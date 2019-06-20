Thursday June 20
Mr. Charlie
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Cheers on the Pier
What: Jamie Coan and David Owen 6-8 p.m.
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: ccprc.com/3286/Cheers-on-the-Pier
Summer Concert Series
What: Lumberjack Time-Traveler, food trucks and games 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2WOfusg
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Frank Puzzullo Piano
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 20
Where: The Establishment, 28 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Jazz on the Beach
What: Todd Beals Trio 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays
Where: The Refuge, 517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Richard White Trio
When: 6:30-10 p.m. June 20
Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Blues BBQ Cruise
What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen; $46.95 per person
When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Kings of Jazz
What: Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz 7-10 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Barsa Tapas Lounge & Bar, 630 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Rusty Bull Music
What: Danny Clamp 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Whiskey Diablo 7-10 p.m. Friday; Danny May 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Washout Music
What: Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker & Brady Smith 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Luthi
What: Luthi with Bone Jinzen and Zane, featuring members of Eighty Seven Nights; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. June 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Autograf
When: 9 p.m. June 20; $10-$32.50
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/31J1MKO
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with DJ Richburg 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Dos Matones 10 p.m. Friday; Shakin’ Martinis 9 p.m. Saturday; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Smoke Music
What: Cat Strickland 10 p.m. Thursday; Morpheus 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday June 21
Hazelnut Hang
What: Beach bash weekend with Sister Hazel; $25-$30 single shows; $260 entire weekend
Where: Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com/events
Thomas Champagne
When: 5-9 p.m. June 21
Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive
More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music
Frank Duvall Trio
When: 5-8 p.m. June 21
Where: Hall’s Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Party at the Point
What: The Distinguished Gentlemen; $8
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 21
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com
Michael Martin
What: Michael Martin & The Beautiful Mess 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Music on the Green
What: Diverse Groove 6-9 p.m.
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/events
Sounds on the Square Series
What: Music from The Vegabonds and food trucks 6-8 p.m.
Where: Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Parkway, Summerville
More Info: nexton.com/sounds
Jamie Slater Trio
When: 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 7-11 p.m. Fridays
Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Jam on the Water
What: Summer Solstice Reggae Party with Well Charged; $23
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise June 21
Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive
More Info: charlestonharbortours.com
Jeff Bateman & Friends
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: rustyruddermtp.com/events2
Ron Wiltrout & Friends
When: 7-11 p.m. June 21
Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Moonlight Mixer
What: Oldies and beach music with DJ Jim Bowers 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.
More Info: ccprc.com/1618/Moonlight-Mixers
Tin Roof Music
What: Stray Fossa with Late Night TV and Joseph Dubay 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Happy Sandman and Derpot 9 p.m. Saturday; Honna, Scattered Hamlet 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 8 p.m. June 21
Where: Krazy Owl's, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Larry Keel Experience
What: Larry Keel Experience with The Freeway Jubilee (formerly Freeway Revival); $15-$17
When: 9 p.m. June 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Brick Music
What: Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Friday; Ben Lewis 5-8 p.m. and Side Hustle 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
HeadRush
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612
Saturday June 22
Downtown Getdown
What: Dan Riley Music 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 S. Main St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2IE22Cg
Moonlight Ale
When: 4-6 p.m. June 22
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2RniRp4
Party in the Park
What: Roi "Chip" Anthony and Star 99.7’s Savannah J, with DJ Boss Hogg, DJ Shad Ike, Hennessy Williams and Soul Brotha #4; $25-$40
When: 5-10 p.m. June 22
Where: 1800 State Rod S-10-1931, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2WF1EgN
Summer Concert Series
What: The Sugar Bees
When: 5:30 p.m. June 22
Where: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2WvlaeE
Summer Solstice Party
What: Cravin’ Melon, Angelyn & Blind Innocence, Morgan Riley and The Bad Popes; BYOB; $15-$20
When: 6 p.m. June 22
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: bit.ly/2KpBisp
Contraforce
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoky Weiner
What: Benefit for Chelsey Arcilesi with Smoky Weiner & The Hot Links and other musicians 8-11 p.m.
Where: Confetti’s, 920 College Park Road, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2WNS8Tx
Back to ‘Back to Black’
What: Amy Winehouse album tribute featuring Remember Jones with a 12-piece orchestra and special guests; $15
When: 9:30 p.m. June 22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday June 23
Chachuba
When: 6-9 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Crane Style Band
What: CD release 7-9 p.m.
Where: Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free with registration; $5 at-the-door
More Info: bit.ly/2KY5pXC
Monday June 24
John Cusatis
When: 5:30 p.m. June 24
Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: cusatis.com
Comedy Night
What: Joseph Coker with Heather Corbo, Tanner Riley, Dan Sweeney, Rossi Brown and hosts Alex Baldauf and Heather Richardson
When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. June 24
Where: Container Bar, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: containerbarchs.com/events
Badfish
What: Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime with Signal Fire and Damn Skippy; $18$-22
When: 9 p.m. June 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday June 25
Pint Night
What: Fundraiser for We Are Family 4-9 p.m.
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2KqU3vy
Folly Family Fun Night
What: S.T.E.M. Night with music from Sweet T 5-7 p.m.
Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: cityoffollybeach.com/calendar
WEZL: Party in the Park
What: David Lee Murphy, Haley & Michaels and Haley Mae Campbell 6-9 p.m.
Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman, Jr. Blvd.
More Info: wezl.iheart.com/featured/party-in-the-park
Kevin Hamilton & Friends
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 25
Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Tuesday June 26
Reggae Tuesdays
What: Well Charged 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday June 26
Barn Jam
What: Pete Henry, Casey Clark, Drew Gibson, The Abbey Elmore Band, Swim in the Wild and The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. June 26
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Duda Lucena Quartet
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 26
Where: Charleston Grill, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Kendall Street Company
When: 10 p.m. June 26; $5-$7
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com