freeway Jubilee (formerly Freeway Revival); $15-$17

When: 9 p.m. June 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Brick Music

What: Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Friday; Ben Lewis 5-8 p.m. and Side Hustle 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

HeadRush

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612

Saturday June 22

Downtown Getdown

What: Dan Riley Music 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 S. Main St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2IE22Cg

Moonlight Ale

When: 4-6 p.m. June 22

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2RniRp4

Party in the Park

What: Roi "Chip" Anthony and Star 99.7’s Savannah J, with DJ Boss Hogg, DJ Shad Ike, Hennessy Williams and Soul Brotha #4; $25-$40

When: 5-10 p.m. June 22

Where: 1800 State Rod S-10-1931, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2WF1EgN

Summer Concert Series

What: The Sugar Bees

When: 5:30 p.m. June 22

Where: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2WvlaeE

Summer Solstice Party

What: Cravin’ Melon, Angelyn & Blind Innocence, Morgan Riley and The Bad Popes; BYOB; $15-$20

When: 6 p.m. June 22

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: bit.ly/2KpBisp

Contraforce

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoky Weiner

What: Benefit for Chelsey Arcilesi with Smoky Weiner & The Hot Links and other musicians 8-11 p.m.

Where: Confetti’s, 920 College Park Road, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2WNS8Tx

Back to ‘Back to Black’

What: Amy Winehouse album tribute featuring Remember Jones with a 12-piece orchestra and special guests; $15

When: 9:30 p.m. June 22

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday June 23

Chachuba

When: 6-9 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Crane Style Band

What: CD release 7-9 p.m.

Where: Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free with registration; $5 at-the-door

More Info: bit.ly/2KY5pXC

Monday June 24

John Cusatis

When: 5:30 p.m. June 24

Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: cusatis.com

Comedy Night

What: Joseph Coker with Heather Corbo, Tanner Riley, Dan Sweeney, Rossi Brown and hosts Alex Baldauf and Heather Richardson

When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. June 24

Where: Container Bar, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston

More Info: containerbarchs.com/events

Badfish

What: Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime with Signal Fire and Damn Skippy; $18$-22

When: 9 p.m. June 24

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday June 25

Pint Night

What: Fundraiser for We Are Family 4-9 p.m.

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2KqU3vy

Folly Family Fun Night

What: S.T.E.M. Night with music from Sweet T 5-7 p.m.

Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: cityoffollybeach.com/calendar

WEZL: Party in the Park

What: David Lee Murphy, Haley & Michaels and Haley Mae Campbell 6-9 p.m.

Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman, Jr. Blvd.

More Info: wezl.iheart.com/featured/party-in-the-park

Kevin Hamilton & Friends

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 25

Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Tuesday June 26

Reggae Tuesdays

What: Well Charged 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday June 26

Barn Jam

What: Pete Henry, Casey Clark, Drew Gibson, The Abbey Elmore Band, Swim in the Wild and The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. June 26

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Duda Lucena Quartet

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 26

Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Kendall Street Company

When: 10 p.m. June 26; $5-$7

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

